ETOnline.com
Watch Lisa Marie Presley Crash Austin Butler's Golden Globes 2023 Red Carpet Interview (Exclusive)
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
ComicBook
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
As Austin Butler’s Elvis Voice Draws Mixed Reactions From Fans, Director Baz Luhrmann Weighs In With Thoughts
Austin Butler's divisive Elvis voice has caused quite the conversation, and director Baz Luhrmann has now revealed what he thinks.
ComicBook
Annie Wersching, Star Trek: Picard's Borg Queen and The Last of Us' Tess, Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, who played the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard's second season, has died. She was 45 years old. Wersching's acting career began and ended in the Star Trek universe. Her first acting credit came from a guest role in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode "Oasis." Playing Picard's Borg Queen was her final performance. Outside of Star Trek, Wersching appeared as Renee Walker in 24 and had recurring roles on shows such as Bosch and Timeless. She also did some work in the video game industry, including performing the motion capture and voice for the character Tess in the Naughty Dog video game The Last of Us.
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough stars in a new TV show
This week, Prime Video released the trailer of “Daisy Jones & The Six,” a series based on a book with a devoted following. Starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone, the series follows the rise and fall of a band partly inspired by Fleetwood Mac. The adaptation...
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Who is Austin Butler Dating?: The 'Elvis' Star's Relationship Timeline
The once-teenage heartthrob Austin Butler is sweeping up award nominations and wins for his stunning, chaotic and splashy performance as the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. As the second-highest-grossing music biopic of all time (behind Bohemian Rhapsody in 2018), Elvis (2022) swept away its viewers with its outrageous...
Austin Butler On ‘Bittersweet’ Oscar Nomination After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Elvis' Austin Butler was nominated for Best Actor shortly after Lisa Marie Presley died.
ComicBook
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
ComicBook
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Why She Didn't Watch a Movie with Husband Freddie Prinze Jr. For 15 Years
Sarah Michelle Gellar is best known for playing the titular role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which premiered back in 1997. That was a huge year for Gellar who also appeared in Scream 2 and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Making I Know What You Did Last Summer was especially important because it's how Gellar met her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. The couple recently had their 20th wedding anniversary, but it hasn't all been perfect. Gellar is currently busy promoting her new Paramount+ show, Wolf Pack, and she recently revealed to Graham Norton (via Entertainment Weekly) that Prinze wouldn't watch movies with her for 15 years because she spoiled The Sixth Sense. Gellar was on the show with M. Night Shyamalan, who is promoting his new movie Knock at the Cabin, when she asked Norton and the director, "Can I tell you the most embarrassing story ever?" She began, "It's a Freddie Prinze story. We've all seen Sixth Sense here?"
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Reveals Major Change From Next Generation
Paramount+ is getting ready to release the next season of Star Trek: Picard and it'll be eventful to say the least. From what we've seen in the first trailer for the new season, we'll see plenty of fan favorites returning with showrunner Terry Matalas revealing that he wants it to be a continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation. Matalas also commented on the possibility of a spin-off series revealing that there actually aren't any plans at this time. Now the executive producer is revealing something else. During a new conversation on Twitter, Matalas revealed to a fan that the series will feature a major change.
ComicBook
Dave Bautista Wants To Be James Gunn's Lex Luthor (Exclusive)
The DC Universe now rests in James Gunn's hands. Alongside Peter Safran, the Guardians of the Galaxy director was announced as the co-head of the freshly-minted DC Studios this past fall. While nothing tangible has come from Gunn's DC Universe yet, he has not been shy about teasing what he has in store for comic book movie fans. Beyond potential storylines and characters that he's planning on adapting, Gunn has alluded to the talent that he plans on tasking with bringing this rebooted cinematic universe to life, specifically hinting that he will "probably" work with his Guardians of the Galaxy cast at his "other job."
ComicBook
Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes on the Franchise's Future
Paramount+ released the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Sunday night but star Jonathan Frakes is hoping this isn't the last time fans will see the Enterprise crew together. Star Trek: Picard's final season reassembles the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast to close out this chapter of Jean-Luc Picard's life. Frakes reprises his role as William Riker, Picard's former first officer who is now a Starfleet captain. While Star Trek: Picard's story may be coming to an end, Frakes tells SFX Magazine that he thinks it leaves the Next Gen crew poised for another adventure.
ComicBook
Strangers in Paradise Creator Terry Moore Announces Two Popular Formats Will Be Permanently Discontinued
The popular Strangers in Paradise Pocket Books, as well as Terry Moore's massive Strangers in Paradise omnibus, will be going permanently out of print in the months to come. Moore's Abstract Studios recently entered a distribution deal with Diamond Books, which will significantly expand his presence out of the comic book direct market and into mainstream bookstores -- but that's coming with some strings for longtime fans. Both the Omnibus and the Pocket Books are products that cater pretty much exclusively to direct market sensibilities, and after determining they won't sell in the bookstore market, Moore is retiring the formats and re-releasing Strangers in Paradise in a series of four collected editions.
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 3's Long, Long Running Time
Sunday's The Last of Us, titled "Long Long Time," runs for a long, long time. HBO has confirmed the title and running time of episode 3, which introduces a pair of post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town: Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). According to the HBO schedule, the feature-length episode clocks in at 81 minutes, just shy of the 85-minute series premiere. That's considerably longer than last week's normal-sized episode 2 (56 minutes) and the upcoming episode 4 (airing February 5th) and episode 5 (February 12th).
ComicBook
Showtime Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series Before New Seasons
Amid restructuring at Showtime, the streamer has canceled a pair of fan-favorite series in lieu of offering them renewals for sophomore outings. Monday, Showtime announced both American Gigolo and Let the Right One In have been canceled after their debut seasons on the premium channel. "We are extremely proud of...
ComicBook
New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Live Action Trailer Revealed
A new live-action trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared online. Near the end of 2022, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man would be launching on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023. Since that time, no new information on the game has come about, which has left fans feeling quite eager. Luckily, it seems like this silence could soon be coming to an end as Sony looks to be beginning the marketing push for the title.
ComicBook
Showtime Removes Many Popular Series From Streaming Platforms
Showtime is now the latest network to remove popular series from their streaming platforms. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Showtime has pulled several series from streaming — including both American Gigolo and Let the Right One In, both of which were canceled on Monday after just one season. Also removed is the Jim Carrey-starring Kidding, the first season of Super Pumped, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, and American Rust. Seasons of acquired programs, including The End and Wakefield, have also been removed with more shows expected to be included.
ComicBook
Showtime Merges With Paramount+ and Announces New Name
A major change is coming to Showtime. On Monday, Paramount announced that both Showtime's linear pay-TV channel and the premium tier of Paramount+ will be rebranded as Paramount+ with Showtime. Chris McCarthy is set to lead Showtime's studio and linear channel while Tom Ryan will oversee streaming business. The news was announced by Paramount CEO Bob Bakish in a memo on Monday. The change will happen sometime later this year and will apply only in the United States, according to Deadline.
ComicBook
FX Cancels New Series After One Season
FX has canceled Kindred after just one season. The series, which was based on Octavia E. Butler's novel of the same name, debuted exclusively on Hulu with all eight episodes of the first season dropping at once on December 13th. The cancellation is a rare move for FX, which isn't known cancelling series after single seasons. According to Deadline, despite debuting to positive audience response, Kindred just didn't create the same sort of buzz another FX series — The Bear — did. The series also hasn't fared especially well with critics and at present has 59 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.
