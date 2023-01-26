ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

ocala-news.com

Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city

The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Highpoint at Stonecrest

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A dip in the pool, a rooftop bar, and countless opportunities to meet new friends. Let’s check out a Marion County community designed to be one of a kind on this weeks Ocala CEP.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man jailed after carrying machete in Family Dollar store

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of carrying a machete inside a local store and threatening several employees and customers. On Sunday, an MCSO deputy responded to the Family Dollar located at 6060 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City-City Council members meet monday evening to discuss the fate of the Richardson Community Center. Council members are considering handing the deed to the center back to Columbia County.. They meet at 6 p.m. Black Sistory month kicks off Wednesday at Florida Gateway College in...
LAKE CITY, FL
10NEWS

32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Residents voice their concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores

Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores. “I agree that certain areas need more places to buy groceries. Take Highway 40 and State Road 27 (Blitchton Road) as examples. On Highway 40, there are no grocery stores going west from the Publix located on E 36th Aveneue, and people can drive west to Dunnellon and not find a grocery store. On State Road 27, there is only Publix west of I-75 and nothing else until reaching Williston. If people go into Belleview, there is a Winn-Dixie and a Publix, but there is no retail – residents of the city need to go into Ocala or into the Villages. Marion County is growing, but businesses are not following the people and the need. We have five car washes within five miles of our area and so many gas stations that I can’t put a number on it. More grocery stores and better retail equals more jobs and a better economy for the county. We may have growth but that does not add up to progress,” says Belleview resident Theresa Grimes.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police had help catching a suspected burglar who led them on a chase. People boxed in the suspect’s vehicle as he drove erratically to escape authorities. According to the arrest report, on Sunday home surveillance caught James Davis, 47, walking into a home and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Teen bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Gainesville

A 13-year-old boy was critically injured on Wednesday evening after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in northwest Gainesville. At approximately 7:35 p.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of NW 13th Street in Gainesville in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Shortly...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Chabad UF Jewish Center to hold Holocaust remembrance event

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A holocaust survivor is recounting his past through three concentration camps during a remembrance event in Gainesville on Tuesday. Saul Dreier, 97, is the sole survivor of his family. He credits his passion for music for helping him survive. Dreier will speak at UF Chabad starting...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
nwestiowa.com

Two Florida men arrested for marijuana

INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
INWOOD, IA

