WAVY News 10
Fairfax County boy says he stabbed mother’s boyfriend who was hitting her; man dies
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A man died after a stabbing at an apartment in the Mount Vernon area of Fairfax County Sunday night. The Fairfax County Police Department said emergency dispatchers received a call from a teenage boy who said he stabbed his mother’s boyfriend who was assaulting her.
WJLA
Teen arrested after swinging a hatchet and threatening residents in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police say a teen has been charged with assault after swinging a ratchet at people in Anne Arundel County and threatening to shoot them. On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 1:00PM, officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way in Arnold.
WJLA
4-year-old girl injured after accidentally shooting self in shoulder, police say
WASHINGTON (7News) — A four-year-old girl was treated at a D.C. hospital after she walked in Saturday morning suffering from a gunshot wound to her shoulder, according to a report from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The injury was reportedly self-inflicted and the girl was transported to the hospital...
WJLA
Teen fatally stabs mother's boyfriend in Fairfax County apartment, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man is dead after a domestic-related stabbing in Fairfax County, authorities said. Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue Sunday night, Lt. James Curry, a Fairfax County police spokesperson said. Curry said they...
WTOP
Investigation finds no threat after alleged assault at Fairfax Co. middle school
There is no safety threat to students at a Fairfax County, Virginia, middle school where a girl alleged she was assaulted earlier this month, the school’s principal said in a message to parents Monday. Fairfax County police, which investigated after being notified of the reported sexual assault on Jan....
fox5dc.com
Teen in custody after stabbing, killing mother’s boyfriend following alleged domestic assault: cops
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Authorities say a teen stabbed and killed his mother's boyfriend after an alleged domestic assault Sunday night in Fairfax County. Police say they responded to an apartment in the 7900 block of Janna Lee Avenue just before 10 p.m. after receiving a call from the teen who told them the boyfriend had assaulted his mother.
Franklin News Post
Man facing felony charges after televised police chase in Virginia
A young Spotsylvania man has been charged with several felony charges following a high-speed pursuit Friday night that was featured on a national television program. Colby Michael Trowbridge, 20, is charged with felony eluding, abduction, felony hit and run and several other offenses. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
WJLA
Former PGPD cop charged with killing handcuffed man could get plea deal
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — 7News has learned a former Prince George's County Police officer who was charged with murder in 2020 could be getting a plea deal for a lesser charge. 7news spoke to the family of the man the officer is accused of killing. With family...
Woman Killed After Jumping Out Of Intoxicated Driver's Moving Jeep In PWC, Police Say
A woman is dead after jumping out of a moving Jeep being driven by an allegedly intoxicated driver in Prince William County, police say. Stefany De La Cruz Moreno Medina, 30, was killed on Saturday, Jan. 28 when she bailed on driver Gustavo Barahona Benitez, 38, both of Woodbridge, who is now in po…
WJLA
Police search for suspect after double stabbing at The Rockville Hotel: Officials
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — Two men were found stabbed with serious injuries at The Rockville Hotel on Sunday, according to the Rockville City Police Department. First responders were called to the hotel, located at 3 Research Court, around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a person stabbed. Once on...
Missing 20-year-old woman found dead, Montgomery County police investigating murder
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman who went missing at the end of December. Police said that Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, who is from Rockville, was reported missing on January 2. Her family and friends last saw her on December 30 at her apartment in North […]
Augusta Free Press
Orange County authorities searching for missing 16-year-old girl
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old juvenile. Kristina Simpson was last seen at approximately 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of the 14000 block of Blue Ridge Turnpike in Somerset. Her clothing description and direction of travel is...
Girl Escapes Attempted Abduction Outside Fredericksburg Apartment Complex, Police Say
Police say that a Fredericksburg community is on high alert after a suspiciously seedy suspect known to skulk near an area apartment complex attempted to abduct a 10-year-old girl.There was a reported attempted abduction of the young girl at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 from the 2500 …
WTOP
Stafford Co. deputies arrest man for DUI, allegedly staggering around Target while drunk
A man is facing several charges after allegedly driving drunk and staggering around a Target store while intoxicated, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. In a news release, deputies said they responded to the Target on Stafford Market Place in Virginia on Jan. 26 after getting a call about an intoxicated man at the store.
4 people struck by car in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four people, including two children, were struck by a car in Prince George's County early Monday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Emergency personnel with Prince George's County Fire and EMS were called to the area of Buck Lodge...
WJLA
Man shot near Coolidge High School in Northwest DC; police investigating
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was shot in Northwest D.C. near the area of three D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) on Monday afternoon while school was still in session. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. in the 500 block of Somerset Place, police said. When officers arrived at the...
Inside Nova
Teacher's assistant at Dumfries-area preschool charged with assaulting 5-year-old boy
A teacher's assistant at Washington-Reid Preschool Center near Dumfries faces an assault charge after police allege she stepped on a 5-year-old boy's leg. The incident happened Tuesday in the gym after Sharon Lee Bryan, a Prince William County schools employee, placed the student on a chair, police said. "When the...
Teacher's Assistant At Preschool In VA Accused Of Assault And Battery Of 5-Year-Old Boy: Police
An educator with the Prince William County Public Schools system is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a 5-year-old boy during school hours. Sharon Lee Bryan, 54, of Dumfries, was charged with assault and battery after her co-workers at the Washington-Reid Preschool Center caught her stepping …
foxbaltimore.com
Woman hit and killed by a car in Annapolis, say police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was hit and killed in a car crash Sunday in Annapolis, according to the Annapolis Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the area of rout 665 and Chinquapin Round Road. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the...
WJLA
PHOTOS: Suspects steal $100K in jewelry during Falls Church smash-and-grab robbery
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — Falls Church police are hoping someone will recognize the men who stole $100,000 worth of jewelry during an armed smash-and-grab robbery in Falls Church on Friday. Shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, three men walked into Princess Diamonds on Wilson Boulevard, police said. One...
