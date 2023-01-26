Read full article on original website
Take a look inside this landmark central Pa. hotel that is reopening for the first time in 6 years
After more than a half-a-dozen years of planning, construction and delays, The Yorktowne Hotel is coming back to life. The Yorktowne Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will open on Tuesday at 48 E. Market St. in York.
You can get your Bunny Burger fix at Red Rabbit Drive-In starting this week
If you have been craving a Bunny Burger - good news. The Red Rabbit Drive-In along Route 322 in Reed Twp., Dauphin County, will re-open on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. The restaurant with the famous Bunny Burger and bunny dust for your french fries is closed every year in December and January.
Could a Wawa be coming to Dauphin County? Convenience store chain is eyeing possible spot
It’s in the early stages, but Wawa wants to open a store in Swatara Township. The Philadelphia-area chain is eyeing Hoss’s Steak & Sea House near Hummelstown, off Route 322, for a store with fueling stations.
We saved you a bite: Porch Restaurant & Pub (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Charleys Philly Steaks opening another central Pa. restaurant
Another Charleys Philly Steaks is opening in central Pennsylvania. One of the Philadelphia cheesesteak shops is coming to Walmart Supercenter at 1000 Town Center Drive in West Manchester Township, York County by the end of the week.
Board game café in Dauphin County will be closing its current location
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The owners of a local board game café named Urturn Café recently announced on Facebook that they will be closing their current Harrisburg location. Urturn Cafe combines eating and board games to create a unique environment for all of its guests. According to...
Retro 1950’s style drive-in restaurant in Perry County reopening for 2023 season
DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks. Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.
Midstate ice cream store gives away free ice cream scoops
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An ice cream shop in Cumberland County is giving away free ice cream on Sunday because it is Oprah Winfrey’s birthday!. Until 8 p.m. Sunday night, Urban Churn is giving out one free kid scoop of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinklers. The owner of the store says this is a great way to kick off Black History Month which begins in February.
Fire breaks out at Mulberry Street encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out at a fortified encampment in Harrisburg over the weekend. Firefighters began battling the blaze under the Mulberry Street Bridge around 2 p.m. on Jan. 28. Crews operated for about 45 minutes. The fire came a week after the city ordered residents to...
Police: Man pointed gun at employees at former workplace in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man wanted for pulling a gun at a restaurant in Lancaster County where he used to work has been taken into custody. The Northwest Regional Police Department said Julian Knight, 20, was arrested. Police said Knight went into the Wendy's on South Market...
Harrisburg government center closed after pipe bursts, causes damage
The MLK City Government Center in downtown Harrisburg will be closed Monday due to a burst pipe and ensuing water damage that occurred this weekend, according to city spokesman Matt Maisel. Maisel said the issue took place in the basement, causing minor damage to some of the IT equipment and...
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police
Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
Dauphin County boutique closes shop, will continue operations online
Amma Jo, a Harrisburg boutique is leaving its brick-and-mortar space behind and will now continue operations online. Owner Amma Johnson began selling her line of handbags in 2014 when she sold her first 20 handbags in a gift shop that was located inside Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Twp.
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
Lancaster police hope surveillance video will help lead to arrest in quadruple shooting outside McDonald's
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police spent the weekend collecting more video surveillance after four people were shot outside a McDonald's last week. "It's a really unfortunate situation that so many people were injured," Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a fight...
Vehicle crashes into juvenile riding bicycle on Cumberland County road: police
A juvenile bicyclist was injured in a Monday morning crash in Lower Allen Township, police said. Police said the juvenile — whose age and gender were not immediately available — was hit by a car between 7–7:30 a.m. while riding a bike in the area of Carlisle Road and the Interstate 83 south on-ramp.
Second jury picked for trial of Pa. woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband
LEWISBURG – A second jury has been selected for the trial of a Union County woman accused of fatally poisoning her husband. Although the panel was picked Monday, the trial of Myrle E. Miller, 77, Millmont, is not scheduled to begin until April 18. It will last 10 days.
Police looking for missing Cumberland County girl
Police are looking for a girl who has been missing from her Cumberland County home since the beginning of the month, according to police. Alayjah Sha’dae Cicile Williams ran away from home on Jan. 6, West Shore Regional Police said Monday. Williams, whose age and home city were not...
Cat shot in neck outside Dauphin County apartment: police
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lykens are investigating the shooting of a feral cat in the neck outside an apartment complex in Upper Paxton Township. According to a report from state police, the shooting took place around 12:17 p.m. Saturday on the 500 block of State Street. When troopers arrived...
Wawa; egg prices; roller coaster retires: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
For years, central Pennsylvania was a desert when it came to Wawa fans hoping for a fix without driving an hour away. Then last summer, the chain announced it was opening 40 stores in the area, including one in East Pennsboro Township just across the Susquehanna River from Harrisburg. Now...
