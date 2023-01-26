Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cowboys Lying About Malik Willis vs. Dak in Draft?
FRISCO - There is a rumor that popped up during 2022 NFL Draft time regarding the Dallas Cowboys making arrangements to replace Dak Prescott ... and it is popping up again. Here's how it unfolded in April ... The Tennessee Titans drafted Liberty quarterback Malik Willis at pick No. 86,...
Steelers Going to Get Two Star Coaching Additions This Offseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't going to head into the 2023 season with just one Brian Flores-like coach, but two. The Steelers are headed into the offseason with Matt Canada as their offensive coordinator, and while that stone is set in place, it doesn't mean they're done with the coaching staff. Art Rooney II made it very clear they are open to adjustments, and they could luck out and get both of their biggest weapons in one offseason.
Eli Manning Talks Giants Progress, Daniel Jones, and How Offense Survives if Mike Kafka Leaves
Eli Manning might be retired these days, but like so many in the media and among the fan base, he keeps up with the happenings of the New York Giants, his former team. And having experienced the same kind of growing pains when he came to New York as current quarterback Daniel Jones, who better than Manning to tap into his experiences with things such as what constitutes progress for the team, the natural progression of a quarterback, and what happens if the Giants lose offensive coordinator Mike Kafka to a head coaching job.
Even On One Leg, Lane Johnson Helps Shut Down Nick Bosa
PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Shanahan lost his starting quarterback in the NFC Championship Game because of the disrespect he had for Haason Reddick. Imagine, thinking you could block one of the preeminent pass rushers in the NFL Reddick with a backup tight end. Brock Purdy was hurt because Reddick, the...
Five Reasons Why Frank Reich Will Deliver a Super Bowl to Carolina
Last Thursday, the Carolina Panthers named Frank Reich the sixth head coach in franchise history. Although I believe Steve Wilks deserved the job, Reich is a solid hire. Can he be the guy to leads the organization to its first Super Bowl ring?. Here are five reasons why it can...
Report: Ravens Seek Permission to Interview Eric Bieniemy
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for the same position in Baltimore, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While it might Bieniemy a lateral move, the Ravens would give Bieniemy full authority to run the offense unlike...
A podcast about the Chiefs’ dramatic victory that sends them to Super Bowl LVII
For the third time in four years, the Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl. And we couldn’t wait to discuss it. On today’s episode of The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast, beat writers Herbie Teope and Jesse Newell broke down the Chiefs’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Along the way, we focus on heroes that were expected, like Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones, and some that weren’t, like rookie Skyy Moore.
Report: 49ers’ Brock Purdy Suffered a Torn UCL in NFC Championship Game
Clarity has officially been gained. Brock Purdy suffered a torn UCL in the NFC championship loss to the Eagles, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. Purdy is expected to be out of football activities for the next sixth months. He is currently seeking second medical opinions on his injury with surgery on the table as a means of repair and recovery.
Mahomes vs. Hurts: Washington’s Doug Williams on Black QBs in Super Bowl
For the first time in NFL history, the Super Bowl will be headlined by teams starting two Black quarterbacks - and Doug Williams is understandably delighted. The Kansas City Chiefs will be represented by Patrick Mahomes while the Philadelphia Eagles will start Jalen Hurts when the two teams face off on the league’s biggest stage in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.
KU hoops coach Bill Self praises AFC-champion Kansas City Chiefs, including ‘No. 15.’
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self did not attend the AFC title game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium. He did the next best thing. “I watched every play (on TV),” Self, who has called himself a Chiefs fan in past interviews, said...
2023 Senior Bowl: Day 1 Updates
The 2023 Senior Bowl practices are set to begin on Tuesday afternoon. Last year's event featured 106 draft prospects who eventually were selected in the draft. Each team in the National Football League selected at least one Senior Bowl participant last year with 12 teams selecting four or more prospects who spent the week in Mobile, Alabama.
100 Days of Mock: Packers Get TE in NFL Draft Bible Mock
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Senior Bowl Week coming up, two early favorites have emerged for the Green Bay Packers with their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. One is Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness. The other is Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, who was the pick for Green Bay in the latest NFL Draft Bible mock draft.
Updated Lions Salary Cap After NFL Sets New Spending Figures
The salary cap in the National Football League has risen to a record level. NFL Network reported on Monday teams are aware of the eight percent increase in the amount clubs can spend on their rosters. Last year, the cap was established at $208.2 million. In 2023, the cap has...
2025 In-State Quarterback K.J. Lacey Receives Offer from Alabama
The University of Alabama extended an offer to 2025 in-state quarterback K.J. Lacey on Sunday. The sophmore received the offer after after his second visit to Tuscaloosa on Saturday. The dual threat quarterback from Saraland High School in Alabama threw for 40 touchdowns last season, with 24 going to Crimson...
Game-Wrecking Haason Reddick has the Eagles on the Precipice of a Championship
PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick understands what’s at stake and the veteran edge rusher has been a game-wrecker en route to Super Bowl LVII. Typically a very accessible player, Reddick has made himself scarce to reporters since the playoffs began in an attempt to get his body right for the final push and keep his eyes on the big prize.
