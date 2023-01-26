OBITUARY: Anthony Todd Parker

ELLERBE — Anthony Todd Parker, 22, of Ellerbe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst.

He was born March 28, 2000, in Orlando, Florida, son of Phyllis Parker.

Anthony worked as warehouse manager with Vista Products in Hamlet. He attended Timbers Crossing Church. He had a wonderful smile, beautiful blue eyes, and long dark eyelashes. He loved everybody and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. His girls were his world and he loved them dearly. He will always be his mother’s baby boy and she will see him again.

He is survived by his mother, Phyllis Parker of Rockingham; fiancé, Kaylin Simmons of Ellerbe; daughters, baby girl Karmen Parker, and Lilly and Jada, all of Ellerbe; brothers, Dakota Parker of Rockingham, Tyler Richardson, of Dillon, South Carolina, and Chris Taylor of Hamlet; sister, Kimberly Richardson, of Jacksonville; uncles, Kenneth Parker and Mike Parker, both of Rockingham; aunts, Sandra Roberts (Larry Rainwater) of Hamlet and Donna Tyler (Rev. Charlie Tyler) of Rockingham.

Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Harrington Funeral Home, Hamlet.

The funeral will be Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Harrington Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Peele’s Chapel Church Cemetery, Laurel Hill.

The family will greet friends at other times at the home of his mother, Homeplace Road, Rockingham.

Harrington Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the Parker family.

Online condolences may be made at harringtonfuneralhome.com.