The Who have announced a 2023 UK tour where they will be accompanied by an orchestra on each date. The tour is the ’60s legends’ first tour for six years and will kick off on July 6 in Hull, after which they will play a mixture of indoor and outdoor shows across the country before signing off in Brighton on July 23. The nine-date run of shows will see the band return to Edinburgh for the first time in over 40 years, while they will also perform in Derby for the first time since 1966.

1 DAY AGO