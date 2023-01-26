Law enforcement still searching for former North Fork Area Transit director accused of misusing more than $740,000

MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — Authorities are still on the lookout for a Norfolk man accused with theft from a non-profit he helped manage.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Jeffrey D. Stewart, 31, of Norfolk, is wanted by the department for theft by unlawful taking of more than $5,000, a Class 2A felony, from the North Fork Area Transit (NFAT).

Stewart is described as a white male with black hair, brown eyes; height measured at 5’8″ at 215 pounds. His address is currently unknown, but he could possibly be in the areas of Harlingen, Texas, or Elkhart, Indiana, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant for Stewart’s arrest was issued in December 2022 for allegedly using his company credit card to make personal purchases while he was general manager. Court documents alleged that Stewart misused more than $740,000 from the organization between April and December of 2022. Stewart was suspended following a criminal investigation and the state has since taken over bus service operations.

NFAT is a nonprofit organization that provides transportation services to Norfolk and Madison County area. It is mostly supported through tax dollars and the Nebraska Department of Transportation. There is also an agreement with the Norfolk City Council to provide money on a quarterly basis.

