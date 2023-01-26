ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

Woman trapped under Green Line trolley in Boston freed by rescue team

BOSTON — A 20-year-old woman is expected to survive the injuries she suffered when she became trapped under an MBTA Green Line trolley in Boston, according to the MBTA Transit Police Department. The Boston Fire Department shared a photograph of its technical rescue team and first responders from the...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Cranes work to upright garbage truck after rollover on I-495

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A pair of cranes were called to hoist a garbage truck back onto its wheels after a crash on Interstate 495 in Lawrence. The Waste Management truck rolled over on the northbound side near Route 114, Massachusetts State Police said. Two lanes were closed for the cleanup effort.
LAWRENCE, MA
WCVB

Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts

BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Two teens arrested after 3 students stabbed at playground near Boston school

BOSTON — Two teenagers are facing charges after three TechBoston students were stabbed Monday at a Dorchester playground. The stabbings happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the Roberts Playground, which is adjacent to TechBoston Academy but not part of school property. Boston Police said 18-year-old Deionte Wall, of Dorchester,...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Sumner Tunnel restoration project on schedule, on budget, MassDOT says

BOSTON — The $135-million project to restore the Sumner Tunnel in Boston is currently on schedule and on budget, according to one of the top officials in the Massachusetts Department of Transportation. During a live interview on the NewsCenter 5 EyeOpener Saturday morning, MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

8 years ago: Digging out after the first blizzard of 2015 in Massachusetts

BOSTON — You may recall that the winter of 2014-2015 began slowly, with only 10.6 inches through Jan. 25. But, beginning on Jan. 26, the pattern changed and the snow seemed like it would never end during a nearly four-week snow blitz that left the area to dig out from epic snow and broke a record no one thought could be broken.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Chronicle 1985: Samuel Adams Boston Lager is a hit at Union Oyster House

BOSTON — WCVB's Chronicle interviewed Jim Koch back in 1985, about two months after his Samuel Adams Boston Lager went on the market and after it won the Great American Beer Festival. At the time, Koch was personally going to restaurants, bars and liquor stores to convince the businesses to sell his beer.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Body found in Marblehead identified as missing Massachusetts man, DA says

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts say a body that was recently found in Marblehead has been identified as that of a missing Peabody man. The Essex District Attorney's Office announced Saturday that the state's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed the body was that of 31-year-old Michael Gray, who was reported missing by his family the morning of Dec. 11.
MARBLEHEAD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy