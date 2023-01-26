Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Chamber of Commerce’s tax cut proposal could cost the state $1.5 billion a year
A powerful Kansas business lobbying group’s flat tax proposal is projected to cost the state roughly $1.5 billion in annual revenue. The Kansas Chamber of Commerce introduced a bill earlier this month that would establish a flat tax rate of 5% for all income over a tax filer’s first $15,000. All income under $15,000 would be non-taxable. The bill would allow for a gradual reduction of the rate when revenue comes in higher than estimated.
Wichita Eagle
Judge says Kansas erred, Johnson County girl will be removed from only home she’s known
In a strong rebuke of the leader of Kansas’ child welfare agency, a Wyandotte County judge ruled Friday that a 3-year-old girl should be placed in an adoptive home — not with the Gardner family where she’s lived her whole life. In her ruling, District Court Judge...
