golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy avoids Patrick Reed showdown but no such luck for Luke Donald!

Rory McIlroy will not be teeing it up with Patrick Reed in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, but Luke Donald will be playing alongside former Ryder Cup Europe captain Henrik Stenson. Stenson was sacked by Ryder Cup Europe last July after...
GolfWRX

Sam Ryder roasted by fellow pros for wearing joggers at Torrey Pines…and even John Daly took aim

At last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Tour journeyman Sam Ryder held the lead, or a share of the lead for 54 holes. When Sunday’s final round came around, the pressure began to mount. He had PGA Tour stars such as Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im and Max Homa attempting to chase him down and prevent him from getting his illusive first career PGA Tour victory.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Golf.com

Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee: Jon Rahm is not a ‘superstar’

And Jon Rahm, winner of nine PGA Tour tournaments and another nine events worldwide, is not one, the longtime Golf Channel analyst said. “He’s an amazing player, and he certainly has the ability and the talent to become a superstar, but superstar is rarefied air,” he said Saturday night on the network’s Golf Central show.
GolfWRX

PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay

At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
Wichita Eagle

Callaway ERC Soft, Supersoft golf balls (2023)

Jon Rahm and Si Woo Kim won the first three PGA Tour events of 2023 using new Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond drivers, and both golfers also used a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball. Xander Schauffele also dropped a Paradym Triple Diamond driver in the bag and is still playing Callaway’s Chrome Soft X LS. The Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS, each of which were updated in 2022, remain the brand’s premium offerings in 2023, boasting the most advanced technologies Callaway can pack into a ball. They also cost more than other Callaway balls.
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Photos

Alex Morgan is trending on social media for a pretty funny reason on Monday afternoon. A popular United States soccer fan group announced that they do not support "the wave." Morgan's National Women's Soccer League team, San Diego Wave FC, took exception to the comment (of course, the fan group was ...
WASHINGTON STATE

