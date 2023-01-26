A former Harbor Beach Speedy Q manager might find herself in prison for life after being found guilty on Friday for embezzling from her job in 2019. Tracy McDaniel, age 44, was found guilty on a total of three charges: one count of Embezzlement of Over $1,000 and less than $20,000, one count of False Report of a Felony, and one count of Lying to a Police Officer. The charges stem from a Harbor Beach Police investigation that started on July 15, 2019, when McDaniel called them to report that the gas station/convenience store had been robbed, with $13,000 and the store’s surveillance device and recordings being taken.

HARBOR BEACH, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO