Casey Bartholomew: Texas Death Row Inmates Sue Over Conditions
Some more Texas, death row inmates are suing because being in solitary confinement is inhumane. So is murdering someone and they didn’t care about that. Do you care about them?
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
North Texas Iced In Winter Storm Warning
* * * WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT NOW THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * * *. TODAY…CLOUDY AND COLD WITH FREEZING FOG AND DRIZZLE..LIGHT. FREEZING RAIN AND SLEET OFF AND ON THROUGHOUT THE DAY. BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES WILL BE SLICK TO IMPASSABLE WITH A THIN COATING OF ICE. HIGH NEAR...
A Dangerous Wintry Mix is Falling in Parts of DFW
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Reports of dangerous black ice have been reported as far west as Weatherford and as far east as Terrell. Several accidents have been reported. Use extreme caution if you have to be on the roads this morning. The...
