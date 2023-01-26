ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
SFGate

Italy on alert amid anarchist attacks on diplomatic missions

MILAN (AP) — Italy's government has increased security around its diplomatic missions around the globe in response to “a crescendo of terroristic attacks” by an anarchist network that has been acting in solidarity with an imprisoned Italian militant, the foreign minister said Tuesday. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani...
SFGate

Kenyan police: Murder of LGBTQ activist not hate crime

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A suspect on Tuesday faced a murder charge in the killing of a prominent LGBTQ activist in Kenya, with authorities dismissing activists' suggestions that it was a hate crime. Authorities say Jacktone Odhiambo is the only person who will be charged with the murder of...
SFGate

Croatia's president criticizes tank deliveries to Ukraine

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — NATO-member Croatia’s president on Monday criticized Western nations for supplying Ukraine with heavy tanks and other weapons in its campaign against invading Russian forces, saying those arms deliveries will only prolong the war. Zoran Milanovic told reporters in the Croatian capital that it’s “mad”...

