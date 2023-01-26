Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Legendary Baseball Coach DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beachWestmont Community NewsLong Beach, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Related
localocnews.com
SAPD Chief Valentin responds to the murder of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers
“The brutality suffered by Tyre Nichols in Tennessee at the hands of the very people sworn to protect the public is hard to comprehend, and our deepest condolences go out to the family suffering immeasurable grief at this time. It is a tragedy that challenges us to face, again, many of the questions we have grappled with over many years. How do we prevent this from occurring? How can we ensure safety and dignity for all people? How can the overwhelming professional law enforcement personnel and affected communities heal from these horrific incidents?
localocnews.com
Over 30K rainbow Fentanyl pills seized by the Costa Mesa Police Dept.
On Tuesday night, Jan. 24, a Costa Mesa police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle code violation but the driver refused to yield and subsequently led officers on a slow-speed pursuit through the east side of Costa Mesa. During the pursuit, three bags of narcotics were tossed...
localocnews.com
Motorcyclist killed in Long Beach collision
On Jan. 27, 2023, at approximately 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a reported injury traffic collision near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Ellis Street, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a motorcyclist who had sustained significant injuries to his lower body...
localocnews.com
Two Long Beach teens arrested for the murder of Isaiah Saucedo
On Jan. 27, 2023, detectives from the Special Investigations Division located and arrested a 16-year-old male resident of Long Beach and a 15-year-old male resident of Long Beach for the Jan. 6, 2023, murder of Isaiah Saucedo, a 20-year-old resident of the City of Long Beach. Detectives located and arrested...
localocnews.com
Learn how to avoid identify theft in Orange County
(Santa Ana, Calif.) Orange County Chairman Donald P. Wagner and Treasurer Shari Freidenrich are kicking off Identity Theft Awareness Week by urging Orange County residents to take steps to safeguard their personal information. Identity Theft Awareness Week formally runs nationwide from January 30 through February 3, 2023 aiming to draw attention both to the ways that fraudsters operate and how to minimize the likelihood of becoming a victim. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received over 1.4 million reports of identity theft in 2021.
localocnews.com
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
localocnews.com
Garden Grove launches online survey of key city services
Garden Grove residents are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s community survey to provide input on key city services, such as public safety, homelessness, and affordable housing. The online survey is available now until Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at https://surveys.zencity.io/garden-grove/Ynb18H/?s=sd or by clickable digital ads on social media feeds.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Coast Cleanup, Mobile Café, Grant Funding
Two cleanup events along the Newport Beach coastline on Saturday, January 23 drew about 160 volunteers who gathered and disposed of nearly 600 pounds of trash from the beaches. The events were organized by two nonprofit groups, Orange County Coastkeeper and Surfrider North Orange County Chapter. Coastkeeper brought 90 volunteers...
localocnews.com
A new McDonald’s is being planned for north Santa Ana
A new McDonald’s restaurant may be coming to north Santa Ana. A second sunshine ordinance meeting to discuss this development will take place in person on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at 2370 N. Tustin Ave., Suite D, Santa Ana, CA 92705 (formerly the King Superstore, next to State Bros).
localocnews.com
Coast Highway closed in Laguna Beach for investigation of a fatal pedestrian accident
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 2:47 a.m., Laguna Beach Police responded to the report of a traffic collision involving a vehicle vs. pedestrian near the 700 block of S. Coast Highway. Laguna Beach Police and Fire personnel responded to the scene and provided life saving measures. The pedestrian was...
localocnews.com
Support Marines this February with Bedding and Towel Drive
Help support the single Marines, single parents, and geographic bachelors of Irvine’s adopted 2/11 Marine Battalion by donating bedding and towels for their barracks. The 2/11 Marine Battalion is seeking new, unused towels, washcloths, standard pillows, and standard pillowcases. Donations can be dropped off February 1–28 during the following...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Chamber Hosts 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast March 17 at VEA Newport Beach
The Commodores Club of the Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce will honor the City’s finest and hard-working individuals at the 50th Annual Police Appreciation Breakfast on Friday, March 17 at VEA Newport Beach: A Marriott Resort & Spa. The Chamber recognizes the Newport Beach Police Department in an effort...
localocnews.com
City Of MV Updates
City Council members on Tuesday began pre-budget discussions; recognized an outstanding Mission Viejo Nadadores diver; and received information about plans for the Oso Creek Water Treatment Plant and Mission Hospital. The meeting kicked off the pre-budget discussion for fiscal years 2023-2025. The City adopted a balanced budget for FY 22/23...
localocnews.com
Explaining California’s Growing Food Truck Culture
California has long been known as a foodie haven. Although a complete compiling list of the State’s Michelin-starred dining destinations is a moving target at last estimate, there were 89 Michelin-starred restaurants in the State. But for those who really want to experience cutting-edge Californian cuisine, the vast array...
localocnews.com
Chef’s Table Charity Gala on March 12 to Feature 40 Top Chefs and Restaurants Including Three from Newport Beach
Illumination Foundation, a nonprofit organization with the mission to disrupt the cycle of homelessness, will host their 10th Annual Chef’s Table culinary gala on March 12, 2023 at 5 p.m., at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. More than three dozen acclaimed chefs from local restaurants are participating in this...
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 30, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 30, 2023:. A chance of rain, mainly before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. A slight chance...
localocnews.com
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club celebrates the Lunar New Year of the Rabbit
President Carmelita Tiongson welcomed members to the Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club’s first meeting of the New Year on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Cerritos Senior Center. After Larry Anduha led the Pledge of Allegiance, members joined in singing Hawaii Pono’I led by Ann Kho and accompanied by Pete Kahele and Frank Yoshii with their ukuleles. Carmelita introduced Ann as her Co-President for 2023.
localocnews.com
Are you signed up for AlertOC?
With the magnitude 4.2 earthquake that struck near Malibu this week and high winds sparking wildfire warnings throughout the region, the City of Mission Viejo is reminding residents to sign up for AlertOC, a mass notification system designed to keep the public informed of earthquakes, wildfires and other local emergencies.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Sunny Hills captures another Freeway League title with victory over Buena Park
Sunny Hills players celebrate after winning the program’s 19th Freeway League title. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). After graduating all four defenders and the goalie from a CIF Division 3 championship team, one might of thought this would be a rebuilding season for Sunny Hills High School’s boys soccer team.
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills Girls Soccer Shutout by San Clemente, Falls Back Late in League Race
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – The urgent focus at the start of the game and the calm relief at the end of it was evident for the San Clemente girls soccer team on Saturday morning, Jan. 28, at San Juan Hills High. After a pair of dissatisfying draws for San...
Comments / 0