Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
Ice Fest Coming Feb. 3 to Quaint Town on Lake MichiganjoemoodySaint Joseph, MI
Related
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police investigating after South Bend officer discharges weapon during shots fired response
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department is leading an investigation involving a South Bend Police officer discharging his weapon during a shots fired response. At 11 p.m. on Sunday, the South Bend Police Department was called to the 1400 block of E. Donald St. for...
WOWO News
Warsaw Man Charged In January Crash That Killed Two In Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The man police say is responsible for killing two people in a drunk driving accident had his initial court hearing Monday, and he is also wanted in three other counties and has a history of charges related to drunk driving. Trevor M. Bradley, age 33 has...
22 WSBT
Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating fatal shooting on Concord Avenue
ELKHART, Ind. - Two people have died following a shooting in the 700 block of Concord Avenue Sunday evening, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Dispatch received a call about the shooting at 10:58 p.m. Sunday night. At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old boy outside the residence suffering from...
wkvi.com
Three Knox Residents Arrested Following Investigation
Three Knox residents were arrested Monday, January 30 following an investigation with the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Starke County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department and workers from the Department of Child Services went to the home in the 6700 S. block of Lombardy Lane in the Bass Lake area just after 10 a.m. CT where they reportedly found a marijuana growing operation inside the home. Police say a small child was removed from the residence.
WNDU
Investigation underway after South Bend officer discharges weapon
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a South Bend police officer’s gun went off while responding to a call this weekend. Officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday on reports of multiple shots fired. During the response, a South Bend officer discharged his weapon. No one was hit or injured.
fox32chicago.com
Two men murdered in separate attacks in Gary this weekend
GARY, Indiana - Gary police are working on two separate murder cases after two men were shot and killed. The first murder happened on Saturday night. A man was found shot on the 700 block of 45th Avenue. On Sunday just before 1 p.m., a man, 19, was found shot...
wbiw.com
Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two on drug charges
ST. JOSEPH CO. – A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on US 31 led to the arrest of an Ft. Wayne woman and South Bend man for drug charges early yesterday afternoon. On January 29, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a black Pontiac after observing a violation as the Pontiac traveled northbound on US 31 near Kern Road. While the Trooper spoke to the driver, Alaysha Rau, 21 of Ft. Wayne, and passenger, Deyquawn Fitch, 22 of South Bend, he smelled the odor of marijuana.
max983.net
Crawfordsville Man Arrested on Active Warrants, Public Intoxication
A Crawfordsville man was arrested Thursday, January 26 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call about a man reportedly walking southbound in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6. Dispatchers received multiple reports of the man running out in front...
19-year-old killed in Milton Twp. crash
A 19-year-old was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Milton Township.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot to death in Gary
GARY, Ind. - A man was fatally shot in Gary, Ind. Saturday night. Gary police officers responded to a call in the 700 block of West 45th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead by the Lake County...
hometownnewsnow.com
Heroin Dealer Dealt Loss on Appeal
(Indianapolis, IN) - A Michigan City heroin dealer wanting his prison sentence reduced has lost his appeal. Devante King was given a 10-year prison sentence in November of 2020 for selling 2.7 grams of heroin. The Level 4 Felony Offense has a sentencing range of 2-to-12 years. King argued the...
95.3 MNC
Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
YAHOO!
Sturgis man gets 30 years in prison for holding, abusing girlfriend for 12 days
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A 39-year-old Sturgis man will serve 30-60 years in prison for holding his then-girlfriend hostage and abusing her for nearly two weeks. Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman sentenced Rocky Gardner after Gardner pleaded guilty to first degrees criminal sexual conduct. Gardner also received a 10- 22-year sentence for false imprisonment as a second habitual offender.
abc57.com
Local activists react to released footage of police beating Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind.-- The Memphis Police Department released tragic body camera footage showing the beating death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols at the hands of police. The Memphis police chief said he was "horrified and disgusted" by what he saw. It shows Nichols getting pulled over by five Memphis officers on...
abc57.com
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Thursday after he was seen walking in front of vehicles on U.S. 31, according to the Marshall County Police Department. At 3:30 p.m., law enforcement was called to U.S. 31 and U.S. 6 after a man was seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31, reports said.
WNDU
2 dead after car crashes into tree in Berrien County identified
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County.
abc57.com
Berrien County Law Enforcement officials release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Police Service Council has released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers. In the statement, officials say, "As your law enforcement leaders serving Berrien County, we are horrified by the vicious attack on Tyre Nichols by the former members of the Memphis Police Department. What they have done, and what we have witnessed in the graphic videos, leave each of us disgusted at the actions of those former police officers."
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Most Wanted
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
Police release names of people killed in M-139 crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, was driving when the vehicle crashed into a tree after driving off M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township, Michigan State Police said. Dolores...
Comments / 0