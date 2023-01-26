ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
KHQ Right Now

AP Trending SummaryBrief at 10:45 a.m. EST

Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness. LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trevor Noah says he feels more comfortable hosting the Grammy Awards for a third-straight year, but the former “The Daily Show” host still has some nervousness about leading the ceremony with big-time acts like Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles looking on. It might be stressful leading up to his hosting duties, but Noah expects his diligent preparation to get him through. Noah will host Sunday's show, which airs live on CBS from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will return to LA after relocating to Las Vegas for the first-time ever because of rising COVID-19 cases and omicron variant.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy