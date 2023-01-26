Read full article on original website
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Whirlpool, NXP Semiconductors, UnitedHealth and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. NXP Semiconductors — Shares of NXP Semiconductors dropped 3% in extended trading after its revenue outlook for the first quarter fell short of analysts' expectations, according to FactSet. The company upped its dividend and posted a slight fourth-quarter revenue beat.
China Stocks Are Close to Bull Market Highs After Returning From Lunar New Year Break
The CSI 300, which tracks stocks of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, closed at 4,201.35 — up 19.7 % from its recent low of 3,508.70 seen on Oct. 31 last year. "China's savings glut many taken as a sign of extreme risk aversion can be the...
Jim Cramer Says His Group of FANG Tech Companies Have Lost Their Magic
CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Monday said that it’s time to acknowledge that his group of Big Tech FANG companies are no longer market leaders. The acronym, which was first coined by Cramer, stands for Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Amazon, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet. CNBC's Jim Cramer on...
Apple's Expected to Post Its First Revenue Decline Since 2019 on Thursday
Apple reports December quarter earnings on Thursday, and there are a lot of factors pointing to the company's first year-over-year revenue decline since 2019's March quarter. It was hard to find Apple's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max in stores during the holiday shopping season, for example. The...
Jim Chanos: Bear Market Is Doing Something Unheard of in My Career
Famed short seller Jim Chanos sees an alarming trend in the market. "I've been on the Street [since] 1980 [and] not one bear market has ever traded above nine times to 14 times the previous peak earnings," the Chanos & Co. founder told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Monday. His latest...
Everyone's Watching Meta's Earnings Report for a Hint at How Online Ads Are Doing
Snap will report earnings on Tuesday, followed by Meta on Wednesday, and Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon on Thursday. Companies reliant on digital ads saw their stock prices plummet last year on economic concerns and the effects of Apple's privacy update. Their shares started to rebound in January but analysts expect...
Most Adani Shares Continue Bloodbath as Asia's Richest Man Loses $36 Billion in a Month
Most Adani Group companies continued to see sharp losses for a third consecutive trading session as the company released its rebuttal on short seller firm Hindenburg's report. Adani Enterprises' stock price remains more than 25% lower so far this month, Refinitiv data showed. Founder and chairman Gautam Adani's net worth...
Ford and General Motors Enter a New Phase of Uncertainty on Prices and Demand
DETROIT – Let's talk about pricing power. At least, General Motors and Ford Motor likely will be doing that this week as they report fourth-quarter results and 2023 guidance, with Wall Street watching for signs of weakening consumer demand and a tougher pricing landscape. Either issue would mean lower...
Tourism Is Roaring Back in China. But the $6 Trillion Consumer Market Is Digging Itself Out of a Deep Slump
China saw one of its slowest years of economic growth in decades in 2022. Within a retail sales slump of 0.2% to 43.97 trillion yuan ($6.28 trillion), catering sales dropped by a steeper 6.3%. During the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday that ended Friday, national tourism revenue surged by 30%...
Workday Cuts About 525 Jobs But Says It's Not the Result of Overhiring
Cloud provider Workday laid off 3% of employees, mostly in product and technology. Workday's co-CEOs told employees the company would still hire and grow its head count for the 2024 fiscal year. Workday, a cloud-only business planning software company, will lay off 3% of its employees, the company's co-CEOs wrote...
Treasury Yields Decline as Fed Meeting Kicks Off
U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as Federal Reserve's latest meeting kicked off and investors fretted over its policy outcome. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury was down by more than four basis points to 3.507%. Meanwhile, the policy sensitive 2-year Treasury yield fell by more than five basis points and was last trading at 4.209%.
LA-Based Embedded Ventures Launches Inaugural Fund, With Focus on National Security and Space Tech
Los Angeles-based Embedded Ventures kicked off an inaugural $100 million fund. The firm is looking to back companies building for both commercial and national security customers, especially in the space sector. In 2021, Embedded signed a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Space Force. Los Angeles-based Embedded Ventures kicked off an...
Important Wage Inflation Measure for the Fed Rose Less Than Expected in Q4
The employment cost index increased 1% in the fourth quarter, less than the 1.1% expectation and slower than the third quarter, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Fed officials consider the ECI an important inflation gauge as it adjusts for various labor market conditions. Employment costs increased at a slower than...
Boeing Plans to Add a New 737 Max Production Line to Meet Strong Demand
Boeing plans to add the new 737 Max production line in the second half of 2024. Boeing's Everett, Washington, factory also houses reworking facilities for the 787 Dreamliner. Boeing and rival Airbus have struggled to ramp up output to meet airline demand. Boeing said it plans to add a fourth...
London's Luxury Home Sellers Turn to WhatsApp as Private Sales Surge
A growing number of Londoners are opting for novel means of buying and selling their properties, with WhatsApp emerging as a new home for luxury listings. Off-market home sales surged in the British capital in the final three months of 2022, accounting for more than one-in-five (22.3%) transactions, according to Hamptons International.
