Read full article on original website
Related
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Difference between Cybersecurity and Information Security
Many of you get confused with terms cybersecurity and Information Security and think that both these words are same and synonymous. However, in reality, both these terms are different and confused with one another. Cybersecurity is one of the significant business function that focuses on protecting IT infrastructure such as...
aiexpress.io
As public cloud use increases, security gaps widen
Cloud footprints are exploding, as is the quantity of information saved inside them. And, attributable to its low price, simplicity, reliability and suppleness (amongst different components), the general public cloud — or a hybrid or multicloud mannequin incorporating it — is the choice of alternative. However the whole...
ffnews.com
SLK Software and V-Labs join With CNA to Deploy AI Technologies for Intelligent Automation of Insurance Business Processes
SLK Software, a global technology services firm, and V-Labs, an AI company, aligned with CNA Insurance, a leading U.S.-based insurance provider, to deploy an enterprise-wide AI-led intelligent automation solution to accelerate and transform CNA’s intake automation for new business submissions, claims, and other critical business processes. As insurance companies...
hstoday.us
FEMA Appoints Charles Armstrong as CIO
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has appointed Charles R. Armstrong as the agency’s new Chief Information Officer (CIO). Armstrong was formerly the Assistant Commissioner (AC) and CIO of the Office of Information and Technology (OIT), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). In these roles, Armstrong was responsible for managing and integrating all of CBP’s IT solutions in alignment with overarching Department of Homeland Security (DHS) strategies.
techaiapp.com
ChatGPT: Hopes, Dreams, Cheating and Cybersecurity
ChatGPT is an AI-powered chatbot created by OpenAI. So what are the opportunities and risks with using this technology across different domains?. Everyone is talking about ChatGPT. The headlines just keep pouring in, and in most cases, the stories are positive. Consider these headlines:. DigitalTrends.com — ChatGPT: how to use...
programminginsider.com
Everything You Need to Know About Cyber Security Training!
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Protection against cybercriminals is becoming more and more important not only in large but also in smaller companies. Hacker attacks and theft of confidential data can disrupt or even prevent and significantly slow down everyday business. Therefore, entrepreneurs make sure that they employ people with appropriate competences. What does cyber security training look like? How to become a specialist in this field? We answer!
hstoday.us
Defense Department Releases Small-Business Strategy
The Department of Defense (DoD) released its Small Business Strategy today. The strategy promotes a strong, dynamic, and robust small business industrial base by focusing on reducing barriers to entry, increasing set-aside competitions, and leveraging programs to grow the industrial base. “From manufacturers providing the critical parts that we need...
Comments / 0