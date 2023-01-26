ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 1/26/2023

 4 days ago

Stocks climbed Thursday to send Wall Street to its highest level in nearly eight weeks following reports suggesting the economy and corporate profits may be doing better than feared.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Thursday after briefly dipping lower in late morning trading. More swings may still be ahead, as Wall Street digests a growing torrent of earnings and economic reports.

Thursday’s headliner showed the economy held up better through the last three months of 2022 than expected. Reports from Tesla and others helped build optimism a day after worries flared following forecasts from Microsoft widely seen as discouraging.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 44.21 points, or 1.1%, to 4,060.43.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 205.57 points, or 0.6%, to 33,949.41.

The Nasdaq composite rose 199.06 points, or 1.8%, to 11,512.41.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 12.75 points, or 0.7%, to 1,903.06.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 87.82 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is up 573.92 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 371.98 points, or 3.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 35.73 points, or 1.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 220.93 points, or 5.8%.

The Dow is up 802.16 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,045.93 points, or 10%.

The Russell 2000 is up 141.82 points, or 8.1%.

US consumer confidence lags as 2023 gets under way

American consumers are kicking off 2023 a bit less confident than they were at the end of last year as inflation and the possibility of a recession loom. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index slipped to a still-optimistic 107.1 in January, down from 109 in December. Last month’s reading was the highest the index has reached since April. The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — rose to 150.9 from 147.4. Respondents continue to express optimism about the stability of their incomes and the broader U.S. job market, which has held up well even as the Federal Reserve has tried to cool the economy and with a succession of “jumbo” rate increases. The board’s expectations index — a measure of consumers’ six-month outlook for income, business and labor conditions — deteriorated to 77.8 in January from 83.4 in December. A reading under 80 often signals a recession in the coming year, the Conference Board said.
