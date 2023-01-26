ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Suicide bomber kills 34, wounds 150 at mosque in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR – A suicide bomber detonated explosives during crowded prayers at a mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan on Monday, causing the roof to cave in. At least 34 people were killed and 150 wounded, officials said. Most of the casualties were police officers. It was not clear...
Iran says drone attack targets defense facility in Isfahan

DUBAI – Bomb-carrying drones targeted an Iranian defense factory in the central city of Isfahan overnight, authorities said early Sunday, causing some damage at the plant amid heightened regional and international tensions engulfing the Islamic Republic. The Iranian Defense Ministry offered no information on who it suspected carried out...
Russian embassy says North Korea lifted lockdown in capital

SEOUL – Russia’s embassy in North Korea says the country has eased stringent epidemic controls in capital Pyongyang that were placed during the past five days to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses. North Korea has not officially acknowledged a lockdown in Pyongyang or a re-emergence of COVID-19...
World Bank: Myanmar economy to grow 3%, dragged by conflict

BANGKOK – Myanmar’s economy grew 3% last year and will likely achieve the same pace in 2023, but still lags far behind where it stood before the army seized power in early 2021, the World Bank said in a report released Monday. The global development agency estimates Myanmar’s...
Will Europe's ban on Russian diesel hike global fuel prices?

FRANKFURT – Europe is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia, banning imports of diesel fuel and other products made from crude oil in Russian refineries. The European Union ban takes effect Feb. 5 following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia. The...

