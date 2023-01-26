Read full article on original website
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Roger “Rod” Lien, 77
Roger ‘Rod’ Lien, age 77 of Carsonville, passed away Saturday, January 28th. Visitation is this Thursday, February 2, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at Pomeroy Funeral Home in Lexington. Services will be held Friday, Feb. 3 at 1:00pm at Sandusky Presbyterian Church. Visitation will also be at the church on Friday from noon to 1:00pm.
abc12.com
See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Theo Cleland, 79
Theo Cleland, age 79 of Cass City, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. Services for Theo Cleland will be held on Saturday, February 4, at 2:00 p.m. at the Kranz Funeral Home in Cass City, with visitation starting that day at 1:00 p.m.
andnowuknow.com
Meijer Opens First Two Meijer Grocery Stores in Southeast Michigan; Hank Meijer and Rick Keyes Discuss
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - When Meijer first pulled back the curtain on its new grocery store concept back in September, we knew two of its first stores would soon be making their way to Southeast Michigan. Now, those two stores, located in Lake Orion and Macomb Township, have opened their doors, meeting shoppers with an innovative one-stop shopping concept.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Robert Keyes, 66
Robert Keyes, age 66 of Caro, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Services for Robert Keyes will be held on Thursday, February 2 at 12:00 p.m. at the Marsh Funeral Chapel in Marlette, with visitation happening before service, starting at 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Harbor Beach Speedy Q manager found guilty of embezzling $13,000 from store
A former Harbor Beach Speedy Q manager might find herself in prison for life after being found guilty on Friday for embezzling from her job in 2019. Tracy McDaniel, age 44, was found guilty on a total of three charges: one count of Embezzlement of Over $1,000 and less than $20,000, one count of False Report of a Felony, and one count of Lying to a Police Officer. The charges stem from a Harbor Beach Police investigation that started on July 15, 2019, when McDaniel called them to report that the gas station/convenience store had been robbed, with $13,000 and the store’s surveillance device and recordings being taken.
retailleader.com
Meijer’s First ‘Condensed’ Grocery Stores Open
Meijer’s first small-concept stores have opened in Michigan. The new stores are called Meijer Grocery, and as the name implies, focus on food offerings. At about 75,000 square feet, the new stores are about half the size of a typical Meijer store. Meijer’s first two small-format “food-focused” stores, called...
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
tourcounsel.com
Lakeside Mall | Shopping mall in Sterling Heights, Michigan
Lakeside Mall, is one of the shopping centers preferred by residents. Since, in this place you can find clothing stores of different brands, restaurants with a wide culinary offer, spaces to enjoy an ice cream or coffee, among other things that you must discover for yourself when visiting this site.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Patricia Jean Tatgenhorst, 60
Patricia Jean Tatgenhorst, age 60 of Clifford, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023. Services for Patricia will be held on Wednesday, February 1, at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Marlette, with visitation starting that day at the church at 10:00 a.m. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday, January 31, at the Marsh Funeral Chapel, from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m.
abc12.com
Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash
BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of...
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by man she met over social media
Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former employee convicted of raping teen girl in storage room of Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A former employee of a Jimmy John’s in Sterling Heights was found guilty of raping a teenage coworker in the sub shop’s storage room. Jerry Jerome Brown-Pegues, 39, stood trial for the August 2020 sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl inside the Jimmy John’s restaurant at 16 Mile Road and Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police investigating deadly crash
THETFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in northern Genesee County. It happened around 2:40 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Bray and Vienna roads in Thetford Township. Investigators say a 2004 Chevrolet Classic driven by a 64-year-old Flint woman was northbound on...
Winter Storm Warning: 6-8 inches of snow in forecast for Metro Detroit on Wednesday
Based on NWS and AccuWeather predictions, the greater snowfall is projected for areas south of M-59, including most of Oakland and Macomb counties and all of Wayne, Monroe and Washtenaw counties
Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs
FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
