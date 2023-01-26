Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Salt Lake CityTed RiversSalt Lake City, UT
Ali Maki Attended The Sundance Film Festival in Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Randall Park Is An Asian American Actor Who Participated In The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Utah leaders take urgent action to save the declining Great Salt LakeEdy ZooUtah State
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."
Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
Yardbarker
Southeast Rumors: Wizards, Kyle Kuzma, Hornets, Heat
Forward Kyle Kuzma continues to draw trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, but the Wizards are rebuffing offers, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. “There’s a string of teams that would love to get in the mix for Kuzma but the Wizards keep telling people, ‘No, we are going to re-sign him, we are going to keep him,'” Stein said on Jake Fischer’s podcast, via HoopsHype.
Yardbarker
Knicks reportedly willing to pay big price for Raptors' Anunoby
The Knicks (27-24) expect to make a few moves ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline to prepare for a potential postseason run. The Athletic's Shams Charania reports they may be willing to give up a haul in exchange for a premier defender. According to Charania, the Knicks have "shown...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BYU Adds a Pair of Snow College Transfers to the Defensive Line
The Cougars added two more defensive lineman to the roster on Sunday night
Jazz Updated Draft Positioning Entering All-Star Break
Getting a lottery pick may not be in the cards for the Utah Jazz.
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers (28-24, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (30-21, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is ninth in the league averaging 28.3 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 20-5 at home. Cleveland...
Portland Trail Blazers 129, Atlanta Hawks 125: Live updates
--- Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) and forward Josh Hart (hamstring) will play Monday night against the Atlanta Hawks at the Moda Center, the team has announced. Both missed Saturday night’s 123-105 loss to Toronto and were originally listed as questionable for Monday. Atlanta guard Trae Young...
NBA roundup: Giannis Antetokounmpo nets 50 in Bucks’ rout
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 50 points and 13 rebounds and the host Milwaukee Bucks rolled to a 135-110 victory over the
All-State WR Jake Hill Commits to BYU as PWO
Hill is a dual-sport athlete out of Snow Canyon High School
Comments / 0