Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Foo Fighters replace Pantera at Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals
Foo Fighters are set to replace Pantera at two German festivals after the metal band was dropped from the line-up earlier this week (January 23). Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals announced that they were removing Pantera from the line-up over an outcry relating to past allegations of racism.
NME
Madonna adds sixth and final London show to 2023 world tour
Madonna has added a sixth and final London show to her 2023 ‘Celebration’ world tour. The final London date will take place at The O2 Arena on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, the day after a further date was added on Tuesday, December 5 following “sensational demand”. Madonna is already set to play four other dates at The O2 in October.
NME
Björk announces 2023 European ‘Cornucopia’ tour
Björk has today (January 30) announced details of an upcoming ‘Cornucopia’ tour in Europe later this year. The Icelandic musician first premiered the show in a New York residency featuring a 50-person choir and the flute group Viibra. “Cornucopia was always intended to be a world for...
NME
Elton John’s farewell tour is the highest grossing of all time
Elton John‘s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour is the highest grossing of all time. The music icon’s final ever tour has drawn $817.9 million (£664.4million) so far, according to figures from Billboard. The tour, which kicked off in September 2018, has grossed more than any...
NME
The Who announce 2023 orchestral tour – with UB40 at regional shows
The Who have announced a 2023 UK tour where they will be accompanied by an orchestra on each date. The tour is the ’60s legends’ first tour for six years and will kick off on July 6 in Hull, after which they will play a mixture of indoor and outdoor shows across the country before signing off in Brighton on July 23. The nine-date run of shows will see the band return to Edinburgh for the first time in over 40 years, while they will also perform in Derby for the first time since 1966.
NME
‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Reborn Rich’ actor Song Joong-ki announces marriage and wife’s pregnancy
South Korean actor Song Joong-ki, whose most recent projects include Reborn Rich and Vincenzo, has announced he’s gotten married and has a child on the way. On January 30, the 37-year-old actor uploaded a letter to his official fan cafe website announcing his marriage earlier today (January 30) to former actress Katy Louise Saunders, as well as her pregnancy.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ viewers react to episode three: “One of the greatest episodes of TV ever made”
Viewers of The Last Of Us have reacted to the show’s third episode, with many heaping huge praise on it. Debuting last night (January 29) on HBO in the US, ‘Long Long Time’ shifted focus on new characters Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). We are...
NME
KISS announce support act for final UK tour
KISS have announced the support act for their final UK tour, which is set to take place this summer. The legendary rockers have been on a farewell tour dubbed ‘End Of The Road’ since 2018. They’d announced at the time that they’d be embarking on one final tour before hanging up their iconic costumes.
NME
Annie Wersching, star of ’24’, ‘Timeless’ and ‘Bosch’, dies aged 45
Annie Wersching, who starred in shows including 24, Timeless and Bosch, has died aged 45. The news was confirmed today (January 29) by her publicist. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but carried on working throughout this time, with roles in Star Trek: Picard as the Borg queen in Season 2, and The Rookie. She also played Tess in Sony’s The Last of Us video game.
NME
Katy Perry admits she rejected an opportunity to work with Billie Eilish
Katy Perry has revealed that she initially snubbed Billie Eilish, turning down an opportunity to collaborate with the latter before she found stardom. During an event hosted by KIIS FM, Perry recalled being clued on to Eilish by a colleague at her Capitol Records imprint Unsub, who saw potential for the pair to link up.
NME
‘Lupin’ actor Adama Niane dies aged 56
Adama Niane, who was perhaps best known to international audiences for starring in Netflix series Lupin, has passed away aged 56. The French actor played the role of assassin and ex-convict Léonard Kone in the hit series, who is hired by main villain Hubert Pellegrini (Hervé Pierre) in the show.
NME
Placebo announce rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023
Placebo have announced their rescheduled UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2023 – find dates below and purchase tickets here. The duo – comprising Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal – were forced to postpone their remaining tour dates in December last year after frontman Molko lost his voice.
NME
DJ Shadow confirms “genre ambiguous” seventh album will arrive in 2023
DJ Shadow has shared an update on his long-awaited seventh-album, confirming that a new body of work will be released before the end of this year. In a lengthy post on his blog, the Californian beatmaker explained that h’s now more than year in on production, having formally started the process on New Year’s Day in 2022. “As usual, I didn’t have any preconceived notions or objectives,” he wrote. “I just started by making music that made me feel good or satisfied vague objectives in my mind.”
NME
Tributes paid after Television icon Tom Verlaine dies, aged 73
Tom Verlaine – the singer, guitarist and songwriter best known for leading seminal New York rock band Television – has died at the age of 73. His passing was confirmed by Jesse Paris Smith (daughter of Patti Smith), who said in a press release that Verlaine succumbed to a “brief illness” on Saturday (January 28). “He died peacefully in New York City,” she wrote, “surrounded by close friends. His vision and his imagination will be missed.”
NME
Kasabian, Wet Leg, Courteeners and more to headline Teenage Cancer Trust 2023 at Royal Albert Hall
The 2023 edition of the charity’s annual run of concerts is due to take place at the Royal Albert Hall between March 20 and March 25. The aforementioned bands will join Underworld in staging headline concerts at the historic venue. For two decades, the iconic series has featured the...
NME
Sparks announce 2023 UK, European and North American tour dates
Sparks have announced new UK, European and North American tour dates for 2023 – tickets will be available here (UK). The Los Angeles duo – comprising brothers Ron and Russell Mael – are due to release their 26th studio album, ‘The Girl Is Crying In Her Latte’, on May 26 via Island.
NME
Beabadoobee on Independent Venue Week: “We’ve got to keep that culture alive”
Beabadoobee has spoken to NME about the importance of supporting the UK’s independent music venues, as well as her upcoming support slot on Taylor Swift‘s US stadium tour and plans for her “raw” new album. Bea is an ambassador for this year’s Independent Venue Week, which...
NME
The National add second London date to 2023 UK tour
The National have added a second London date to their 2023 UK tour after the first show sold out in just two hours. The band, who are set to return with their new album ‘First Two Pages Of Frankenstein’ in April, have added the extra gig due to ticket demand.
NME
‘Hi-Fi Rush’ soundtrack and song list
Hi-Fi Rush is the biggest surprise of 2023 so far, having been released alongside an Xbox event on January 25. The game hadn’t been announced at all before then, and was available to play the same day as its reveal. Hi-Fi Rush is a rhythm-action game that combines elements of platforming, combat, and beat-matching. It’s been a hit so far, receiving a positive reception from critics and players alike.
NME
Fans defend Sam Smith in wake of ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ video controversy
Sam Smith‘s music video for their new single ‘I’m Not Here To Make Friends’ has courted controversy online. The visuals see the singer arrive at a stately home in a helicopter before dancing in a variety of flamboyant outfits alongside a large troupe of backing dancers, but has faced criticism from some for its apparent sexual nature.
Comments / 0