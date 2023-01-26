Read full article on original website
WCJB
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Weeks after a firefighter died in Marion County, the fire department is mourning the loss of another crew member. They have announced funeral arrangements. On Monday, Marion County Fire Rescue officials announced the death of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton. He died on Saturday and leaves...
WCJB
11 year anniversary of a deadly 20 vehicle pileup on I-75
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - January 29th marks 11 years since a deadly pileup in Alachua County that killed 11 people. On this day in 2012, a mix of fog and smoke from a nearby brush fire caused a pile-up on the stretch of I-75 in Payne’s Prairie. More than...
WCJB
Marion County Commissioners review mental health assistance for firefighters
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Weeks after a Marion County firefighter died, the fire department is mourning the loss of another one of their own. On Monday, Marion County Fire Rescue officials announced the death of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton. He died on Saturday and leaves behind a wife and two children.
ocala-news.com
Ocala removes over 200 snipe signs throughout city
The City of Ocala’s Code Enforcement Officers collected over 200 snipe signs last week in an effort to combat litter and blight. On Thursday, January 26, the officers traveled throughout the city and collected a total of 208 snipe signs (yard signs) in a four-hour span. “It is a...
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights Highpoint at Stonecrest
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A dip in the pool, a rooftop bar, and countless opportunities to meet new friends. Let’s check out a Marion County community designed to be one of a kind on this weeks Ocala CEP.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man jailed after carrying machete in Family Dollar store
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 38-year-old Ocala man after he was accused of carrying a machete inside a local store and threatening several employees and customers. On Sunday, an MCSO deputy responded to the Family Dollar located at 6060 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to...
WCJB
Lake Shore Hospital Authority hosts workshop to discuss proposal to donate a hospital building
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake Shore Hospital Authority will hold a workshop to discuss proposal to donate a hospital building to Meridian Behavioral Healthcare on Tuesday. No official action will be taken at this workshop but officials will discuss the proposed use of the hospital by Meridian as well as hear from the public with any questions they have.
WCJB
A crash in Suwannee County left a man dead at the scene
O’BRIEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is dead after a crash in Suwannee County on the morning of January 28th. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 63-year-old man was driving a Buick “West” on 198th Terrace near 157th Lane not far from O’Brien. He lost control...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City-City Council members meet monday evening to discuss the fate of the Richardson Community Center. Council members are considering handing the deed to the center back to Columbia County.. They meet at 6 p.m. Black Sistory month kicks off Wednesday at Florida Gateway College in...
10NEWS
32-year-old Florida inmate dies while in custody
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — A 32-year-old inmate at the Alachua County Jail died Thursday while in custody. Marcus Goodman, a resident from Gainesville, was pronounced dead a few hours after a court hearing, The Gainesville Sun reports. After having his original trial delayed since he was declared not fit...
ocala-news.com
Residents voice their concerns on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores
Several residents submitted letters to share their thoughts and concerns regarding Ocala/Marion County’s grocery stores. “I agree that certain areas need more places to buy groceries. Take Highway 40 and State Road 27 (Blitchton Road) as examples. On Highway 40, there are no grocery stores going west from the Publix located on E 36th Aveneue, and people can drive west to Dunnellon and not find a grocery store. On State Road 27, there is only Publix west of I-75 and nothing else until reaching Williston. If people go into Belleview, there is a Winn-Dixie and a Publix, but there is no retail – residents of the city need to go into Ocala or into the Villages. Marion County is growing, but businesses are not following the people and the need. We have five car washes within five miles of our area and so many gas stations that I can’t put a number on it. More grocery stores and better retail equals more jobs and a better economy for the county. We may have growth but that does not add up to progress,” says Belleview resident Theresa Grimes.
WCJB
Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police had help catching a suspected burglar who led them on a chase. People boxed in the suspect’s vehicle as he drove erratically to escape authorities. According to the arrest report, on Sunday home surveillance caught James Davis, 47, walking into a home and...
WCJB
Gov. DeSantis announces plan to spend $479M on road work between Ocala and Wildwood
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/NSF) - Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday pitched a $7 billion proposal to speed completion of 20 highway projects as a deadline nears for him to roll out a budget blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year. One of those projects would add auxiliary lanes on Interstate 75 in Ocala.
ocala-news.com
Teen bicyclist hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Gainesville
A 13-year-old boy was critically injured on Wednesday evening after his bicycle was struck by a vehicle in northwest Gainesville. At approximately 7:35 p.m., Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the 4400 block of NW 13th Street in Gainesville in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Shortly...
WCJB
Chabad UF Jewish Center to hold Holocaust remembrance event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A holocaust survivor is recounting his past through three concentration camps during a remembrance event in Gainesville on Tuesday. Saul Dreier, 97, is the sole survivor of his family. He credits his passion for music for helping him survive. Dreier will speak at UF Chabad starting...
WCJB
“It’s scary”: Gun threat prompts Dixie County parents to pull kids out of school
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A gun threat led to an unexpected day off for some students at Ruth Rains Middle School in Cross City. A 13-year-old boy who attended the school posted a picture of a pellet pistol on Snapchat with a caption that said “Don’t come to school Monday.”
WCJB
Man died in jail after deputies say he experienced medical emergency
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The inmate’s family reached out to tv20 in hopes of finding out what really happened to their loved one. Marcus goodman’s sister reached out to tv20 saying she got a call Monday telling her that her brother was supposed to be released yesterday but that never happened. Alachua county deputies said the 32-year-old died yesterday after experiencing a medical emergency.
ocala-news.com
Drugs, paraphernalia found in vehicle after Ocala woman stopped for improper lane change
A 39-year old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after several drugs and related paraphernalia were found inside her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a Buick sedan that made an improper lane change while entering the...
WCJB
People enjoy 36th annual Hoggetowne Medieval Fair despite traffic concerns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the last three weekends, the Hoggetowne Medieval Fair has taken over in Gainesville. People explained what they love about venturing back to the middle ages. “I think just getting away from the stress of our reality and our time,” said Joe Samonte, “and just being...
nwestiowa.com
Two Florida men arrested for marijuana
INWOOD—Two Florida men were arrested about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, following a traffic stop on Highway 18 about a mile west of Inwood. The arrest of 32-year-old Dereck Allen Wynne of Waldo, FL, and 39-year-old Ronald Jason Thomas of Gainesville, FL, stemmed from the stop of a westbound 2018 Ram 3500 pickup that Wynne was driving, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
