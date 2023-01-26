Read full article on original website
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!Travel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Girls basketball: Clackamas breaks Barlow’s zone in 50-42 win to take pole position in the Mt. Hood Conference
The Barlow girls basketball team’s strategy on Friday night against Clackamas was simple: play tough zone defense and keep the Cavaliers at distance. And the plan worked perfectly... right up until the point where it didn’t and everything fell apart for the Bruins. The Cavaliers turned the tide...
Boys basketball: Jalen Atkins scores 28 points as Barlow storms past Clackamas 90-57
They were the lower ranked team according to the OSAA’s 6A computer ranking system, but the Barlow Bruins boys more than passed the eye test Friday in a convincing victory over the host Clackamas Cavaliers. Sophomore Jalen Atkins scored 21 of his game-high 28 points in the first half...
Julian Strawther scores 40 to lead No. 14 Gonzaga past Portland Pilots in men’s basketball
Looking for its first men’s basketball win over Gonzaga in more than nine years, the Portland Pilots’ game plan was clear: Make someone other than Drew Timme, the Bulldogs’ National Player of the Year candidate, beat them. Julian Strawther obliged. Seemingly every time Timme, who scored 38...
Portland Trail Blazers’ 1st-quarter struggles have become a ‘disturbing trend’
The Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday held what coach Chauncey Billups called a light practice and a team meeting to go over Saturday’s loss to Toronto and prepare for Monday night’s home game against Atlanta. A major topic of discussion was the Blazers’ increasingly notorious slow starts that...
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online
The Portland Trail Blazers have squandered a run of playing 10 out of 11 games at home by going 4-5 through the fist nine at the Moda Center. The Blazers (23-26) host Atlanta on Monday night and after that game will have played an equal amount of home and road games this season.
What TV channel is Portland State vs Montana women’s college basketball game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (1/28/2023)
The Portland State Vikings (9-9, 4-4) and leading scorer Esmeralda Morales (16.2 ppg) pay a visit to Sammy Fatkin (12.5 ppg) and the Montana Grizzlies (9-11, 5-4) in a Big Sky Conference women’s college basketball clash with tipoff set for Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus.
Wrestling: Newberg dominates Century 49-21, eyes a historic team title
Newberg continued its wrestling domination by defeating the Century Jaguars 49-21 in their dual meet on Thursday night at Newberg High School. The Tigers are coming off a commanding victory over archrival McMinnville, scoring 72-6.
Trail Blazers never lead in 123-105 loss to Toronto Raptors: At the buzzer
When Damian Lillard hit a three to trim the Blazers’ deficit to 94-90 about midway through the fourth quarter, the Portland Trail Blazers appeared to be on the verge of rallying from being down by as much as 23 points to pull off a comeback win over the the Toronto Raptors.
Toronto Raptors win 123-105 at Portland Trail Blazers: Live updates
---- Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart and center Jusuf Nurkic have both been ruled out for Saturday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors. Nurkic (calf) and Hart (hamstring) had been listed as questionable. Both were injured during Wednesday night’s win over the Utah Jazz. Be sure to...
Jesuit HS senior to play in 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Sofia Bell is the only girl from Oregon to earn a ticket to play in the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Game and one of the best high school hoopers in North America. “The top best of the best play in the McDonald’s All-American Game, and it...
Portland Winterhawks at Seattle Thunderbirds: Preview, updates, chat, how to listen and watch
What: The Portland Winterhawks (32-8-2-1) take on the Seattle Thunderbirds (33-7-1-1) in Western Hockey League action. When: Saturday, January 28, 6pm PST. Where: accesso ShoWare Center, Kent, Washington. Watch: TV in Portland on CW 32. You can stream the game via the CHL TV pay per view (US$6.10 for one...
Winterhawks beat Thunderbirds 5-2, take over 1st
The Portland Winterhawks are in 1st place in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference after a 5-2 win over the Seattle Thunderbirds that leapfrogged them over Seattle in the standings. Luca Cagnoni scored Portland’s first two goals, Chaz Lucius had another multipoint game with 3 points, and Dante Giannuzzi...
Winterhawks rally again, win 4-3 in OT
Portland were almost the victims of the upset of the WHL season Sunday night at the Coliseum, trailing Spokane 3-1 with 7 minutes left in the game. But as they did against Victoria 9 days previously, they rallied, with 2 goals in the last 6 minutes, including a 6 on 5 goal by Chaz Lucius with 17 seconds left. Then Marek Alscher scored in a wild overtime period for a 4-3 win.
Former Trail Blazer Norman Powell’s Lake Oswego chateau for sale at $6.5 million
When the Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2022, they lost a player who brought intensity and toughness to the court, according to The Oregonian/OregonLive reporter Aaron Fentress. The high-powered scorer and solid defender, who was only on the team for a year, left...
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion for sale at $3.5 million gets fast offer
CJ McCollum’s West Linn mansion with a glass-enclosed wine room, gym over the four-car garage and energy-saving Tesla solar panels was listed for sale on Jan. 8, and 11 days later an offer was accepted. The asking price: $3.5 million. Terry Sprague of LUXE Forbes Global Properties credits the...
The best public high schools in Oregon for 2023, according to data site rankings
When it comes to attending high school in Oregon, some schools are better than others, according to rankings released by Niche.
Mass Casitas Being Built In Portland
Inside a sprawling warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2, a potential solution to ease Oregon’s housing shortage is swiftly taking shape. Workers are assembling six prototype modular homes using Oregon-produced mass timber that will soon house pre-selected families and individuals in four communities (Madras, Otis, Portland and Talent). Led by Hacienda CDC, the pilot project (among the first of its kind in the nation) aims to demonstrate how modular housing built with mass timber could provide a more efficient, faster and less expensive way to build housing. The pilot was spearheaded by $5 million in funding from the Oregon Legislature.
Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
Yelp ranked this Oregon coast pizzeria higher than Portland restaurants
Five Oregon pizza restaurants made Yelps’ list of the Top Pizza Spots in the U.S.
After more than 100 years, Gunderson train plant in Portland poised to close this spring
A Portland facility that first entered the train-making business in 1919 on rails next to the Willamette River is poised to shut down in a few months. These days, the 78-acre site also builds barges. The Lake Oswego-based Greenbrier companies, which acquired the Gunderson facility in 1985, told Oregon officials...
