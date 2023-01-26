Farrell Hoffman and Kim Marie Bonanno of Pawling, Alexandra Harrison of Patterson named to the University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 Semester

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trump begins his campaign in New Hampshire and South Carolina with low-key rallies.Sherif SaadSalem, NH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ManchesterTed RiversManchester, NH
The doctor who tried to prove the existence of souls by experimenting on dying peopleRickyHaverhill, MA
Growing store chain opens new location in New HampshireKristen WaltersSalem, NH
Manchester's Tirrel House to Open as Women's Shelter After Council ApprovalTed RiversManchester, NH
Related
theharlemvalleynews.net
Gisele Riggio from Pawling,Matthew Bartosh from Poughquag earn Fall 2022 Dean’s List at Saint Rose
ALBANY, NY (01/30/2023)– Congratulations to the more than 200 Saint Rose students who earned a 3.5 average or higher in the Fall 2022 semester and were named to the Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students, who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and who achieve a semester...
theharlemvalleynews.net
Brooke Babbitt of Pawling Named to East Stroudsburg University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA (01/30/2023)– Brooke Babbitt, of Pawling N.Y., is one of 1,257 students named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Fall 2022 semester of the 2022-2023 academic year, according to Margaret Ball D.M.A., interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Harold Carey
Harold Carey, 68, a longtime resident of Dover Plains, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, NY. Mr. Carey was a heavy equipment operator for the NYS Department of Transportation for 27 years retiring in 2010. Mr. Carey was also a mechanic specializing in small engine repair. Born on September 27, 1954, in Mahopac, NY, he was the son of the late Mortimer and Mildred (Harrison) Carey. On April 27, 1984, in Pawling, NY, he married Margaret A. Harris who survives at home. In addition to his loving wife, Mr. Carey is survived by a son, Kevin Carey of Pawling, NY. He is also survived by a brother, Mortimer Carey of South Carolina and a sister, Charlotte Dingee of Pawling. Besides his parents, Mr. Carey was predeceased by a sister, Priscilla O’Dell. Calling hours will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. For directions or to send the family an online condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com.
theharlemvalleynews.net
Obituary, Robert (Bob) Myers
Robert (Bob) Myers, 80, of Millbrook, New York, passed away on January 27, 2023. Bob was born on July 16,1942, to William and Mary Myers of Hyde Park, New York. Bob was a graduate of Arlington High School. He married Kathy Chadwell, the love of his life, on May 9, 1970. Bob began working for J.P. Woods construction in 1968. In 1973 he started working for the Dutchess County Infirmary. In 1990 Bob retired from the Infirmary and began working at IES, Cary Institute. In 1977 he joined the Millbrook Fire Department and in 1979 he also became a member of the Millbrook Rescue Squad, where he served as Lieutenant and then Captain. Bob was the recipient of many awards for his dedication, leadership, and hard work. The one he was most proud of was the Augustine Rotunno Lifetime Achievement Award.
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on interstate 84 in the town of Wallkill
State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on interstate 84 in the town of Wallkill. On January 29, 2023, at approximately 2:10 p.m. New York State Troopers from the Middletown barracks responded to Interstate 84 westbound in the town of Wallkill for a report of a two vehicle collision. When troopers arrived on scene they observed two vehicles, a 2020 Acura RDX and a 2019 Dodge down an embankment off the north shoulder. The operator of the Dodge, identified as Sarah Williams, age 35, from Dingmans Ferry, Pennsylvania was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The operator and passenger of the other vehicle were not injured.
Comments / 0