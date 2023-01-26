Read full article on original website
Citizens’ petition calls for disbanding of Upper Charles Trail Committee
Frustrated with the direction that the Upper Charles Trail Committee is headed, a resident is submitting a citizens’ petition for Annual Town Meeting calling for the committee to be disbanded. Peter LaGoy, chair of the town’s Trails Coordination and Management Committee (TCMC), said he is submitting two petitions.
Hopkinton Today: Monday, Jan. 30
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The Parks & Recreation Commission at its 80-minute meeting Thursday evening voted 4-0 to endorse...
Garrett Niland, 58
Garrett William Niland, 68, of Ashland and formerly Hopkinton, passed away peacefully at Metrowest Medical Center in Framingham surrounded by his loving family. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Nancy (Norton) and George Niland. He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Jean (Caldaroni) Niland.
Marathon Fund Committee offers scholarships
The Marathon Fund Committee will award six $1,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors who are residents of Hopkinton. Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office in Town Hall and the Hopkinton High School Guidance Department as well as on the town’s website (hopkintonma.gov) or by calling 508-497-9701.
