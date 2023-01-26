ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

KICKS 105

Make Happy Kids With Touch A Truck In Lufkin, Texas

Kids are getting a unique opportunity to explore the vehicles they see when driving around Lufkin. The Junior League of Lufkin's Touch-A-Truck is coming up on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10 AM to 2 PM. This is a free event and the kids will get hands-on with all kinds...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff turns Facebook comments back on, citing freedom of speech

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August. “Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Lufkin High School Students Shine at Regional BPA Conference

Congratulations are in order for a number of Lufkin High School students who recently competed at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) conference. The Area 5, Region 1 competition was held Saturday, January 28 at Dayton High School. Quite a few Panthers advanced to the BPA State Leadership Conference and...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses

Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
MARTINSVILLE, TX
KICKS 105

Arrests Made in Connection to Aggravated Kidnapping in Wells, TX

According to a post on the the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, two persons have been arrested in connection with an Aggravated Kidnapping that occurred at a residence on Greenville Street in Wells, Texas. The report states:. "...on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office...
WELLS, TX
KICKS 105

Hudson, PCA Swim Teams Excel at Regionals, Advance to State Meet

The Texas UIL Conference 4A, Region 3 Swimming and Diving Meet was held on January 26 & 27 at the McDonald family Aquatic Center on the campus of Lamar High School in Houston. Athletes representing Deep East Texas were among the 25 teams competing at this event. After all was said and done, swimmers from Hudson High School and Pineywoods Community Academy High School punched their tickets to the state meet in San Antonio.
LUFKIN, TX
US105

Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week

This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
ONALASKA, TX
KICKS 105

Entries Are Open For Reach For The Stars At Angelina County Fair

✨ Reach for the Stars will once again be a part of the Angelina County Fair. ✨ This event allows kids with special needs to be an exhibitor at the fair. The Angelina County Fair presented by Brookshire Brothers is coming up March 20-25 at the George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center in Lufkin. This will be the 74th year that students representing FFA, FCCLA, and 4-H clubs from across Angelina County will be participating and competing at the fair.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

KICKS 105

