Clackamas, OR

The Oregonian

What TV channel is Portland State vs Montana women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/28/2023)

The Portland State Vikings (9-9, 4-4) and leading scorer Esmeralda Morales (16.2 ppg) pay a visit to Sammy Fatkin (12.5 ppg) and the Montana Grizzlies (9-11, 5-4) in a Big Sky Conference women’s college basketball clash with tipoff set for Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Jesuit HS senior to play in 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sofia Bell is the only girl from Oregon to earn a ticket to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game and one of the best high school hoopers in North America. “The top best of the best play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, and it...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Winterhawks beat Thunderbirds 5-2, take over 1st

The Portland Winterhawks are in 1st place in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference after a 5-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds that leapfrogged them over Seattle in the standings. Luca Cagnoni scored Portland’s first two goals, Chaz Lucius had another multipoint game with 3 points, and Dante Giannuzzi...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Winterhawks rally again, win 4-3 in OT

Portland were almost the victims of the upset of the WHL season Sunday night at the Coliseum, trailing Spokane 3-1 with 7 minutes left in the game. But as they did against Victoria 9 days previously, they rallied, with 2 goals in the last 6 minutes, including a 6 on 5 goal by Chaz Lucius with 17 seconds left. Then Marek Alscher scored in a wild overtime period for a 4-3 win.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland

Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
