Top Speed
10 Reasons Why The Ford Mach E Is The Best Mustang
When Ford unveiled the Mach-E back in 2019, purists were not happy about having the Mustang name attached to an electric crossover. But time has proven that the Ford Mustang Mach-E is worthy of its name as it became one of the most competitive EVs on the market. In fact, the waiting list for the Mach-E is so long that Ford has decided to increase production of the Mach-E starting in 2023. The model has constantly improved during its short life span, and it is currently one of the best Mustangs on the market.
Top Speed
5 Reasons Why The Nissan Leaf EV Is A Good Buy In 2023 (And, 5 Reasons Why It Isn't)
Electric Vehicles are becoming more popular as the 2020s progress, and Nissan is tried and true to the market. The Nissan EV Leaf was the world's first mass-produced EV when it came out in 2011. The 2022 Nissan EV Leaf has two versions, the S and the SV Plus. The standard S package features a 40.0-kWh battery pack, while the SV Plus features a 214-hp electric motor and a larger 62.0-kWh battery. The electric motor provides a quick response but ultimately weighs it down compared to rivals like the Chevy Bolt. The Leaf is an incredibly cost-effective EV starting at $30,000 before tax credit, but that doesn't mean you're getting complete bang for your buck. The Nissan Leaf is a mixed bag and here are 5 pros and 5 cons about this EV.
Top Speed
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray: Performance, Price, And Photos
Performance, luxury, and innovation launch the first-ever electrified all-wheel-drive Corvette – the 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray. Faster than a Z06, more powerful than a C8 Stingray, able to traverse snow-covered ground, even on a grade – it’s a Chevy – it’s a 'Vette – it’s a 2024 E-Ray Hybrid.
Top Speed
2023 Honda CBR600RR: Performance, Price, And Photos
The Honda CBR600RR bears a bona fide pedigree tempered and tested on the track to give the everyday rider a taste of what it feels like to ride a racebike proper. Fair warning: if you are looking for a mid-displacement, raw beginner's bike, this is not the machine for you.
Top Speed
New Rendering Exposes Chevy's Answer To The Ford Bronco And Jeep Wrangler
In recent years, the growing global demand for SUVs has also benefited a closely related vehicle category — that of genuine off-roaders. It's good when a manufacturer has had the right product in its model range for some time and can therefore respond quickly to the growing demand. This is what happened with Jeep, which has been offering its Wrangler off-roader — unrivaled for most of its range — since 1987 and is now selling it in its fourth generation with growing success. For a long time, potential competitors kept a low profile before Ford seized the opportunity in 2020 and brought the Bronco back to North America with great success. But if General Motors has its way, the two big rivals may not be left alone with their offerings for much longer. In any case, the in-house design studio has now published a sketch of an off-roader from Chevrolet that definitely whets the appetite for a production version - probably even all-electric.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil
Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
Top Speed
What If Elon Musk Is Right About GM?
If the outspoken CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, is to be believed, General Motors may be in serious financial trouble. According to Musk, the United States' largest automaker and parent company of Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC may even be forced to declare bankruptcy again. Musk’s criticism of GM is more than a little ironic since Tesla itself has been in a world of hurt lately, with its stock losing 65 percent of its value in 2022. But that doesn’t necessarily make Musk wrong and at least Tesla doesn't have any (net) debt to worry over.
Top Speed
This Custom Harley-Davidson Sportster Is As Sexy As Swanky American Choppers
Even though Harley-Davidson bid farewell to its Evo-powered Sportsters last year, their popularity has anything but decreased. They are still the go-to Harley for custom motorcycle projects worldwide, especially when customers want reliability with svelte looks. So when Australia’s Zen Motorcycles were approached to build a 70s-style chopper with a modern engine, the Sportster was undeniably the way to go. And the eventual result is a custom Harley-Davidson Sportster which looks as swanky as American choppers of yore.
NASCAR driver killed in auto accident; Brother injured
17-year-old Federico Gutierrez has died; Brother, Max Gutierrez transported following crash in Mexico. Max Gutierrez, 20, competed part-time in the NASCAR Truck Series in 2022. His brother, Federico Gutierrez, 17, made his debut in 2021 via the Truck Mexico Series where he picked up a win and finished 3rd in the season standings.
Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America, there are years to avoid with common problems throughout those years. The post Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hidden Features You Might Not Know About On Your Car's Key Fob
Key fobs are a generally pretty mundane and overlooked piece of automotive paraphernalia. A few decades ago, drivers didn't have a way to remotely unlock their cars, and now it's taken for granted. The technology is actually fairly recent, as the first car to ever feature a remote unlock feature via a key fob was the AMC/Renault Alliance from 1983 (via Car and Driver).
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
msn.com
Can You Buy a Car Directly From an Automaker to Avoid a Dealer Markup?
Some car manufacturers are challenging the conventional dealership model—but it’s not as simple as it sounds. A Tesla store in Paramus, N.J. Anyone who has tried buying a car in the past few years knows it’s not an easy process. Between low inventory due to parts shortages and high dealer markups, a trip to the dealership can become a real headache. Instead of haggling with sales managers, is it possible to purchase your next vehicle directly from the manufacturer to avoid a markup?
Is the Pickup Truck With the Lowest 2023 MSRP Actually the Cheapest To Buy?
Surcharges like destination fees can bump up truck prices, and the one with the lowest advertised price might end up costing you more. The post Is the Pickup Truck With the Lowest 2023 MSRP Actually the Cheapest To Buy? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
Consumer Reports 5 Best 2-Row SUVs Under $40K - Subaru Outback Now Slips To 3rd
What are the best 2023 model-year SUVs you can buy under $40,000? The 2023 Subaru Outback is now Consumer Reports' 3rd-best pick in the 2-Row category. Check out what sets it apart from the competition and why the Outback slips to third place. Is the 2023 Subaru Outback one of...
Ford Lets Owners Skip The Dealer With Nationwide Vehicle Pickup
Ford had just expanded its Pickup and Delivery and Mobile Service appointments that began during the pandemic. These services allow Ford owners to schedule maintenance from the comfort of their own homes without having to step foot in a dealership. That means you won't be subject to watching daytime television from an uncomfortable chair while sipping cheap coffee.
