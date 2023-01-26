ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Carlisle, IN

22 WSBT

Teenager one of two dead after overnight shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting late Sunday night that killed two people. One of the victims was a 15-year-old. Police were called out to the 700 block of Concord Avenue in Elkhart shortly before 11 p.m. after a call came in about a shooting with injuries.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating fatal shooting on Concord Avenue

ELKHART, Ind. - Two people have died following a shooting in the 700 block of Concord Avenue Sunday evening, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Dispatch received a call about the shooting at 10:58 p.m. Sunday night. At the scene, officers found a 15-year-old boy outside the residence suffering from...
ELKHART, IN
wkvi.com

Three Knox Residents Arrested Following Investigation

Three Knox residents were arrested Monday, January 30 following an investigation with the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Starke County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Department and workers from the Department of Child Services went to the home in the 6700 S. block of Lombardy Lane in the Bass Lake area just after 10 a.m. CT where they reportedly found a marijuana growing operation inside the home. Police say a small child was removed from the residence.
KNOX, IN
WNDU

Investigation underway after South Bend officer discharges weapon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after a South Bend police officer’s gun went off while responding to a call this weekend. Officers were called to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street just before 11 p.m. on Sunday on reports of multiple shots fired. During the response, a South Bend officer discharged his weapon. No one was hit or injured.
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

Two men murdered in separate attacks in Gary this weekend

GARY, Indiana - Gary police are working on two separate murder cases after two men were shot and killed. The first murder happened on Saturday night. A man was found shot on the 700 block of 45th Avenue. On Sunday just before 1 p.m., a man, 19, was found shot...
GARY, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic stop leads to the arrest of two on drug charges

ST. JOSEPH CO. – A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on US 31 led to the arrest of an Ft. Wayne woman and South Bend man for drug charges early yesterday afternoon. On January 29, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper stopped a black Pontiac after observing a violation as the Pontiac traveled northbound on US 31 near Kern Road. While the Trooper spoke to the driver, Alaysha Rau, 21 of Ft. Wayne, and passenger, Deyquawn Fitch, 22 of South Bend, he smelled the odor of marijuana.
SOUTH BEND, IN
max983.net

Crawfordsville Man Arrested on Active Warrants, Public Intoxication

A Crawfordsville man was arrested Thursday, January 26 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call about a man reportedly walking southbound in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6. Dispatchers received multiple reports of the man running out in front...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man shot to death in Gary

GARY, Ind. - A man was fatally shot in Gary, Ind. Saturday night. Gary police officers responded to a call in the 700 block of West 45th Avenue just after 7:30 p.m. and found a man with life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead by the Lake County...
GARY, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Heroin Dealer Dealt Loss on Appeal

(Indianapolis, IN) - A Michigan City heroin dealer wanting his prison sentence reduced has lost his appeal. Devante King was given a 10-year prison sentence in November of 2020 for selling 2.7 grams of heroin. The Level 4 Felony Offense has a sentencing range of 2-to-12 years. King argued the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

Rash of car break-in reported in parts of LaPorte County

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to lock their car doors to help prevent vehicle break-ins. Since Jan. 1, the sheriff’s office says deputies have investigated at least 12 thefts of miscellaneous items from motor vehicles parked in subdivisions and neighborhoods near Critchfield Elementary School and in rural Center Township.
YAHOO!

Sturgis man gets 30 years in prison for holding, abusing girlfriend for 12 days

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A 39-year-old Sturgis man will serve 30-60 years in prison for holding his then-girlfriend hostage and abusing her for nearly two weeks. Circuit Judge Paul Stutesman sentenced Rocky Gardner after Gardner pleaded guilty to first degrees criminal sexual conduct. Gardner also received a 10- 22-year sentence for false imprisonment as a second habitual offender.
STURGIS, MI
abc57.com

Berrien County Law Enforcement officials release statement regarding death of Tyre Nichols

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- The Berrien County Police Service Council has released a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of five Memphis police officers. In the statement, officials say, "As your law enforcement leaders serving Berrien County, we are horrified by the vicious attack on Tyre Nichols by the former members of the Memphis Police Department. What they have done, and what we have witnessed in the graphic videos, leave each of us disgusted at the actions of those former police officers."
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Most Wanted

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property...
MLive

Police release names of people killed in M-139 crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, was driving when the vehicle crashed into a tree after driving off M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township, Michigan State Police said. Dolores...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI

