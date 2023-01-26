Read full article on original website
Light Fest held by GR Arts Council brought families together
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Last month, the Green River Arts Council held its first-ever Light Fest on December 9 and 10, 2022. People could come down and enjoy an amazing light show throughout Riverside Nursery in Green River. Artists were able to display and sell artwork during this time as well.
Green River Chamber seeking 2023 Business Award nominations
January 31, 2023 — The Green River Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for their 2023 Business Awards. Green River citizens are asked to nominate a small or large business in three different categories, along with an award for an organization. Pacer award: For A Green River business operating...
GR Lady Wolves emerge victorious while GR Boys fall to Star Valley
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — Road closures and bad weather didn’t stop Star Valley from making their way to Green River today to go up against the Green River Wolves during Conference. Out of all the high school 4A basketball games today, they were the only ones able to compete. The Lady Wolves beat Star Valley 53 to 38 but the boys could not bounce back and lost to Star Valley, 60 to 70.
See what WWCC Enrich Wyoming can offer you!
Western Wyoming Community College welcomes you to participate in their non-credit course program Enrich Wyoming – Cultivate your passion. Enrich Wyoming focuses on four categories: Business, Recreation, Personal Development, and Senior Citizens. This Spring take a dance class with a partner of your choice, learn how to cook in...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 31, 2023
Today – Sunny, with a high near 14. West southwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -10. Southwest wind around 11 mph. Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 29 – January 30, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
Wreck last night leads to 1 dead and 2 injured
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Last night at approximately 7:44 p.m. an accident occurred on I-80 near mm 96 between Green River and Rock Springs in the eastbound lane. Two vehicles were involved leading to one death and two injuries. Rafael Cervantes, 54, from Illinois, succumbed to his injuries. He...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
