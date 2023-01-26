ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming weighs changing payment system for surplus solar

By MEAD GRUVER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming could join a handful of states that have begun paying homeowners and businesses less for surplus electricity from their rooftop solar panels under a bill in the state Legislature.

This bill, which passed a legislative committee Thursday, would tell state regulators to reassess how much, if anything, utilities should pay for solar power fed back onto the grid when homes and businesses produce more electricity than they’re using.

Wyoming is the top coal-mining state and a major producer of oil and gas — all lifelines of the rural state’s economy. Wyoming is also a net exporter of electricity, with about three-quarters of the state’s power generation coming from coal-fired power plants.

Even so, the bill’s sponsor, Republican state Sen. Cale Case, denied being motivated by wanting to help fossil fuel companies. The goal is to make sure that people without rooftop solar panels don’t have to pay a greater share of utility costs than those who do have them, he said.

“It’s becoming a substantial part of the grid,” Case said as he introduced the bill in the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. “That’s what leads to it not becoming sustainable moving forward. This is not about keeping coal in business. It is not about lining utilities’ pockets. It is about making the whole system sustainable.”

Politics

But many of the dozens who testified on the bill to re-evaluate “net metering” didn’t see things that way. Twenty-two years after the state adopted net metering, few homes and businesses have adopted rooftop solar and that’s not about to change, some said.

“We don’t see subsidization currently occurring in Wyoming,” said Powder River Basin Resource Council organizer Claire Deuter. “We don’t see this occurring in the near future, either.”

At least two sunny states where rooftop solar has become substantial — California and Arizona — have scaled back or eliminated “net metering” benefits for homes and businesses out of concern that those without solar are paying an unfair portion of utility costs.

Wyoming homes and businesses still have a far lower rate of solar installation than in those states, however, tilting the state’s net-metering argument toward solar’s potential here rather than on installations to date.

So far, Wyoming has roughly 15 megawatts of small-scale solar systems, according to the U.S. Energy Information Association, equivalent to six or seven utility-scale wind turbines.

Only about 0.8% of Wyoming households have installed rooftop solar, John Burrows, Wyoming Outdoor Council energy and climate policy director, told the committee.

All the same, paying any larger share of utility costs just didn’t sit well with one ratepayer.

“I don’t want to pay for people’s rooftop solar. I’m not for it or against it, I just don’t want to pay for it,” said Denise Parrish, of Cheyenne.

Wyoming has considered but decided against net metering changes in recent years. A similar bill passed the state Senate but lacked support in the state House in 2021.

Under the latest bill, all home solar installed after July 1, 2024, and all current net metering customers after July 1, 2039, would be subject to new rate regulations that would be developed by the state Public Service Commission.

The proposal heads to the state Senate for debate after passing the committee on a 3-2 vote.

Comments / 1

Related
R.A. Heim

Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 this week

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Difficulty measuring methane slows plan to slash emissions

NEW YORK (AP) — The doors of a metal box slide open, and a drone rises over a gas well in Pennsylvania. Its mission: To find leaks of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, so that energy companies can plug the leaks and reduce the emissions that pollute the air. The drone is among an array of instruments whose purpose is to detect leaks of methane, which scientists say causes roughly 30% of manmade global warming. Along with satellites, ground sensors and planes armed with infrared cameras, drones are part of the backbone of a new federal policy to compel...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Fatality accident in southern Wyoming closes Interstate 80 across state

CARBON COUNTY, Wyo. - The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatality accident on Interstate 80 between Elk Mountain and Laramie in Carbon County Saturday. According to the patrol, a total of 44 vehicles were involved in two separate crashes around mile markers 266 and 261. One person died and other injuries have been reported.
CARBON COUNTY, WY
newscenter1.tv

This is the Poorest Town in South Dakota

The U.S. Census Bureau released in December the latest five-year estimates from the American Community Survey, an ongoing nationwide demographic snapshot that collects social, economic, and housing characteristics from millions of households every year. According to the latest data, the typical American household earned an average of $69,021 over the...
COLORADO STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax

PIERRE – A food sales tax cut that passed a House panel Thursday morning has raised concerns for South Dakota’s nine tribal governments. An official with the Bureau of Finance and Management estimated that the tribes would lose about $2 million in funding for tribal government operations if the food tax is eliminated, but admitted […] The post SD tribes would lose millions for tribal government if state eliminates food sales tax appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Oregon Public School Breaks State Assessment Score Record with Carnegie Learning

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Carnegie Learning, a leader in artificial intelligence for K-12 education and formative assessment, announced today that students from the Howard Street Partnership School achieved record-breaking results on Oregon’s state assessment, SBAC, using Carnegie Learning’s core secondary math solution that comprises MATHbook, a consumable write-in text that fosters collaborative classroom learning, and MATHia, the one-on-one, adaptive math coaching software. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005673/en/ An Oregon public charter school is achieving record-breaking state assessment scores with Carnegie Learning. (Photo: Business Wire)
OREGON STATE
CBS Denver

New statewide bag fee has unintended consequence

Less than a month after a statewide bag fee kicked in, convenience store owners say there's a problem.The goal of the law was to reduce plastic pollution while giving local governments money for environmental programs but it's had an unintended consequence. While the law says retailers have to send 60% of the money they collect to local governments, it doesn't say what they should do if local governments don't want the money.State lawmakers left enforcement of the law up to local governments and made it optional."There's 64 counties, 267 some odd cities and very few of them outside the major...
COLORADO STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Get Ready, Wyoming – Winter’s Coming Back with a Vengeance

The National Weather Service is calling for the worst weather that winter can throw at western Wyoming – two to four feet of snow, strong winds, and nighttime temperatures at low as 30 below zero. Despite a flurry of winter weather throughout Wyoming, Cody and other areas of Wyoming...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
631K+
Post
671M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy