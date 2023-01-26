Read full article on original website
citywatchla.com
People Need Homes, And That Includes the Middle Class
THE DOCTOR IS IN - My experience in land use and transportation is as follows:. Los Angeles has city policies and working paradigms, which are metastasizing to suburban neighborhoods in L.A., Ventura, and Orange Counties that favor developers and real estate agents, and the wealthy, and leave the middle class in the dust.
uscannenbergmedia.com
L.A. City Council approves new anti-eviction policies to protect renters
The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to add more anti-eviction protections for L.A. renters, which will safeguard an additional 400,000 housing units from receiving eviction notices before previous protections implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic expire. According to City News Service, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto will...
L.A. Mayor Bass announces Deputy Mayors for safety, housing
Mayor Karen Bass announced the addition of two deputy mayors today as she continues to build her administration.
theregistrysocal.com
149-Unit Apartment Building Planned for South Central Los Angeles
New apartments are being planned for South Central Los Angeles, according to a recently submitted application. That application showed plans for a 149-unit apartment building located at 1915 to 1935 S. Los Angeles Street. Plans for the project come from Los Angeles-based Norman Family LP and includes a 177,645 square...
shelterforce.org
Bordering Towns in LA County Clash Over Their Homeless Policies
In mid-December, Karen Bass was sworn in as mayor in Los Angeles, the first woman mayor in city history. Leaders across the region were quick to express support when Bass declared a state of emergency related to homelessness and launched the Inside Safe program, with the intention of moving people off the street and into temporary housing in city-leased properties. These actions, taken during the new mayor’s first week in office, signaled her intention to ensure a path to housing for the unhoused. In LA County, nearly 70,000 people experience homelessness.
Adopted! Dog that spent more than 450 days in West LA shelter finally has forever home
A dog who spent some 15 months at a Los Angeles shelter has finally been adopted after extraordinary efforts to find him a permanent home.
Eater
Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade
Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
coloradoboulevard.net
L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners
New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley
A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
WSB Radio
6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California
LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
Santa Monica Mirror
SMa.r.t Column: Widespread Issues Put Santa Monica in Danger
Following are 5 issues which, along with homelessness and crime, should take priority over all else in our city’s immediate future:. 1. Paramount is our city’s economic uncertainty! Historically, our city has been wealthy and looked upon with esteem. But sadly, this may significantly change after letting a volunteer with the city’s parks program – a pedophile – run loose for 20 years with the city being sued by the families involved! Santa Monica is in the process of paying $100 million dollars to date for the lawsuits already settled and is staring directly at another $100-200 million for the remaining lawsuits.
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
4 Amazing Seafood Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
Phys.org
Viewpoint: How to prevent what happened to Tyre Nichols from happening in the future
In the wake of the beating death of Tyre Nichols earlier this month, some experts have questioned whether police officers are even needed in responding to routine traffic stops. Northeastern Law professor Deborah Ramirez, who chairs the criminal justice task force, argues that, in fact, the police shouldn't be working...
natureworldnews.com
Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California
The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
laguestlist.com
Cult Gaia Throws Epic Party to Celebrate the Opening of their First LA Flagship Store
LA native brand, Cult Gaia has opened their first LA flagship on Melrose Ave. On January 26th, Founder and Creative Director of Cult Gaia, Jasmin Larian Hekmat hosted Olivia Perez, Sami Miro, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, and more to celebrate the opening of “THE TEMPLE” on 8440 Melrose Avenue. Cult Gaia shut down the block to throw a party like no other to celebrate this pivotal moment for the brand. Throughout the night guests walked through the store where cocktails by Whispering Angel were being served and music from Mills and Relo kept the celebration vibes high. Guests danced the night away and walked away with a gift bag full of goodies. THE TEMPLE is an experiential retail space that is made to be a Cult Gaia sanctuary in the heart of the brand’s hometown with a clean, neutral palette allowing the product to stand out like artwork.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.
Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
