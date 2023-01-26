Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Local 6 tracks sleet, drizzle, and freezing rain Monday evening
Local 6 is continuing to track a tricky forecast on Monday evening. Multiple precipitation types are expected across the area, and one or two degrees in ground temps & temps aloft could make a big difference in what you see in your town. Travel may become very difficult later tonight...
14news.com
Alert Day Monday and Tuesday for possible ice accumulation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert today and tomorrow for possible freezing rain and wintry mix. We are starting this morning with some patchy fog or drizzle as well as a few spotty showers. A light glazing of ice is possible, mainly in Illinois. Morning temperatures are in the mid 30s, which will likely be our high for the day. We will slowly dip into the upper 20s to low 30s this afternoon.
14news.com
Area schools, businesses closing ahead of wintery weather
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to the forecast, some schools and businesses are closing and canceling activities for Tuesday. The closings follow as parts of the Tri-State are under a winter storm warning until 9 a.m. Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle was out on the roads early Tuesday morning,...
25newsnow.com
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow tonight will lead to slick travel conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the viewing area from 6 PM tonight through 8 AM Sunday morning. Mixed precipitation of freezing rain and snow will bring slick traveling conditions across the area, especially on overpasses, ramps, secondary roads, and untreated surfaces. Snow accumulations up to an inch and ice accretions up to a tenth of an inch are possible for Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, Stark, Marshall, Woodford, Fulton, and Mason counties. Higher amounts are possible in Livingston and LaSalle counties. Lesser amounts in Logan and McLean counties as they’ll see more rain.
25newsnow.com
Snow chance in the morning, wintry mix likely this evening
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Another round of wintry precipitation is on tap for the start of the weekend with a mix of snow, rain and ice possible. Once this system exits the region, much of the extended forecast will trend quiet, but cool. Saturday: An area of low pressure...
KTLO
Freezing mix possible beginning Monday night
A chance of freezing precipitation is returning to the Twin Lakes Area. Meteorologist Justin Condrey says there is a slight chance of sleet Sunday night, but the greatest chance will begin Monday night. Listen:. Currently, Condrey says this is a low confidence forecast, and the National Weather Service expects to...
25newsnow.com
Peoria opens warming centers to protect from bitter cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - As Peoria braces for sub-zero wind chills, the city opening up its warming centers inside the police department’s lobby and at all the city’s fire stations. The Peoria Police Department’s lobby at 600 SW Adams Street is open Monday through Friday from 9...
25newsnow.com
2023′s farm outlook begins with drier than regular conditions
PEORIA (25 News Now) - So far, this season’s drier conditions are affecting the farmers, but those at the Peoria County Farm Bureau say farmers are always optimistic at this time of the year. The soil profile has thawed out when usually it is frozen at this time of the year.
How old is too old to shovel snow?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Each winter in Illinois brings heavy snowfall, but doctors warn that shoveling snow over a certain age could lead to a heart attack. According to USA Today, a study estimated that nearly 200,000 people were sent to the emergency room for snow-shoveling-related health incidents over a 17-year period, or roughly 11,500 […]
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple northeast Nebraska counties remain in winter storm warnings
WAYNE, Neb. -- Several counties in the northeast Nebraska area are in winter storm warnings. According to the National Weather Service, winter storm warnings have been issued for 13 counties in northeast Nebraska. The counties involved are Antelope, Boyd, Brown, Cedar, Dakota, Dixon, Holt, Keya Paha, Knox, Pierce, Rock, Thurston,...
KOMU
Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday
Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Turning Colder with a Few Flurries & Snow Showers
Colder weather builds in overnight. As a little more energy and moisture push in from the north, a few flurries and snow showers will slide through. Temperatures will drop to near freezing by sunrise. Watch out early in the morning on the Cumberland Plateau. It’s possible there will be a minor accumulation of snow there, so please drive with caution. That will not happen in Nashville. In Nashville and most of Middle Tennessee, it’ll just be cold with the chance for a few flurries.
Road Conditions as of 6:00 a.m.
(Area) Roads in Iowa are partially (blue) to completely (pink) covered in snow this morning. At this time, southwest Iowa is not under any winter weather advisories or warnings with the exception of Harrison County that is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6:00 p.m. Harrison and Shelby Counties are also under a Wind Chill Advisory from 6:00 p.m. this evening to Noon Sunday. For the latest road conditions, visit 511ia.org.
stormlakeradio.com
Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening
Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
25newsnow.com
Average gas prices fall slightly around Peoria, says GasBuddy
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The average price of gasoline around Peoria has fallen 2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.58 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s 148 station survey in Peoria. Prices in Peoria are 33.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are...
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday for Carroll and Crawford Counties
(Des Moines) A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop over portions of central into northern Iowa Friday night into Saturday . Carroll and Crawford Counties are on the southern edge of a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight tonight to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Southwest Iowa is NOT included in the Advisory.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
advantagenews.com
Experts say rodents will continue to invade Illinois homes as cold snap nears
With colder temperatures on the horizon this week for Illinois, pest control experts say rodents will be looking for warming confines like your home. Chicago has been dubbed the “rattiest” city in the country for several years now by the pest control company Orkin, and downstate residents deal with invading field mice on a yearly basis.
WAND TV
Raising Cane's to open first Springfield location
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Chicken restaurant, Raising Cane's, is preparing to open its first Springfield location this spring. Set to open on March 7, the restaurant will be located at 3100 West White Oaks Dr., just north of Vredenburg Park. “Since we’ve expanded throughout the state, we’ve seen nothing...
Bird flu study underway in Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Several species of birds are known to carry infectious viruses, but what keeps them from getting sick? University of Illinois professors will get $9.5 million over the next three years to figure that out. The goal is to study a duck’s immune system. They want to see what can be used […]
