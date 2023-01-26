ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Sewer work could slow traffic around Owensboro

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — In the coming days, road work could impact your daily commute through Owensboro.

POLICE: Felon caught in Owensboro with drugs, handgun

Officials announced starting January 30, various streets across the city will have lanes restricted or shifted to keep traffic moving. This will be done as a contractor begins sewer work on the busy streets. The following streets will be impacted:

  • January 30, 2023 – 1803 McCreary Ave. and Warwick Dr. at Frederica St.
  • January 31, 2023 – 221 23rd St. and 1721 Windsor Ave.
  • February 1, 2023 – 1610 Linden Ave. and 1311 Werner Ave.
  • February 2, 2023 – 1211 Werner Ave. and 2519 Bittel Rd.
  • February 3, 2023 – 708 George St.

City workers say that traffic signs will be up and flaggers will be in the area as needed. You’re urged to use caution while driving through these areas.

