Farrell Hoffman and Kim Marie Bonanno of Pawling, Alexandra Harrison of Patterson named to the University of New Hampshire’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 Semester

Robert (Bob) Myers, 80, of Millbrook, New York, passed away on January 27, 2023. Bob was born on July 16,1942, to William and Mary Myers of Hyde Park, New York. Bob was a graduate of Arlington High School. He married Kathy Chadwell, the love of his life, on May 9, 1970. Bob began working for J.P. Woods construction in 1968. In 1973 he started working for the Dutchess County Infirmary. In 1990 Bob retired from the Infirmary and began working at IES, Cary Institute. In 1977 he joined the Millbrook Fire Department and in 1979 he also became a member of the Millbrook Rescue Squad, where he served as Lieutenant and then Captain. Bob was the recipient of many awards for his dedication, leadership, and hard work. The one he was most proud of was the Augustine Rotunno Lifetime Achievement Award.

MILLBROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO