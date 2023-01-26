ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wpr.org

Amtrak's plans for Wisconsin and the greater Midwest

Amtrak’s passenger rail service is proposing to open stations in cities across Wisconsin, from Eau Claire and Madison to Green Bay and Superior. An Amtrak network development director breaks down passenger rail plans in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Trail cam network captures Wisconsin wildlife

VINLAND, Wis. — The sharp cold air and crunchy snow weren’t enough to keep Don Burrows inside recently. He left the glow of his warm fireplace behind to do something he loves, check his trail cameras. Burrows enjoys deer hunting and became interested in trail cameras when they first came to market.
WISCONSIN STATE
news8000.com

Cold temperatures can cause airway irritation

WISCONSIN (WKBT) -- Recent cold conditions could have a negative effect on your lung health. Health experts say our bodies are pretty good at regulating temperatures, but cold air can still be harsh on our lungs. Cold air is usually dry and can cause irritation. This feels like a tightening...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Hypothermia and frostbite remain as major issues for area hospitals

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With temperatures taking a severe dip over the weekend, a common question that rises is when can staying in the cold for an extended period of time be unsafe?. Hypothermia is a condition that occurs when you’re body is too cold to function normally. It causes...
WAUSAU, WI
97ZOK

Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound

I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
MINERAL POINT, WI
CBS 58

Portlight Emergency Shelter opens in Ozaukee County to house and help those experiencing homelessness

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new emergency shelter is opening in Ozaukee County on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Family Promise teamed up with the county to open Portlight Emergency Shelter amid the pandemic, when more of its residents found themselves without jobs and homeless. Previously, people looking for a warm bed in Ozaukee County were either sent to local churches or given hotel rooms.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28

MILWAUKEE - A more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; Jan. 28, 2023

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change. Beaver Dam, 4.9. Belgium, 3. Big Bend, 6.9. Brookfield, 7.5.
WISCONSIN STATE
101 WIXX

DNR Reports Five Snowmobiling Fatalities This Month

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports five snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The five fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 42 to 68 years...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

INTERVIEW: Entrepreneur finds use for invasive zebra mussel

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Northeast Wisconsin entrepreneur thinks he has a method of using an invasive species to provide a widely-used substance. Tyler Rezachek is founder of the startup AntiMussel. His company aims to take zebra mussels out of waterways and convert their shells to calcium carbonate, a substance used in the manufacturing of numerous items, including paper; paints; plastics; chalk; and antacids, like Tums.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Looking ahead at 2023's schedule at Racine Zoo

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Winter has officially hit Southeastern Wisconsin with the area's first substantial snowfall paired with frigid temperatures, but that has not taken the wind from Racine Zoo's sails as they plan for fun and action-packed 2023. We were joined by Racine Zoo's Executive Director Beth Heidorn...
RACINE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Proposed Waukesha chicken ordinance ruffles feathers

WAUKESHA — An ordinance currently in the hands of the Ordinance & License Committee would regulate keeping chickens on residential properties within city limits. The committee discussed the proposal on Monday but chose not to take action and instead are asking for more time to hear feedback from residents. The goals of the proposed ordinance are to avoid public nuisance and other impacts on neighboring properties and control rodent infestation.
WAUKESHA, WI

