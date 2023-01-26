Read full article on original website
WCVB
One dead after car crashes into carpet store in Haverhill, Massachusetts
HAVERHILL, Mass. — A man died after a car crashed into a carpet store in Haverhill, Massachusetts, early Monday morning. Kevin Casado, 23, of Haverhill, was driving a car on Broadway just after 2 a.m. when the vehicle struck KC Carpets at 35 Lafayette Square. Casado was taken to...
WCVB
Several residents, including children, rescued from burning Mattapan building
BOSTON — Fire crews battled a tough fire early Tuesday at a duplex in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston. Firefighters responded at 1:30 a.m. to a house on Cedar Street. Crews helped evacuated five people, including children, out of the burning building. The other residents were able to escape...
WCVB
Woman trapped under Green Line trolley in Boston freed by rescue team
BOSTON — A 20-year-old woman is expected to survive the injuries she suffered when she became trapped under an MBTA Green Line trolley in Boston, according to the MBTA Transit Police Department. The Boston Fire Department shared a photograph of its technical rescue team and first responders from the...
WCVB
Cranes work to upright garbage truck after rollover on I-495
LAWRENCE, Mass. — A pair of cranes were called to hoist a garbage truck back onto its wheels after a crash on Interstate 495 in Lawrence. The Waste Management truck rolled over on the northbound side near Route 114, Massachusetts State Police said. Two lanes were closed for the cleanup effort.
WCVB
Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts
BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
WCVB
Dozens in Boston continue to protest Memphis police killing of Tyre Nichols
BOSTON — More than 100 people gathered near the steps of the Massachusetts State House to demand justice, change and accountability in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police officers. Those protesters then marched through the streets of downtown Boston, carrying signs and...
WCVB
Two teens arrested after 3 students stabbed at playground near Boston school
BOSTON — Two teenagers are facing charges after three TechBoston students were stabbed Monday at a Dorchester playground. The stabbings happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the Roberts Playground, which is adjacent to TechBoston Academy but not part of school property. Boston Police said 18-year-old Deionte Wall, of Dorchester,...
WCVB
Police searching for man last seen leaving medical facility in Marlborough, Massachusetts
Marlborough, Mass. — Police are searching for a missing man from Ware, Massachusetts, who was last seen leaving a medical facility in Marlborough. State police said 57-year-old Jeffrey Allard has been missing for several days. Police conducted a search of the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough on Sunday; however, he...
WCVB
Lucky spot? Wegmans in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, sells another big lottery prize
NEWTON, Mass. — No one hit the jackpot in the latest Powerball drawing, but a Massachusetts grocery store may have luck on its side after another ticket sold at the store was worth thousands of dollars. A $50,000 Powerball prize ticket was bought at the Wegmans in Chestnut Hill...
WCVB
Sumner Tunnel restoration project on schedule, on budget, MassDOT says
BOSTON — The $135-million project to restore the Sumner Tunnel in Boston is currently on schedule and on budget, according to one of the top officials in the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. During a live interview on the NewsCenter 5 EyeOpener Saturday morning, MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said...
WCVB
Massachusetts man charged with OUI after crashing SUV into Dudley home, police say
DUDLEY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges, including operating under the influence of liquor, after he crashed a vehicle into a home in Dudley, according to police. Dudley police said they responded to the crash in the area of 115 Pierpont Road shortly after 5:55 p.m....
WCVB
Coyotes more likely to attack larger dogs during mating season, Massachusetts experts warn
NAHANT, Mass. — Wildlife experts in Massachusetts are warning pet owners to be extra vigilant with coyote mating season underway. Coyotes will prey on cats and smaller dogs year-round, but experts say they are more likely to attack larger dogs during mating season. "They're territorial and in the mating...
WCVB
8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts
BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
WCVB
Chronicle 1985: Samuel Adams Boston Lager is a hit at Union Oyster House
BOSTON — WCVB's Chronicle interviewed Jim Koch back in 1985, about two months after his Samuel Adams Boston Lager went on the market and after it won the Great American Beer Festival. At the time, Koch was personally going to restaurants, bars and liquor stores to convince the businesses to sell his beer.
WCVB
Mittens, Grateful Dead concert part of Fall River, Massachusetts, apparel company's success story
FALL RIVER, Mass. — What do a pair of mittens, a loving grandmother, a Grateful Dead concert and Buddhism all have in common? They are part of the fabric woven into the story of a successful Massachusetts apparel company. Katlyn Shea is the owner of DAKINI clothing. The lifestyle...
WCVB
Kai Leigh Harriott, woman paralyzed by bullet at 3, talks about forgiveness in wake of Duxbury tragedy
A woman paralyzed by a stray bullet as a child is weighing in on the power and meaning of forgiveness in the wake of a Duxbury father and husband's plea after his wife was accused in the deaths of their three children. Patrick Clancy released a statement alluding to Lindsay...
WCVB
Body found in Marblehead identified as missing Massachusetts man, DA says
MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts say a body that was recently found in Marblehead has been identified as that of a missing Peabody man. The Essex District Attorney's Office announced Saturday that the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body was that of 31-year-old Michael Gray, who was reported missing by his family the morning of Dec. 11.
WCVB
Four of 20 most expensive US counties for infant care are in Massachusetts, DOL data shows
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New data from the U.S. Department of Labor won't come as a surprise to parents of young children in Massachusetts: It reveals that child care prices here are among the highest in the nation. The median cost for infant center care in both Middlesex and Norfolk...
WCVB
Dispute in New Hampshire bar led to deadly shooting in Manchester, AG says
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A shooting that left a New Hampshire man dead early Saturday morning stemmed from a dispute that started inside a Manchester bar, according to authorities. The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said the shooting happened shortly after 12:45 a.m. outside of The Goat Bar and Grill...
