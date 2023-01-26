ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Indiana justices won't hear 2nd abortion case for now

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana's high court said it will not immediately consider a challenge to the state's abortion ban that is based on the argument that the law violates some people's religious freedoms, leaving that decision to an appeals court, at least for now. The state Supreme Court issued...
INDIANA STATE
Top Arizona election official seeks campaign-violation probe of Kari Lake

PHOENIX - Arizona's top election official has asked the attorney general to investigate Kari Lake, the Republican candidate who lost her bid for governor in 2022, over potential campaign violations involving the disclosure of voter signatures. The complaint could set up a legal showdown in the battleground state between a...
ARIZONA STATE
Virginia says error led to shortage in local school funding

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Department of Education is acknowledging it made a mistake in calculating state aid for K-12 schools, an error that is leaving divisions with less funding than expected. The error stemmed from a failure to reflect last year’s decision to hold localities harmless from...
VIRGINIA STATE

