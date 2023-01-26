Richmond police charge man with murder, assault for 2021 GRTC incidents

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has announced that a suspect has been charged in relation to two separate violent incidents — including a murder — on GRTC buses in 2021.

On Oct. 11, 2021, a GRTC bus driver was standing outside his bus — on Route 1 near Chamberlayne Avenue — when a man knocked him to the ground and proceeded to kick him in the head. The scene was captured on video by a bystander .

A month later, Richmond Police reported that 22-year-old Jonathan Contreras was shot and killed while riding a GRTC bus . Police said that on Nov. 9, 2021, the shooter got on the bus at the eastbound Midlothian Turnpike stop near the Labrook Concourse. He and Contreras, who authorities say knew each other, got into an argument. GRTC confirmed that the bus operator pulled over and several people exited. Contreras was then shot near the Southside Plaza on Hull street.

The Richmond Police Department now says that 24-year-old Dexter Superville, Jr., of Richmond, has been arrested in connection to the two incidents.

According to police, Superville was located by Richmond detectives — with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service — in New York State earlier this month. He was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals before being transported to Richmond where he was charged with the following:

First-degree murder

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Malicious wounding

Strangulation

Simple assault

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is encouraged to contact Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.