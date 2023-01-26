Who is Henry Tenon, the first suspect arrested in the death of Jared Bridegan?

In one of Jacksonville Beach's highest-profile murder cases in recent memory, a relatively obscure longtime felon has emerged as the first suspect charged in Jared Bridegan's death. But Police Chief Gene Paul Smith and State Attorney Melissa Nelson made it perfectly clear they do not believe this was the act of just one person .

They announced that Henry Arthur Tenon, 61, was charged Jan. 25 with conspiracy to commit murder, second-degree murder with a weapon, accessory after the fact to a capital felony and child abuse.

But limited details have been released as authorities fear it could jeopardize the investigation. They've even ordered the arrest documents sealed for 30 days.

What happened to Jared Bridegan?

On the evening of Feb. 16, 2022, Jared Bridegan had just dropped off his 10-year-old twin son and daughter at his ex-wife's home in Jacksonville Beach and was headed back to St. Augustine where he lived. With his 2-year-old daughter in the car, he stopped because of a tire on the road near the exit of The Sanctuary neighborhood.

In what police have called a planned, targeted ambush , the 33-year-old was shot multiple times at close range as he apparently attempted to move the tire. His vehicle's hazard lights were still blinking with his daughter sitting in her car seat unharmed. Police noted nothing appeared to have been stolen.

So who is Henry Tenon?

Tenon was born in 1961 in Hawkinsville, Ga., in Pulaski County in the central part of the state and north of Macon. He went to Vienna High School and notes on one of his Facebook accounts that he studied at Middle Georgia Technical College. It's unclear when he moved to Jacksonville, but Duval County court records document him here as far back as 1991.

His most recent arrest report lists his employer as Monitoring Pallet Inc. although there are no records of a company by that name in the Florida Division of Corporations. Several of his arrest reports list no employment. His most active Facebook account says he's self-employed.

What is Henry Tenon charged with?

According to State Attorney Melissa Nelson, Tenon is charged with the following:

Conspiracy to commit murder

Second-degree murder with a weapon

Accessory after the fact to a capital felony

Child abuse

Was Henry Tenon already in jail?

Jail records show he was incarcerated and awaiting trial on unrelated charges when the Bridegan offenses were added. That last arrest was Aug. 18 on charges of possession of a weapon by a felon and driving with a suspended or revoked license on a third or subsequent conviction. The weapon was a shotgun found in the trunk of vehicle during a traffic stop.

What is Henry Tenon's criminal history?

Here's a rundown of his prior Jacksonville arrest according to court records:

Aug. 13, 2022 — leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

2016 — driving with license suspended or revoked, careless driving.

2013 — domestic battery for hitting girlfriend several times in the face, pleaded no contest, sentenced to 60 days in jail and 12 months of probation. The girlfriend filed an injunction for protection against him.

2008 — operating a motor vehicle with license revoked and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

2003 — domestic battery, pleaded no contest, sentenced to one day in jail and 12 months of probation.

2003 — operating a motor vehicle with suspended license as habitual traffic offender.

2002 — worthless check/obtaining property less than $150, pleaded guilty, sentenced two days in jail.

2000 — operating a motor vehicle with suspended license as habitual traffic offender.

1999 — trespass in structure or conveyance (occupied), battery and criminal mischief - $200 to $1,000 damage, pleaded no contest, sentenced to 25 days in jail.

1998 — driving with license suspended or revoked.

He also has two arrests in Chatham County, Ga.

2014 — driving under the influence.

2013 — driving under the influence.

What is Henry Tenon's connection to Mario Fernandez, husband of Jared Bridegan's ex-wife, Shanna Gardner-Fernandez?

Although Tenon's address is listed in the 8700 block of Old Kings Road in his most recent court documents, some people-finder online research tools list the 5200 block of Potomac Avenue. Duval County property records show Mario Enrique Fernandez owned the home from 2017 to October 2022. Shanna Gardner-Fernandez previously told the Times-Union he manages rental properties.

Have any other suspects been named in addition to Henry Tenon?

Officially no, but State Attorney Melissa Nelson openly stated, “We know Henry Tenon did not act alone.” They likely have individuals they're investigating but can't share that information.

