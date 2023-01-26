Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy avoids Patrick Reed showdown but no such luck for Luke Donald!
Rory McIlroy will not be teeing it up with Patrick Reed in the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour, but Luke Donald will be playing alongside former Ryder Cup Europe captain Henrik Stenson. Stenson was sacked by Ryder Cup Europe last July after...
Slow-Motion Video Fuels Patrick Reed Penalty Controversy in Dubai
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee broke down slow-motion video of Patrick Reed's Saturday tee shot that became lodged in a palm tree, and the images only add to the uncertainty around the ruling Reed was given.
GolfWRX
Sam Ryder roasted by fellow pros for wearing joggers at Torrey Pines…and even John Daly took aim
At last week’s Farmers Insurance Open, PGA Tour journeyman Sam Ryder held the lead, or a share of the lead for 54 holes. When Sunday’s final round came around, the pressure began to mount. He had PGA Tour stars such as Jon Rahm, Tony Finau, Sungjae Im and Max Homa attempting to chase him down and prevent him from getting his illusive first career PGA Tour victory.
Golf.com
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee: Jon Rahm is not a ‘superstar’
And Jon Rahm, winner of nine PGA Tour tournaments and another nine events worldwide, is not one, the longtime Golf Channel analyst said. “He’s an amazing player, and he certainly has the ability and the talent to become a superstar, but superstar is rarefied air,” he said Saturday night on the network’s Golf Central show.
Phil Mickelson Takes Aim At McIlroy And Golf Channel In Sarcastic Tweet
The American took to Twitter to show his support for McIlroy, albeit rather sarcastically
"I’ve played against Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson...Luka is right in the same breath" - Dallas Mavericks legend Derek Harper on Luka Doncic
Derek Harper is so enamored by Luka Doncic's game that he already puts him right up there alongside Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson
"Jordan doesn't get tired. Bird doesn't...Karl wishes there were 200 games a year" - Ex-Utah Jazz coach on why Karl Malone was special
The Mailman wished he could deliver in more than 82 times a year
GolfWRX
PGA Tour pro buys second-hand set of legendary clubs on eBay
At GolfWRX we are constantly reporting on advances in centre of gravity, weight-shift, shaft thickness, diameters of club grips, and on and on, with manufacturers keen to be the first to have found the holy grail. Last week we were live from the PGA Show, reporting on all the goings-on...
"He'd be right up there with Michael Jordan, Patrick Ewing, Larry Bird, and David Robinson" - Ex-Spurs coach on if George Gervin played in the 90s
George Gervin's former coach raved about his game and declared that he would've wound up joining the creme de la creme of the NBA had he played in the 90s
DP World Tour Referee Statement Issued After Patrick Reed Tree Ruling
Tournament officials have given a statement on the Patrick Reed ruling that saw his ball stuck in a palm tree
ESPN's Chris Fowler, John McEnroe have awkward exchange over Novak Djokovic's 'choices' after Aussie Open win
After Novak Djokovic wrapped up the Australian Open, ESPN broadcasters Chris Fowler and John McEnroe had a tense conversation about the tennis star's last two years.
“Do you know how much better I would be if I was playing today?” - Rick Barry once explained why he would’ve thrived in this era
A longtime coach likened Barry to Luka recently to show a modern-day comparison for the Warriors legend.
Wichita Eagle
Callaway ERC Soft, Supersoft golf balls (2023)
Jon Rahm and Si Woo Kim won the first three PGA Tour events of 2023 using new Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond drivers, and both golfers also used a Callaway Chrome Soft X ball. Xander Schauffele also dropped a Paradym Triple Diamond driver in the bag and is still playing Callaway’s Chrome Soft X LS. The Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS, each of which were updated in 2022, remain the brand’s premium offerings in 2023, boasting the most advanced technologies Callaway can pack into a ball. They also cost more than other Callaway balls.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Photos
Alex Morgan is trending on social media for a pretty funny reason on Monday afternoon. A popular United States soccer fan group announced that they do not support "the wave." Morgan's National Women's Soccer League team, San Diego Wave FC, took exception to the comment (of course, the fan group was ...
Comments / 0