Roundup, MT

agupdate.com

Mishima Reserve looking for Angus producers

Angus cattle producers looking to improve their heifer development program and earn a premium on their calves may want to consider a Wagyu-based program that is looking to expand. Mishima Reserve, a company in Washington State, is partnering with Angus cattle ranches to produce Wagyu beef for their domestic and...
MONTANA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

A Billings Sandwich Shop Helps Deliver Hilarious Birthday Prank

My love of sandwiches is no secret. I've written about some of my favorite sandwich shops on numerous occasions and I consider myself a bit of a local sandwich expert. One of my favorite places in Billings to get a delicious, freshly made sandwich is Chalet Market. Working downtown, I usually visit their new-ish second location in the basement of the First Interstate Tower. The longtime Billings deli and gift shop recently helped make a local man's birthday extra special. Here's how...
BILLINGS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.

When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
MONTANA STATE
yourbigsky.com

New Albertson’s on West End Grand opening in February

It’s an exciting new addition to the hustle and bustle of Billings West End – the new Albertson’s. The new Big Al’s is part of the explosive growth happening on Billings West End. You guessed it, it’s the latest and great Albertson’s grocery store being built near 54th and Grand.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

MSUB's Kendall Lynn receives GNAC's track award

Kendall Lynn of Montana State Billings was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's women's field athlete of the week on Monday. Lynn, a sophomore from Three Forks, finished first in the long jump and triple jump last weekend at the indoor Don Holst Classic in Chadron, Nebraska. She went...
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year

Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

Not kidding – Black Ice Night

ICY and very slick roads are creating dangerous driving conditions in Billings and surrounding areas Sunday night. The temperature dropped below zero and the temp as of 9:15pm Sunday evening is -4 in Yellowstone County. Even bigger and heavier trucks and vehicles are losing traction on city streets. City plows...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings sweeps GNAC basketball honors

Bilal Shabazz and Dyauni Boyce of Montana State Billings were recognized Monday as the men's and women's basketball players of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Both Yellowjacket teams won a pair of games on the road last week. Shabazz, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, had a double-double of...
BILLINGS, MT

