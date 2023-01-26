A powerful Kansas business lobbying group’s flat tax proposal is projected to cost the state roughly $1.5 billion in annual revenue. The Kansas Chamber of Commerce introduced a bill earlier this month that would establish a flat tax rate of 5% for all income over a tax filer’s first $15,000. All income under $15,000 would be non-taxable. The bill would allow for a gradual reduction of the rate when revenue comes in higher than estimated.

KANSAS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO