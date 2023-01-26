ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

We saved you a bite: Porch Restaurant & Pub (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)

Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
Retro 1950’s style drive-in restaurant in Perry County reopening for 2023 season

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — An old fashioned 1950’s style drive-in restaurant, Red Rabbit, will be reopening for the 2023 season in the coming weeks. Red Rabbit is a family-owned business that was founded by Sam & Maggie Snyder back in 1964, and is located at 60 Benvenue Road in Duncannon. According to their website, the retro Red Rabbit provides a unique, throw-back experience for their customers – offering “car hop services” which allow you to either eat in your car in the parking lot, eat outside at one of their picnic tables, or take the food home with you.
Midstate ice cream store gives away free ice cream scoops

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An ice cream shop in Cumberland County is giving away free ice cream on Sunday because it is Oprah Winfrey’s birthday!. Until 8 p.m. Sunday night, Urban Churn is giving out one free kid scoop of vanilla ice cream with rainbow sprinklers. The owner of the store says this is a great way to kick off Black History Month which begins in February.
Fire breaks out at Mulberry Street encampment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out at a fortified encampment in Harrisburg over the weekend. Firefighters began battling the blaze under the Mulberry Street Bridge around 2 p.m. on Jan. 28. Crews operated for about 45 minutes. The fire came a week after the city ordered residents to...
Teen girls reported missing from central Pa. homes: police

Two York County girls were reported missing Monday and could be together, according to police. 14-year-old Adrianna Flora was last seen after school around 3 p.m., York County Regional Police said Monday. Her grandmother told police she left her home Monday morning with two backpacks, saying she wanted to return some items to a friend.
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
