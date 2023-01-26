ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FDA Advisors Recommend Replacing Original Covid Vaccine With Bivalent Omicron Shots for All Doses

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

FDA vaccine advisers 'disappointed' and 'angry' that early data about new Covid-19 booster shot wasn't presented for review last year

Some vaccine advisers to the federal government say they're "disappointed" and "angry" that government scientists and the pharmaceutical company Moderna didn't present a set of infection data on the company's new Covid-19 booster during meetings last year when the advisers discussed whether the shot should be authorized and made available to the public.
msn.com

Vaccines That All Adults Over 65 Should Get

Vaccines are preparations that give you immunity to a specific disease. According to Centricity Research, vaccines are usually made from a weakened or inactivated form of the microbe that causes the disease, or a piece of the microbe's genetic material. When a vaccine is administered, it stimulates a person's immune...
The Independent

Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about

For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
US News and World Report

U.S. FDA Proposes Shift to Annual COVID Vaccine Shots

(Reuters) -The U.S. health regulator on Monday proposed one dose of the latest updated COVID-19 shot annually for healthy adults, similar to the influenza immunization campaign, as it aims to simplify the country's COVID-vaccine strategy. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also asked its panel of external advisers to consider...
SELF

The COVID Vaccine Strategy in the US Could Look Very Different by Next Year

If you’ve struggled to convince people in your life to get vaccinated against COVID-19—or even struggled to keep up with the ever-changing booster recommendations yourself—take heart: On Thursday, an advisory committee for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted unanimously to streamline the COVID vaccination process in the United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy