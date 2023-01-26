Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Wichita Eagle
Look: Joe Burrow Rocks Stylish Pink Outfit As Bengals Arrive In Kansas City
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow channeled his inner Pink Panther as he showed up at the team hotel in Kansas City on Saturday. Check out the outfit and the team’s arrival. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS. The game is available via fuboTV—start your free trial here.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Lying About Malik Willis vs. Dak in Draft?
FRISCO - There is a rumor that popped up during 2022 NFL Draft time regarding the Dallas Cowboys making arrangements to replace Dak Prescott ... and it is popping up again. Here's how it unfolded in April ... The Tennessee Titans drafted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at pick No. 86,...
Wichita Eagle
Source: Texans Hiring of 49ers DeMeco Ryans ‘Will Get Done’, 2nd Interview Set
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans' coaching search could close their vacancy within 24 to 48 hours. The Texans interviewed eight candidates over the previous three weeks, and DeMeco Ryans stands as Houston's lone candidate. According to reports, Ryans could meet with the Texans for his second interview as soon...
Wichita Eagle
Five Reasons Why Frank Reich Will Deliver a Super Bowl to Carolina
Last Thursday, the Carolina Panthers named Frank Reich the sixth head coach in franchise history. Although I believe Steve Wilks deserved the job, Reich is a solid hire. Can he be the guy to leads the organization to its first Super Bowl ring?. Here are five reasons why it can...
Wichita Eagle
Predicting if Broncos Franchise-Tag DL Dre’Mont Jones
The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap would be $224.8 million, and with that, the numbers for the franchise tags are also now known. The Denver Broncos only have one plausible franchise-tag candidate. Dre'Mont Jones is no longer under contract, and the word was the Broncos put a...
Wichita Eagle
Patriots Free Agency: Where’s Jakobi Meyers Rank?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set to have 23 names hit free agency this offseason. This year’s class features a number of players who played contributing roles for the team in 2022, making for some difficult decisions for the Patriots coming up. Pro Football Focus released...
Wichita Eagle
Eli Manning Talks Giants Progress, Daniel Jones, and How Offense Survives if Mike Kafka Leaves
Eli Manning might be retired these days, but like so many in the media and among the fan base, he keeps up with the happenings of the New York Giants, his former team. And having experienced the same kind of growing pains when he came to New York as current quarterback Daniel Jones, who better than Manning to tap into his experiences with things such as what constitutes progress for the team, the natural progression of a quarterback, and what happens if the Giants lose offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to a head coaching job.
Wichita Eagle
Mahomes vs. Hurts: Washington’s Doug Williams on Black QBs in Super Bowl
For the first time in NFL history, the Super Bowl will be headlined by teams starting two Black quarterbacks - and Doug Williams is understandably delighted. The Kansas City Chiefs will be represented by Patrick Mahomes while the Philadelphia Eagles will start Jalen Hurts when the two teams face off on the league’s biggest stage in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Ravens Seek Permission to Interview Eric Bieniemy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position in Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it might Bieniemy a lateral move, the Ravens would give Bieniemy full authority to run the offense unlike...
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs’ Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman active vs. Bengals in AFC Championship Game
The Chiefs have their All-Pro tight end for Sunday evening’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Travis Kelce (back) is not among the seven players the Chiefs designated as inactive. Kelce entered the weekend designated as questionable after he surprisingly showed up...
Wichita Eagle
2025 In-State Quarterback K.J. Lacey Receives Offer from Alabama
The University of Alabama extended an offer to 2025 in-state quarterback K.J. Lacey on Sunday. The sophmore received the offer after after his second visit to Tuscaloosa on Saturday. The dual threat quarterback from Saraland High School in Alabama threw for 40 touchdowns last season, with 24 going to Crimson...
Wichita Eagle
Major NFL Rules Analyst Confirms Chiefs Held B.J. Hill On Game-Sealing Play
CINCINNATI — CBS NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore appeared on Maggie & Perloff this week confirming that B.J. Hill was held on the Patrick Mahomes scramble that ended the 2023 AFC Championship Game. The MVP frontrunner got knocked out of bounds with a late hit on the play and...
Wichita Eagle
Even On One Leg, Lane Johnson Helps Shut Down Nick Bosa
PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Shanahan lost his starting quarterback in the NFC Championship Game because of the disrespect he had for Haason Reddick. Imagine, thinking you could block one of the preeminent pass rushers in the NFL Reddick with a backup tight end. Brock Purdy was hurt because Reddick, the...
Wichita Eagle
Origin Story Retold: Patrick Mahomes Should Be a Bear
The problem with Patrick Mahomes making the Super Bowl again is the same one as the last time he made it, and also when he faces the Bears. They have to retell how Mahomes got passed over by the Bears in favor of Mitchell Trubisky, over and over and over.
Wichita Eagle
Report: 49ers’ Brock Purdy Suffered a Torn UCL in NFC Championship Game
Clarity has officially been gained. Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL in the NFC championship loss to the Eagles, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Purdy is expected to be out of football activities for the next sixth months. He is currently seeking second medical opinions on his injury with surgery on the table as a means of repair and recovery.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Going to Get Two Star Coaching Additions This Offseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to head into the 2023 season with just one Brian Flores-like coach, but two. The Steelers are headed into the offseason with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator, and while that stone is set in place, it doesn't mean they're done with the coaching staff. Art Rooney II made it very clear they are open to adjustments, and they could luck out and get both of their biggest weapons in one offseason.
Wichita Eagle
What Makes the NFC Championship Loss to the Eagles Sting the 49ers the Most
That is kind of how it felt for the 49ers to once again knock on the door of a Super Bowl appearance. This was easily their best chance to win a Super Bowl this year versus previous seasons given how loaded they were on offense with a quarterback who can actually make plays. Not to mention yet another season having an elite defense. It was right there for the 49ers. Unfortunately, the NFC championship game versus the Eagles wasn't much of a contest due to an elbow injury to Brock Purdy.
Wichita Eagle
Frank Clark Calls Out Bengals Wide Receivers: ‘I Don’t Know What The Hell’ They Did
CINCINNATI — Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark had receipts ready during his postgame interviews following the Chiefs' 23-20 win in the AFC Championship Game. "They said they run the damn AFC, they lied," Clark declared. "They said we wasn't gonna whip they ass, they lied. Cincinnati Bengals who? Who Dat? Send they ass home. Sent they ass home. Where they at? In the locker room crying. One (Ja'Marr Chase), I don't know what the hell he did. 85 (Tee Higgins), I don't know what the hell he did but cry all day."
Wichita Eagle
Pick Your Poison: Cowboys Rooting Against Both Rivals in NFC Championship Game?
How synonymous are the Dallas Cowboys to NFC Championship Sunday?. They own the most all-time wins (8) ... despite not appearing in the game in 27 years. Again shoved from their cob-webbed throne and relegated to spectators, the Cowboys are forced to pick their poison when the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles for a berth in Super Bowl LVII.
Comments / 0