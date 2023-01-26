Daly City at-risk man reported missing, last seen Jan. 8

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DALY CITY, Calif. ( KRON ) — An at-risk man was reported missing by his family on Jan. 16, the Daly City Police Department announced in a press release Thursday. Gregory Rogers, 60, was last seen in Daly City on Jan. 8.

Rogers is described to be a white man, 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue overalls, a gray shirt and sandals while carrying multiple bags. Police did not say specifically where in Daly City he was last seen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SW1d3_0kSanu5w00
Gregory Rogers, 60, was last seen on Jan. 8 (Daly City Police Department).
KRON On is streaming news live now

Police say Rogers suffers from medical issues, which causes his absence to be “alarming.” He is known to often visit the U.N. Plaza area near Civic Center in San Francisco.

Anyone with information about Rodgers’ location is asked to call Daly City police at 650-991-8119.

