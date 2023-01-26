All lanes reopen on Expressway after tractor-trailer rollover snarls traffic, causes Red Line disruption

Read full article on original website
whdh.com
MBTA: Red Line service delayed due to ‘medical emergency’ at Park Street Station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Some Red Line rail service is facing significant delays as crews respond to Park Street Station for a “medical emergency,” according to officials. On its website, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said the Red Line was “experiencing delays of up to 20 minutes” due to the emergency.
whdh.com
Crews respond to fire at commercial building in Grafton
GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a commercial building on Creeper Hill Road in Grafton early Tuesday morning. Westborough firefighters also responded to the scene to provide assistance. Officials say the structure is used to store recycled food. No injuries have been reported. (Copyright (c) 2022...
whdh.com
Driver killed after car crashes into Haverhill store
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver is dead after his car crashed into a Haverhill store early Monday morning. Officials say the car slammed into the front of KC Carpets just after 2 a.m. The driver was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. State police are...
whdh.com
WATCH: Lawrence man runs across I-93 in attempt to save unconscious driver
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Shocking cellphone video shows the moment Adolfo Molina, of Lawrence, racing across Interstate 93 in an effort to help an unconscious driver. In the video, you can see Molina run out of his truck, cross all four lanes of the busy highway near Woburn, and rush over to help a woman in a blue car that was moving along the guardrails.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after car crashes into Haverhill store
HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - One person has been hospitalized after a car crashed into a Haverhill store early Monday morning. Officials say the car slammed into the front of KC Carpets just after 2 a.m. The condition of the person who was injured has not been released. State police are...
whdh.com
Armor-piercing round found in Peabody home, state police bomb squad responds
PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad personnel responded to a home in Peabody this week after a homeowner found what police described as an “apparent piece of military ordinance” in their home. Troopers said the homeowner found the object on Monday, which officials later identified...
whdh.com
Police: One person killed, another wounded after shooting at store in Brockton
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Brockton say a victim was killed and another was wounded after a shooting at a store. Police said officers responded to the Dollar Tree on North Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting. A police spokesperson told 7NEWS a...
whdh.com
3 arrested after attack on Red Line passenger, attempted robbery
BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people are facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, following an attack on a passenger on the MBTA’s Red Line last week, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced. The DA said MBTA Transit Police first received reports of the...
whdh.com
Barn with animals inside catches fire in West Newbury
WEST NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A barn with animals inside caught fire in West Newbury on Sunday. The flames damaged the barn’s wood siding, but the goats and alpacas are okay. Fire officials say the flames started in a compost bin next to the barn. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
whdh.com
Police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Brockton Dollar Tree
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a double shooting at a Dollar Tree in Brockton that left one person dead and another wounded. Officers responding to a reported shooting at the store on Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside the store.
whdh.com
Police searching for suspect in Mattapan assault
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect in connection with a case of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in Mattapan. Police say incident happened around 3 p.m. on January 19 in the area of 1286 Blue Hill Avenue. Anyone with informationis asked to contact police...
whdh.com
Fire destroys front of home in Lowell
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire destroyed the front of a home on A Street in Lowell Sunday. Firefighters were seen climbing up on ladders as flames tore through the house. There is no word on any injuries or if anyone was displaced. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
whdh.com
Police responding to reported shooting in Roxbury
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are responding to a reported shooting in Roxbury on Monday. Officers could be seen gathering in a roped-off area of a housing project Prentiss Street. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay...
whdh.com
Police: Individual in custody after Dorchester stabbing leaves 3 wounded
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) – Three people were hurt in Dorchester Monday afternoon following a stabbing, according to police. The Boston Police Department said the victims were wounded in the area of Ashmont Street and Dorchester Avenue sometime before 3 p.m. Initially stating two people were injured, officials with the...
whdh.com
5-year-old boy hospitalized after fall from third-floor window in NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 5-year-old boy was hospitalized after falling out of a third-floor window in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday, officials said. The boy was unconscious when he was taken by ambulance from Elm Street to a nearby hospital. He was later taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston.
whdh.com
Norwood PD: Officers, SWAT unit respond to ‘barricaded subject’ at hotel
NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - State police troopers, local police officers and a regional SWAT unit have been responding to what authorities called a “single barricaded subject” at a hotel in Norwood. Officials with the Norwood Police Department told 7NEWS that officers were first called to the Hampton Inn...
whdh.com
State police conduct water search for missing Ware man
SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Underwater Recovery Unit searched the Sudbury Reservoir in Southborough for a missing man on Sunday. The search did not result in locating the man, Jeffrey Allard, 57, or any evidence related to his disappearance. Sunday’s mission was...
whdh.com
2 teens arrested in connection with Dorchester stabbing that left 3 students wounded
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Two teens have been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Dorchester Monday afternoon that left three students wounded, according to police. Officials say a 15-year old and an 18-year-old are facing multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both suspects are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.
whdh.com
‘Shattering’: Police ID 13-year-old boy fatally shot in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have identified the 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in Mattapan on Sunday morning. Officers responding to a reported shot spotter activation in the area of Fremont and Babson streets around 11:30 a.m. found Tyler Lawrence, of Norwood, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
whdh.com
Boston police searching for business break-in suspect
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspect in a business break-in on Friday in the area of 2201 Washington St. in Roxbury. During the incident, the suspect used a prying device to gain entry via the locked office...
