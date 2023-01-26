ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citywatchla.com

People Need Homes, And That Includes the Middle Class

THE DOCTOR IS IN - My experience in land use and transportation is as follows:. Los Angeles has city policies and working paradigms, which are metastasizing to suburban neighborhoods in L.A., Ventura, and Orange Counties that favor developers and real estate agents, and the wealthy, and leave the middle class in the dust.
LOS ANGELES, CA
uscannenbergmedia.com

L.A. City Council approves new anti-eviction policies to protect renters

The Los Angeles City Council voted Friday to add more anti-eviction protections for L.A. renters, which will safeguard an additional 400,000 housing units from receiving eviction notices before previous protections implemented at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic expire. According to City News Service, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

149-Unit Apartment Building Planned for South Central Los Angeles

New apartments are being planned for South Central Los Angeles, according to a recently submitted application. That application showed plans for a 149-unit apartment building located at 1915 to 1935 S. Los Angeles Street. Plans for the project come from Los Angeles-based Norman Family LP and includes a 177,645 square...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shelterforce.org

Bordering Towns in LA County Clash Over Their Homeless Policies

In mid-December, Karen Bass was sworn in as mayor in Los Angeles, the first woman mayor in city history. Leaders across the region were quick to express support when Bass declared a state of emergency related to homelessness and launched the Inside Safe program, with the intention of moving people off the street and into temporary housing in city-leased properties. These actions, taken during the new mayor’s first week in office, signaled her intention to ensure a path to housing for the unhoused. In LA County, nearly 70,000 people experience homelessness.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

Wolfgang Puck to Close Upscale Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air After More Than a Decade

Chef Wolfgang Puck, one of America’s most recognizable culinary figures, is moving on from Hotel Bel-Air at the end of March, ending an 11-year run overseeing a high-end restaurant at the LA hospitality landmark. The Dorchester Collection-owned property has mutually agreed to part ways with Puck as of March 31, with no new tenant listed for the property as of yet.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

L.A. County to Bring $45M in Relief for Small Property Owners

New rent relief program will benefit mom-and-pop property owners hardest hit by non-payment of rent. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion on Jan. 24 co-authored by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that establishes a $45M countywide relief fund for small property owners. During the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

LAPD Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing At Golden Valley

A Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) helicopter made an emergency landing at Golden Valley High School on Monday morning. Just before 11 a.m. Monday, an LAPD helicopter made an emergency landing at the football field at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The emergency landing was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas

About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSB Radio

6th mass shooting in 13 days rocks California

LOS ANGELES — At least three people were killed and four injured in the second mass shooting to erupt in Los Angeles County in eight days -- the sixth in California this month, according to police. The latest shooting occurred Saturday in the upscale Beverly Crest neighborhood of Los...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Mirror

SMa.r.t Column: Widespread Issues Put Santa Monica in Danger

Following are 5 issues which, along with homelessness and crime, should take priority over all else in our city’s immediate future:. 1. Paramount is our city’s economic uncertainty! Historically, our city has been wealthy and looked upon with esteem. But sadly, this may significantly change after letting a volunteer with the city’s parks program – a pedophile – run loose for 20 years with the city being sued by the families involved! Santa Monica is in the process of paying $100 million dollars to date for the lawsuits already settled and is staring directly at another $100-200 million for the remaining lawsuits.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in California

If you live in California and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in California that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Gusty Thunderstorms, Another Storm to Hit Southern California

The latest weather forecast warned that another storm could unload in Southern California this week, causing rain and thunderstorms. People with travel plans this week should consider the weather forecasts. Bringing an umbrella would be recommendable as rounds of storms would unleash anytime this week. Mountain snow and gusty thunderstorms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
laguestlist.com

Cult Gaia Throws Epic Party to Celebrate the Opening of their First LA Flagship Store

LA native brand, Cult Gaia has opened their first LA flagship on Melrose Ave. On January 26th, Founder and Creative Director of Cult Gaia, Jasmin Larian Hekmat hosted Olivia Perez, Sami Miro, Shanina Shaik, Sara Sampaio, and more to celebrate the opening of “THE TEMPLE” on 8440 Melrose Avenue. Cult Gaia shut down the block to throw a party like no other to celebrate this pivotal moment for the brand. Throughout the night guests walked through the store where cocktails by Whispering Angel were being served and music from Mills and Relo kept the celebration vibes high. Guests danced the night away and walked away with a gift bag full of goodies. THE TEMPLE is an experiential retail space that is made to be a Cult Gaia sanctuary in the heart of the brand’s hometown with a clean, neutral palette allowing the product to stand out like artwork.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Crenshaw Crossing between Obama Blvd. and Exposition Blvd.

Crenshaw Crossing looks to be more than just another high-rise apartment building that is placed along a Los Angeles Metro stop. This project aims to be a community hub where locals can shop, eat outdoors, and attend community gatherings. This project will have 401 rental apartment units with the goal...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy