FDA Advisors Recommend Replacing Original Covid Vaccine With Bivalent Omicron Shots for All Doses

Column: Moderna and Pfizer are jacking up the price of COVID vaccines. The government should stop them
Moderna and Pfizer have announced plans to quadruple the price of their COVID vaccines, putting them out of reach for millions. The U.S. should step in.
CDC says possible safety concerns on COVID vaccines, still recommends shots
(LOOTPRESS) – A new warning has risen after possible increase in strokes for those over 65 who have received a Pfizer Covid Booser shot. It’s not been found in Moderna shots yet. Here is the full release from the CDC: “Transparency and vaccine safety are top priorities for...
FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year
Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
FDA Lists 378 Hand Sanitizers to 'Do Not Use' as COVID Resurges in China
This includes some Disney-brand sanitizers and others from Marvel and Star Wars that were made in China.
North Carolina Doctor convicted of fraud after she was found guilty of reusing single-use surgical devices
A doctor in North Carolina has been convicted after she was caught reusing single-use needles numerous times. According to reports, an ear, nose, and throat surgeon has been arrested and charged with putting patients at risk for infection and possibly even death after she was caught red-handed reusing needles that should be discarded after one use.
The 10 most common Covid symptoms right now as new ‘Kraken’ strain spreads
BRITS coming down with Covid are most likely to experience a sore throat, as the new 'Kraken' strain spreads across the country. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it's concerned about the XBB.15 strain. In the UK, cases are low and the Omicron spin-off makes up less than five...
Vaccines That All Adults Over 65 Should Get
Vaccines are preparations that give you immunity to a specific disease. According to Centricity Research, vaccines are usually made from a weakened or inactivated form of the microbe that causes the disease, or a piece of the microbe's genetic material. When a vaccine is administered, it stimulates a person's immune...
COVID booster vaccines: How a third dose may help vulnerable people 'level up' their immunity
COVID vaccines call our immune systems to action, generating antibodies which fight against any contact we have with the virus. Antibodies help to reduce the effects of an infection or even prevent it altogether. Scientists have estimated that vaccination has averted millions of COVID deaths worldwide. Studies have also shown...
Urgent warning to parents as cases of Victorian illnesses surge – the 10 signs you must know
PARENTS have been urged to be on the lookout for signs of a Victorian illness as cases surge. Waning immunity is believed to be behind the resurgence of conditions such as mumps, experts in the US have warned. The study comes as cases of another Victorian illnesses have been rising.
Here Are Some Ozempic Side Effects More Concerning Than “Ozempic Face”
Every drug comes with potential side effects. People taking Ozempic are discovering the issues that come with the weight loss medication that’s so trendy there's a shortage.
FDA recommends new Omicron COVID-19 shots become standard
The FDA's advisory committee approved a proposal to phase out the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines used in the original round of nationwide vaccinations and replace them with the newest shot for the Omicron variant.
Change to Covid vaccine formulation signals start of FDA pivot in immunization strategy
The expert panel voted on Thursday to recommend replacing the primary Covid-19 vaccine series with the BA.4/5 bivalent shot.
As egg prices soar, the deadliest bird flu outbreak in US history drags on
The ongoing bird flu outbreak in the US is now the longest and deadliest on record. More than 57 million birds have been killed by the virus or culled since a year ago, and the deadly disruption has helped propel skyrocketing egg prices and a spike in egg smuggling. Since...
Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about
For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
U.S. FDA Proposes Shift to Annual COVID Vaccine Shots
(Reuters) -The U.S. health regulator on Monday proposed one dose of the latest updated COVID-19 shot annually for healthy adults, similar to the influenza immunization campaign, as it aims to simplify the country's COVID-vaccine strategy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also asked its panel of external advisers to consider...
New 'concerning' strain of drug-resistant gonorrhea found in U.S. for 1st time
A troubling strain of gonorrhea was identified for the first time in the U.S.
Nearly 250,000 kindergartners in U.S. are vulnerable to measles due to slide in vaccination rates, CDC says
The CDC, in a report published Thursday, found that 93% of kindergartners were up to date with state-required vaccines during the 2021-22 school year, a decline of 2% from 2019-20. CDC officials said this leaves a quarter of a million kindergartners vulnerable to measles. The officials said disruptions to schools...
FDA committee plots future of COVID vaccines, with Omicron formula and potentially annual booster shots
The aim of Thursday’s meeting was to “determine if we’ve reached a point in the pandemic where we can simplify and take a more routine approach,” said Dr. David Kaslow, director of the Office of Vaccines Research and Review at the FDA.
The COVID Vaccine Strategy in the US Could Look Very Different by Next Year
If you’ve struggled to convince people in your life to get vaccinated against COVID-19—or even struggled to keep up with the ever-changing booster recommendations yourself—take heart: On Thursday, an advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted unanimously to streamline the COVID vaccination process in the United States.
Yes, Kids Ward Off COVID More Easily. But Their Immune System Pays a Price
Children’s young immune systems can easily beat back COVID-19, but it comes at a cost. The immune systems don’t develop a lasting memory of COVID, which can leave them open to a more serious reinfection, a new study says. The study supports childhood vaccination, since natural infection won’t...
