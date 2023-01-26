Forward Kyle Kuzma continues to draw trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but the Wizards are rebuffing offers, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. “There’s a string of teams that would love to get in the mix for Kuzma but the Wizards keep telling people, ‘No, we are going to re-sign him, we are going to keep him,'” Stein said on Jake Fischer’s podcast, via HoopsHype.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO