County Unemployment Rates Heading in Opposite Directions
Local unemployment rates in some counties appear to be heading in opposite directions. Morgan County’s unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percent from last month, down to 3.6% staying almost in line with national averages. Sangamon and Greene also saw declines from the previous month down to 3.6% and 3.9% respectively.
Bloomington plans to increase roadwork spending in next annual budget
Bloomington city officials say they want to significantly boost the city's spending on roadwork next year. The city has started its annual budget planning. Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus said tax revenue is up and the public has said road improvements should be a priority. “Even though we’ve had a...
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Homebuilders need more flexibility and diversity in Bloomington-Normal projects
Homebuilders in Bloomington-Normal are playing catch up in meeting the growth of the last decade, the more recent expansion of the labor market, and projected future growth. Data show they need to increase the pace, in spite of higher interest rates, and build a variety of housing. Patrick Hoban, CEO...
45 years later, the Normal firefighters strike is unlike any other
Normal firefighters Ken Kerfoot in a McLean County sheriff's transport vehicle during the 1978 strike. When Jeff Feasley was 23 years old, he went to jail. So did a lot of his friends. “The lack of freedom is kind of mind-boggling,” Feasley said. Feasley didn’t shoplift or beat anyone...
Author: Litigation possible against Illinois' collective bargaining amendment
(The Center Square) – A lawsuit aimed at challenging the recently enacted workers' rights amendment to the Illinois Constitution could be coming soon. The amendment, certified in December, puts into the state Constitution prohibitions on regulating collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions and other issues. Attorney Philip K. Howard recently released the book "Not Accountable: Rethinking the Constitutionality of Public Employee Unions." In an interview on WMAY, he said...
Utility shutoffs for nonpayment soar across Illinois and the Chicago area
CHICAGO - Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of "utility corruption" in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
UAW Local 974 overwhelmingly authorizes strike as Caterpillar contract negotiations continue
Members of the union representing Caterpillar employees at facilities in Illinois and Pennsylvania overwhelmingly authorized a strike on Friday as negotiations on a new contract continue. UAW Local 974 second vice president Tony Newton said 98% of membership voted in favor of strike authorization. Local 974 represents employees in East...
Pritzker flips on wind farm support
A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for sighting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbine siting everywhere but Chicago.
ComEd reports 85 percent of northern Illinois customers experienced at most one outage in 2022
Despite sometimes severe weather patterns, 2022 was, for many in northern Illinois, a year without electric troubles – according to ComEd, its investments in the power grid brought reliability that allowed nearly 3.5 million customers ... Read More » The post ComEd reports 85 percent of northern Illinois customers experienced at most one outage in 2022 appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Could taxed marijuana sales lower Texans’ property taxes?
Driving from Lubbock, it takes a little more than an hour to cross the state line into New Mexico. Since the state began recreational marijuana sales last year, it’s become a popular destination for certain travelers. “It seems like every week or weekend we hear about someone making a...
Pritzker has bill to ease path for name changes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A bill sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker would lift restrictions on Illinois residents who can’t change their names because of past crimes. Supporters say the legislation would especially help people who are transgender or have been victims of human trafficking. “We were really focused...
Do I legally have to carry an ID in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a known fact that Illinois residents must have a driver’s license, to get behind the wheel of a car, but do they still need to carry an ID if they are not driving? The short answer is no, they do not. Illinois law, and U.S. law in general, does […]
Why You Can’t Get New Glarus Beer in Illinois
It's a sad reality for many Illinois residents who love the taste of Wisconsin-made New Glarus beers like Spotted Cow and Wisconsin Belgian Red - they can't buy them in the Land of Lincoln. So, why is this the case? Let's take a closer look. The History of New Glarus...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Illinois bill aims to ease path for those seeking to change name
Under current law, there's a lifetime ban on name changes for people who have been convicted of identity theft or who are on state registries for certain crimes.
Car dealer Carvana admits guilt over breaking Illinois laws
(The Center Square) – Online used car dealer Carvana has admitted to violating Illinois law and has agreed to follow new consumer protection restrictions. The agreement allows Carvana to continue conducting business in Illinois and ends a legal dispute that began last May when the Illinois Secretary of State suspended its business license.
Navigator withdraws application for multi-state CO2 pipeline
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (NEXSTAR) — The company Navigator withdrew their application to the state for a permit to build a massive pipeline for carbon sequestration. Environmental groups are celebrating the move as a win, because they view the pipeline as a massive danger to a large portion of central Illinois.
20 Illinois counties at Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 28 in the previous week. No Illinois counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week....
Governor Pritzker Proposes $13M Expansion Of State’s Pre-Apprenticeship Program
Governor Pritzker is announcing a 13-million-dollar expansion of the state’s Illinois Works pre-apprenticeship program. Thirty groups statewide will get funding to help train future building and trades workers. There is also a focus on creating a diverse workforce. The expansion will serve up to 14-hundred pre-apprentices.
