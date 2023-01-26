Read full article on original website
knau.org
Portions of Sedona's Cathedral Rock to close for construction
The upper part of Cathedral Rock Trail in the Coconino National Forest will be closed for construction for the next two months. Forest officials say the area will close to the public while the Red Rock Trail Crew reconstructs rock walls and installs check steps on the trail. The trail...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley To Begin Two Major Road Projects Spring 2023
The Town of Prescott Valley has delayed two major projects until Spring 2023 because of construction costs, labor shortages, and supply chain issues. The Glassford Hill Road resurfacing project, which will improve the road surface from Highway 69 to Panther Path, and the Viewpoint Drive improvement project, which will improve Viewpoint between Long Look and Manley, will begin this Spring and are scheduled for completion by Fall 2023.
theprescotttimes.com
Area Closures Coming February 1 to Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte
PRESCOTT, AZ, Jan. 27, 2023 - Prescott National Forest officials would like to give folks a heads up that they have one weekend for climbing opportunities before the Forest implements restrictions on. climbing and other activities on the cliff faces of both Granite Mountain and Thumb Butte starting on Wednesday,...
kjzz.org
Coconino County considers ordinance for regulating short-term rentals
Coconino County officials are considering new regulations for short-term rentals. The county’s Board of Supervisors met this week to discuss a proposed ordinance, which would – among other things – require rental operators to obtain a permit or license. Patrice Horstman is the chair of the Board...
jackcentral.org
Snow removal forces collide with recent storm
Flagstaff had a record-breaking snowstorm this month, with 14.8 inches of snow falling in a single day on Jan. 15. The surplus of snow has required extensive, around-the-clock plowing and continues to be a grueling process for snow removers now that the storm has come to a halt. Although this...
journalaz.com
County Shows Solidarity With Downwinders
Friday, Jan. 27, is designated as a national day of remembrance for those who worked or lived downwind of nuclear testing sites during the Cold War and were later affected by radiation exposure. The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Jan. 4 to approve a resolution acknowledging the...
SignalsAZ
More Winter Weather Week of January 29, 2023
Another storm bringing winter weather is predicted to roll through Northern Arizona beginning Sunday evening through Tuesday. The U.S. National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona posted its latest snowfall forecast for Prescott and the surrounding areas as well as in Flagstaff, Williams, Sedona, and more. Snowfall is expected to begin early...
AZFamily
More snow coming to northern Arizona, cooler temperatures ahead
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Happy Sunday, everyone! It’s been a nice weekend, but we do have some changes on the way. A low-pressure system off the coast of California will shift eastward into the region early Monday morning, bringing a change in our weather pattern through Tuesday. Snow will begin early Monday in northern Arizona, and a better chance for eastern Arizona Tuesday. Throughout the next 48 hours, we are expecting three to five inches possible in areas like Flagstaff and Williams and around an inch near the White Mountains.
prescottenews.com
Chief Amy Bonney Recipient of ALEAP ACE Certification – Prescott Police Department
The Prescott Police Department is proud to announce that Chief Amy Bonney was the recipient of the Arizona Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ALEAP) ACE Certification. Chief Bonney was selected as one of only five Chiefs in the State of Arizona to receive the inaugural awarding of the ALEAP Accrediting Chief Executive-Advanced Certification Program.
AZFamily
Fake property owners trying to sell land they don’t own
CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Every piece of land has a story. This one reads more like a mystery that starts with an email. The owner of a four-acre property in Camp Verde wanted to sell and reached out to real estate agent Alan Silvers. “The person had all the right information,” Silvers told On Your Side. “But it didn’t feel right.”
Fronteras Desk
Flagstaff digs itself out of record-breaking snow as a new storm approaches
The city of Flagstaff registered a record-breaking five-plus feet of snow this month, and it’s not over yet with freezing temperatures sticking around and another storm expected early next week. It snowed so much last week Flagstaff residents were asked to stay off the roads. Police reported 31 car...
myradioplace.com
Bodycam Footage Being Reviewed in Killing of Yavapai County Sheriffs Deputy
Bodycam footage is being reviewed with the man acused of killing a Yavapai sherriffs deputy. The judge could issue a decision on a motion to dismiss or remand to the Grand Jury. The defense filed objections in the case of Robert McDowell, 61, of Mayer, and Judge Susanne Cohen heard arguments in Superior Court in Camp Verde on Friday, Sheriff’s officials said Sgt. Richard Lopez was shot June 28 after a standoff with the suspect in Cordes Lakes. Lopez, 51, was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital where he later died.
Sedona Red Rock News
Two suspects arrested in Prescott Valley for Garland’s jewelry theft
Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a theft of $5,100 worth of gold and silver from Garland’s Navajo Rugs on Nov. 23. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Valley Police Department and Sedona Police Department took 29-year-old Danut Perianu, of Fontana, Calif., and 24-year-old Aurel Dumitru, a transient, into custody on charges of the sale of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft in Yavapai County.
knau.org
Classes canceled at Mount Elden Middle School after knife attack
Class is canceled at Flagstaff’s Mount Elden Middle School today after officials say a student allegedly assaulted another student with a knife on campus Monday. Flagstaff Unified School District officials say staff at the school immediately got the knife away from the student and tended to the victim. The...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
