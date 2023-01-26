Read full article on original website
Roundup restaurant, Billings chef among nationwide award semifinalists
Among the semifinalists is The Backporch BBQ restaurant in Roundup, which has landed a spot in the Best New Restaurant category.
Mishima Reserve looking for Angus producers
Angus cattle producers looking to improve their heifer development program and earn a premium on their calves may want to consider a Wagyu-based program that is looking to expand. Mishima Reserve, a company in Washington State, is partnering with Angus cattle ranches to produce Wagyu beef for their domestic and...
A Short Drive From Billings: Jay Leno To Perform In Deadwood, SD
How cool is this? The legendary Late Nite TV host and comedian, Jay Leno, will be within a few hours' drive of Billings! He's won Emmy, People's Choice, and TV Guide Awards over his tenure in Television... and more recently been the highlight in media for two accidents involving a classic car, and his classic motorbike.
A Billings Sandwich Shop Helps Deliver Hilarious Birthday Prank
My love of sandwiches is no secret. I've written about some of my favorite sandwich shops on numerous occasions and I consider myself a bit of a local sandwich expert. One of my favorite places in Billings to get a delicious, freshly made sandwich is Chalet Market. Working downtown, I usually visit their new-ish second location in the basement of the First Interstate Tower. The longtime Billings deli and gift shop recently helped make a local man's birthday extra special. Here's how...
Montana’s Best Burger Can Be Found At This Popular Restaurant.
When it comes to food, burgers might be the best invention in the culinary world. I mean, what's not to love? You have a bun, you have a burger, all you need to do is add some cheese and some fixins, and your tastebuds are going to thank you. One of the great things about burgers is the endless options that are at your disposal. There are so many different things you can do with them.
One of These “Luxury Homes” For Sale in Billings is Very Disappointing
I enjoy dreaming about real estate like these Luxury Homes listed in Billings. It's not like I can afford any of these.. but it's fun to look. 5 bedrooms 7 bathrooms 8,399 sq ft. This home is fit for entertaining with many places to lounge and host parties. The pool...
Big grocery store chain opening another new location in Montana
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be opening another new supermarket location in Montana next month. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 18, 2023, the major grocery store chain Albertsons will is set to open its newest Montana store location in Billings, according to local reports.
New Albertson’s on West End Grand opening in February
It’s an exciting new addition to the hustle and bustle of Billings West End – the new Albertson’s. The new Big Al’s is part of the explosive growth happening on Billings West End. You guessed it, it’s the latest and great Albertson’s grocery store being built near 54th and Grand.
Two new trails to be constructed in Billings by fall 2023
“There’s the thought that we want to do the marathon loop, you know connect the Rims to the river and get all that going so there’s plans in the works for all of that,”
MSUB's Kendall Lynn receives GNAC's track award
Kendall Lynn of Montana State Billings was selected as the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's women's field athlete of the week on Monday. Lynn, a sophomore from Three Forks, finished first in the long jump and triple jump last weekend at the indoor Don Holst Classic in Chadron, Nebraska. She went...
Despite a late switch in meets, MSU Billings indoor track team finds success
CHADRON, Neb. — The Montana State University Billings indoor track and field teams overcame a late change in the location to where they were competing to find success at the Don Holst Open on the campus of Chadron State. Originally the Yellowjackets were to compete in Pocatello, Idaho, but...
Months after Billings Petroleum Club closes, member continues to be charged fees
The Petroleum Club charged, and continues to charge, a monthly fee for members to be able to dine at the restaurant.
'It's pretty bad': Winter weather in Montana delays travel for many
Billings-Logan International Airport canceled and delayed various flights and weather-related vehicle accidents were reported statewide.
'Give us a little space:' Equipment operator reminds drivers to give snowplows and sand trucks room to work
BILLINGS, Mont. - An equipment operator with the City of Billings asked drivers to give snowplows and sand trucks space to work. Equipment Operator Jake Barnhart with the City of Billings said they are sanding high traffic areas right now, including intersections and school zones. He said they use a...
The Dumbest Billings News Article of the Year
Just admit it dude. No one will judge you. You can just admit that the Chick-Fil-A chicken is incredible. Did you guys see this desperate-for-clicks article the Billings Gazette put out after the new Chick-Fil-A opened in Billings? They sent the "agnostic arts reporter" for the Gazette to cover the story.
Two People Shot 15 Miles South of Billings Around 4:35 PM
Earlier today, around 4:35 PM, the Billings Communications Center received a 911 call of a possible shooting at the 9900 Block of Cormier Road. Cormier Road is a rural location, around 15 miles south of Billings nearby the Crow Indian Reservation. The map above will provide clarity on the location.
Two Males Shot in Alley Near West High School in Billings
Today, at 12:45 PM, BPD responded to a possible robbery with shots fired in the alleyway of the 2000 block of Cook Avenue, next to Billings West High School. Two male suspects were shot and transported for injuries sustained. BPD is investigating the situation and says all parties are accounted...
Not kidding – Black Ice Night
ICY and very slick roads are creating dangerous driving conditions in Billings and surrounding areas Sunday night. The temperature dropped below zero and the temp as of 9:15pm Sunday evening is -4 in Yellowstone County. Even bigger and heavier trucks and vehicles are losing traction on city streets. City plows...
Brynley Fitzgerald scores 30 in Montana Western's win over Rocky Mountain College
BILLINGS — Brynley Fitzgerald crossed the 30-point barrier for the third time this season as Montana Western's women's basketball team defeated Rocky Mountain College by an 83-73 scoreline on Saturday afternoon at the Fortin Center. Fitzgerald, a senior who plays for her hometown college in Dillon, scored 30 as...
Montana State Billings sweeps GNAC basketball honors
Bilal Shabazz and Dyauni Boyce of Montana State Billings were recognized Monday as the men's and women's basketball players of the week in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Both Yellowjacket teams won a pair of games on the road last week. Shabazz, a 6-foot-8 senior forward, had a double-double of...
