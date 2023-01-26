ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

OBITUARY: William ‘Ricky’ McCormick

ELLERBE — William Richard “Ricky” McCormick, 65, of Ellerbe, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at his home. Ricky was born Sept. 27, 1957 in Montgomery County, a son of the late Frank and Nancy Marie Simmons McCormick. He worked with Clark...
ELLERBE, NC
OBITUARY: Patricia Ann Little

HAMLET — Patricia Ann Little, 65, of Hamlet, passed on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Funeral will be held at noon on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023 at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 1596 U.S. Highway 74 E., Hamlet. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, noon until 5 p.m....
HAMLET, NC
OBITUARY: Anthony Todd Parker

ELLERBE — Anthony Todd Parker, 22, of Ellerbe, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. He was born March 28, 2000, in Orlando, Florida, son of Phyllis Parker. Anthony worked as warehouse manager with Vista Products in Hamlet. He attended Timbers Crossing Church. He...
ELLERBE, NC
Vigil to remember newborn found near East Rockingham tracks

ROCKINGHAM — A candlelight vigil is planned for this weekend to remember a newborn infant who was found dead near the railroad tracks in East Rockingham last week. “We are coming together as a community to show this beautiful baby boy how much we love him and we wanna keep him alive within our hearts,” James McDougald, who goes by Gone Nye on Facebook, said in a post Monday afternoon.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
RCSO: Speeder caught with pot in East Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A man reportedly driving 20 mph over the posted speed limit is facing drug and weapon charges. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, investigators with the Community Impact Team were running stationary radar on Mill Road in East Rockingham on Saturday, Jan. 28. One investigator...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
2 charged in attempted vehicle break-in at Sycamore Lodge

DERBY — A Hoke County man and an unidentified juvenile are accused of trying to break into vehicles at a private camping resort. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Sycamore Lodge around 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 in reference to a call of attempted break-ins.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Body of newborn baby found near railroad tracks in East Rockingham

EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — A newborn baby was found deceased next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham Thursday afternoon, according to Richmond County officials. Richmond County EMS confirmed to Channel 9 that the emergency communications center got a call from a person saying they had found the baby next to the tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. East Rockingham is about 75 miles east of Charlotte.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
Pik N Pig to open on Feb. 18

After being closed for almost two years after a fire destroyed a favorite Carthage BBQ restaurant, the Pik N Pig has an opening target date of Feb. 18. At a private Friday lunch held in the newly constructed building, owner Ashley Sheppard and his wife Tiffani thanked everyone from firefighters to contractors that had a hand in taking the business from the fire to where they are now.
CARTHAGE, NC
OBITUARY: Katina Ingram

ROCKINGHAM — Katina L. Ingram, 50, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Dr. Moo Cooper, real-life Guardian of the Galaxy, to speak at UNCP

Dr. Moogega “Moo” Cooper, an astronomer and lead planetary protection engineer for Mars 2020, will speak at UNC Pembroke on Feb. 21. The talk will be held at Upchurch Auditorium at the Thomas School of Business, beginning at 7 p.m. Her visit is part of the 2022-2023 UNCP Distinguished Speaker Series and is free for students with a UNCP ID. Admission is $10 for the general public. For tickets, call 910-521-6482.
PEMBROKE, NC
2 men sentenced to life in prison for 2019 killing of Florence teen

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps have been sentenced to life in prison Friday after being found guilty of the murder of 18-year-old Tydrecus Deshawn Williams in September of 2019 at a store on Lucas Street in Florence, according to Twelfth Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.
FLORENCE, SC
SCHP: Motorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crash in Dillon

(DILLON, SC) WBTW – One person is dead after a motorcycle crash Friday near Dillon. Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, said it happened around 3:10 p.m. on Dothan Road near SC-34. That’s west of Dillon. Ridgeway said a 66-year-old from Dillon was traveling North on Dothan Road on a 2007 […]
DILLON, SC
RCSO: Meth, weed, suboxone among contraband found in shoes delivered to Richmond Correctional

HOFFMAN — A Wilson woman is facing multiple drug charges for allegedly trying to smuggle meth and marijuana into Richmond Correctional Institution. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the prison on Friday, Jan. 27 after a visitor, identified as 37-year-old Ebony Yammique Boykin, of Wilson, attempted to drop off a pair of shoes to an unidentified inmate.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC

