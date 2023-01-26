Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Amtrak's plans for Wisconsin and the greater Midwest
Amtrak’s passenger rail service is proposing to open stations in cities across Wisconsin, from Eau Claire and Madison to Green Bay and Superior. An Amtrak network development director breaks down passenger rail plans in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
Viral Photo Of Head-On Wisconsin Snowmobile Crash A Reminder For Trail Safety
Earlier this season the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources held a special press conference to encourage all snowmobilers to use caution as Minnesota had already had six riders killed in crashes. That’s the same number as the entire 2021-2022 snowmobile season and double the number of the 2020-2021 season.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Highest snow totals favored near Lake Michigan; forecast on track
Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.
CBS 58
High egg prices ruffling your feathers? Is building your own chicken coop worth it?
MIDDLETON, Wis. (CBS 58) – Due to the avian bird flu, combined with rising costs, the price of a carton of eggs has more than doubled in the past year. It’s ruffled some feathers across Wisconsin, prompting more people to become interested in starting their own backyard chicken coop.
spectrumnews1.com
Trail cam network captures Wisconsin wildlife
VINLAND, Wis. — The sharp cold air and crunchy snow weren’t enough to keep Don Burrows inside recently. He left the glow of his warm fireplace behind to do something he loves, check his trail cameras. Burrows enjoys deer hunting and became interested in trail cameras when they first came to market.
CBS 58
Milwaukeeans clean up snowfall aftermath as multiple city snow emergencies are set to expire
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- After a snowfall blanketed Milwaukee on Saturday, residents Sunday were left to clean up the mess. Driving around Milwaukee's east side neighborhoods, CBS 58's Ellie Nakamoto-White stopped and spoke with neighbors about how they were handling the aftermath. Some were using snowblowers to clear the areas...
news8000.com
Cold temperatures can cause airway irritation
WISCONSIN (WKBT) -- Recent cold conditions could have a negative effect on your lung health. Health experts say our bodies are pretty good at regulating temperatures, but cold air can still be harsh on our lungs. Cold air is usually dry and can cause irritation. This feels like a tightening...
Police: 21 injured in massive 85-car Wisconsin crash on I-39/90
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — The Wisconsin State Patrol now says 85 cars were involved in a massive crash on the I-39/90 interstate between Beloit and Janesville on Friday. Twenty-one people were hospitalized for injuries after whiteout conditions caused vehicles to pile up along the frozen roadway. One fatality was reported in an “unrelated crash,” police […]
Channel 3000
Road conditions worsen across southern Wisconsin as snowfall continues
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin drivers can't catch a break this week as snow continues to make travel tricky. Just a day after an 85-vehicle pileup left one person dead and 21 people injured, roads across southern Wisconsin are still slippery. Maps provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation show that...
WSAW
Hypothermia and frostbite remain as major issues for area hospitals
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With temperatures taking a severe dip over the weekend, a common question that rises is when can staying in the cold for an extended period of time be unsafe?. Hypothermia is a condition that occurs when you’re body is too cold to function normally. It causes...
Rare Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Being Offered At $209 Per Pound
I know, we live in a cheese-loving part of the country where all we're supposedly concerned about is making sure that whatever dish we're enjoying has plenty of cheese in and/or on it. That can make things like oatmeal a little weird, but we're Midwesterners, and we'll do whatever we want when it comes to cheese.
CBS 58
Portlight Emergency Shelter opens in Ozaukee County to house and help those experiencing homelessness
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new emergency shelter is opening in Ozaukee County on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Family Promise teamed up with the county to open Portlight Emergency Shelter amid the pandemic, when more of its residents found themselves without jobs and homeless. Previously, people looking for a warm bed in Ozaukee County were either sent to local churches or given hotel rooms.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28
MILWAUKEE - A more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Snowfall totals from Wisconsin winter storm; Jan. 28, 2023
MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. Below is a list of preliminary, running snowfall total reports (in inches) – totals that could change. Beaver Dam, 4.9. Belgium, 3. Big Bend, 6.9. Brookfield, 7.5.
101 WIXX
DNR Reports Five Snowmobiling Fatalities This Month
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports five snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The five fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 42 to 68 years...
CBS 58
Family with snow goals: Milwaukee family competes in snow sculpting's highest level
WAUKESHA (CBS 58) -- Amanda Becker meets Bob Lechtenberg, an internationally recognized snow sculptor from Milwaukee. This month Bob and his family will take part in the US National Snow Sculpting Competition to be held in Lake Geneva.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin engine manufacturer announces layoff plan of 160+ employees throughout 2023
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Briggs & Stratton has announced a ‘reduction in force’ at its southeastern Wisconsin plant, that will permanently layoff 166 employees throughout 2023. According to a letter sent by Briggs & Stratton, LLC to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Entrepreneur finds use for invasive zebra mussel
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Northeast Wisconsin entrepreneur thinks he has a method of using an invasive species to provide a widely-used substance. Tyler Rezachek is founder of the startup AntiMussel. His company aims to take zebra mussels out of waterways and convert their shells to calcium carbonate, a substance used in the manufacturing of numerous items, including paper; paints; plastics; chalk; and antacids, like Tums.
CBS 58
Looking ahead at 2023's schedule at Racine Zoo
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Winter has officially hit Southeastern Wisconsin with the area's first substantial snowfall paired with frigid temperatures, but that has not taken the wind from Racine Zoo's sails as they plan for fun and action-packed 2023. We were joined by Racine Zoo's Executive Director Beth Heidorn...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Proposed Waukesha chicken ordinance ruffles feathers
WAUKESHA — An ordinance currently in the hands of the Ordinance & License Committee would regulate keeping chickens on residential properties within city limits. The committee discussed the proposal on Monday but chose not to take action and instead are asking for more time to hear feedback from residents. The goals of the proposed ordinance are to avoid public nuisance and other impacts on neighboring properties and control rodent infestation.
