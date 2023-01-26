ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Foo Fighters replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals

Foo Fighters are set to replace Pantera at two German festivals after the metal band was dropped from the line-up earlier this week (January 23). Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals announced that they were removing Pantera from the line-up over an outcry relating to past allegations of racism.
Madonna adds sixth and final London show to 2023 world tour

Madonna has added a sixth and final London show to her 2023 ‘Celebration’ world tour. The final London date will take place at The O2 Arena on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the day after a further date was added on Tuesday, December 5 following “sensational demand”. Madonna is already set to play four other dates at The O2 in October.
NEW YORK STATE
Björk announces 2023 European ‘Cornucopia’ tour

Björk has today (January 30) announced details of an upcoming ‘Cornucopia’ tour in Europe later this year. The Icelandic musician first premiered the show in a New York residency featuring a 50-person choir and the flute group Viibra. “Cornucopia was always intended to be a world for...
NEW YORK STATE
Elton John’s farewell tour is the highest grossing of all time

Elton John‘s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour is the highest grossing of all time. The music icon’s final ever tour has drawn $817.9 million (£664.4million) so far, according to figures from Billboard. The tour, which kicked off in September 2018, has grossed more than any...
The Who announce 2023 orchestral tour – with UB40 at regional shows

The Who have announced a 2023 UK tour where they will be accompanied by an orchestra on each date. The tour is the ’60s legends’ first tour for six years and will kick off on July 6 in Hull, after which they will play a mixture of indoor and outdoor shows across the country before signing off in Brighton on July 23. The nine-date run of shows will see the band return to Edinburgh for the first time in over 40 years, while they will also perform in Derby for the first time since 1966.
KISS announce support act for final UK tour

KISS have announced the support act for their final UK tour, which is set to take place this summer. The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.
Annie Wersching, star of ’24’, ‘Timeless’ and ‘Bosch’, dies aged 45

Annie Wersching, who starred in shows including 24, Timeless and Bosch, has died aged 45. The news was confirmed today (January 29) by her publicist. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but carried on working throughout this time, with roles in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg queen in Season 2, and The Rookie. She also played Tess in Sony’s The Last of Us video game.
Katy Perry admits she rejected an opportunity to work with Billie Eilish

Katy Perry has revealed that she initially snubbed Billie Eilish, turning down an opportunity to collaborate with the latter before she found stardom. During an event hosted by KIIS FM, Perry recalled being clued on to Eilish by a colleague at her Capitol Records imprint Unsub, who saw potential for the pair to link up.
‘Lupin’ actor Adama Niane dies aged 56

Adama Niane, who was perhaps best known to international audiences for starring in Netflix series Lupin, has passed away aged 56. The French actor played the role of assassin and ex-convict Léonard Kone in the hit series, who is hired by main villain Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) in the show.
DJ Shadow confirms “genre ambiguous” seventh album will arrive in 2023

DJ Shadow has shared an update on his long-awaited seventh-album, confirming that a new body of work will be released before the end of this year. In a lengthy post on his blog, the Californian beatmaker explained that h’s now more than year in on production, having formally started the process on New Year’s Day in 2022. “As usual, I didn’t have any preconceived notions or objectives,” he wrote. “I just started by making music that made me feel good or satisfied vague objectives in my mind.”
Tributes paid after Television icon Tom Verlaine dies, aged 73

Tom Verlaine – the singer, guitarist and songwriter best known for leading seminal New York rock band Television – has died at the age of 73. His passing was confirmed by Jesse Paris Smith (daughter of Patti Smith), who said in a press release that Verlaine succumbed to a “brief illness” on Saturday (January 28). “He died peacefully in New York City,” she wrote, “surrounded by close friends. His vision and his imagination will be missed.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sparks announce 2023 UK, European and North American tour dates

Sparks have announced new UK, European and North American tour dates for 2023 – tickets will be available here (UK). The Los Angeles duo – comprising brothers Ron and Russell Mael – are due to release their 26th studio album, ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’, on May 26 via Island.
The National add second London date to 2023 UK tour

The National have added a second London date to their 2023 UK tour after the first show sold out in just two hours. The band, who are set to return with their new album ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’ in April, have added the extra gig due to ticket demand.
‘Hi-Fi Rush’ soundtrack and song list

Hi-Fi Rush is the biggest surprise of 2023 so far, having been released alongside an Xbox event on January 25. The game hadn’t been announced at all before then, and was available to play the same day as its reveal. Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-action game that combines elements of platforming, combat, and beat-matching. It’s been a hit so far, receiving a positive reception from critics and players alike.
Fans defend Sam Smith in wake of ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ video controversy

Sam Smith‘s music video for their new single ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ has courted controversy online. The visuals see the singer arrive at a stately home in a helicopter before dancing in a variety of flamboyant outfits alongside a large troupe of backing dancers, but has faced criticism from some for its apparent sexual nature.

