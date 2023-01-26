ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wlds.com

County Unemployment Rates Heading in Opposite Directions

Local unemployment rates in some counties appear to be heading in opposite directions. Morgan County’s unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percent from last month, down to 3.6% staying almost in line with national averages. Sangamon and Greene also saw declines from the previous month down to 3.6% and 3.9% respectively.
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

45 years later, the Normal firefighters strike is unlike any other

Normal firefighters Ken Kerfoot in a McLean County sheriff's transport vehicle during the 1978 strike. When Jeff Feasley was 23 years old, he went to jail. So did a lot of his friends. “The lack of freedom is kind of mind-boggling,” Feasley said. Feasley didn’t shoplift or beat anyone...
NORMAL, IL
The Center Square

Author: Litigation possible against Illinois' collective bargaining amendment

(The Center Square) – A lawsuit aimed at challenging the recently enacted workers' rights amendment to the Illinois Constitution could be coming soon. The amendment, certified in December, puts into the state Constitution prohibitions on regulating collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions and other issues. Attorney Philip K. Howard recently released the book "Not Accountable: Rethinking the Constitutionality of Public Employee Unions." In an interview on WMAY, he said...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area

CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
CHICAGO, IL
advantagenews.com

Pritzker flips on wind farm support

A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for sighting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbine siting everywhere but Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Energy Insider

ComEd reports 85 percent of northern Illinois customers experienced at most one outage in 2022

Despite sometimes severe weather patterns, 2022 was, for many in northern Illinois, a year without electric troubles – according to ComEd, its investments in the power grid brought reliability that allowed nearly 3.5 million customers ... Read More » The post ComEd reports 85 percent of northern Illinois customers experienced at most one outage in 2022 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
ILLINOIS STATE
hppr.org

Could taxed marijuana sales lower Texans’ property taxes?

Driving from Lubbock, it takes a little more than an hour to cross the state line into New Mexico. Since the state began recreational marijuana sales last year, it’s become a popular destination for certain travelers. “It seems like every week or weekend we hear about someone making a...
TEXAS STATE
FOX2Now

Pritzker has bill to ease path for name changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A bill sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker would lift restrictions on Illinois residents who can’t change their names because of past crimes. Supporters say the legislation would especially help people who are transgender or have been victims of human trafficking. “We were really focused...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Why You Can’t Get New Glarus Beer in Illinois

It's a sad reality for many Illinois residents who love the taste of Wisconsin-made New Glarus beers like Spotted Cow and Wisconsin Belgian Red - they can't buy them in the Land of Lincoln. So, why is this the case? Let's take a closer look. The History of New Glarus...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
Washington Examiner

Car dealer Carvana admits guilt over breaking Illinois laws

(The Center Square) – Online used car dealer Carvana has admitted to violating Illinois law and has agreed to follow new consumer protection restrictions. The agreement allows Carvana to continue conducting business in Illinois and ends a legal dispute that began last May when the Illinois Secretary of State suspended its business license.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Navigator withdraws application for multi-state CO2 pipeline

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — The company Navigator withdrew their application to the state for a permit to build a massive pipeline for carbon sequestration. Environmental groups are celebrating the move as a win, because they view the pipeline as a massive danger to a large portion of central Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

20 Illinois counties at Elevated Community Level for COVID-19

(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 28 in the previous week. No Illinois counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week....
ILLINOIS STATE

