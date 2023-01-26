Wright State to host food drive at weekend game

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Kroger is helping a food pantry for local students by sponsoring a food drive on Saturday, January 28.

According to a release, anyone attending the Wright State University men’s basketball game against Green Bay at the Nutter Center can donate either food or cash to the Raider Food Pantry and have their donations matched by Kroger, up to $5,000.

“We are grateful to Kroger for their continued support of Wright State University Athletics and the Raider Food Pantry,” said Scott Rash, president and CEO of the Wright State University Foundation. “Thanks to the generosity of Kroger and our Wright State Raider fans, we can truly make a difference in the lives of our students through this food drive.”

Anyone who donates a nonperishable food item at the game will also be handed a voucher for a free ticket to the Wright State home game against IUPUI on Wednesday, February 8.

Donations of any non-perishable food item are welcome, however, the Raider Food Pantry is especially in need of breakfast items and pastas, the release said. Items may be placed in receptacles at Gates 3 and 9 at the Nutter Center.

For more information on the Raider Food Pantry, click here.

