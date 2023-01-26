New charges filed against man accused of shooting New Mexico State Police officer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The man accused of shooting a State Police officer is facing four more federal charges. Robert Nelson is charged with firing shots at a State Police officer during a 2020 stop near the Laguna Pueblo, leaving her wounded.

His case went federal because the officer was part of a Federal Task Force, but Nelson’s trial earlier this month ended in a mistrial when the jury returned deadlocked.

Prosecutors will retry Nelson for attempted murder and assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon. However, this time, they added more charges. Those include assault on a federal officer resulting in bodily injury and three gun charges.

