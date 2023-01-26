Read full article on original website
20 Years Later, East Texas Remembers the Space Shuttle Tragedy
It was just a few seconds before 8 o'clock Central Time, February 1, 2003, when the last transmission was received from the Space Shuttle Columbia as it re-entered the Earth's atmosphere some 38 miles above the Dallas area. In response to a question, mission commander Rick Husband said "Roger", and...
Don’t Be Alarmed if You See Elvis or Mona Lisa in Nacogdoches, TX
Saturday, February 4th, if you happen to be in the area of downtown Nacogdoches, don't be surprised if you see Van Gogh or Mona Lisa, or there could be a sighting of Cher, Madonna, Elvis, or maybe even a glimpse of the cast of Gilligan's Island. So, what's going on...
Angler Makes Colossal Catch of Monster Bass on Lake Nacogdoches
Have you ever used a 6th Sense Provoke Deep Diver bait to catch a bass?. Not to sound like an advertisement, but that's exactly what Jack York of Emory, Texas used to land the latest ShareLunker in the 2023 season. With a weight of 13.51 pounds, this bass puts York into the rare Legacy Class of 13 pounds or better.
Make Happy Kids With Touch A Truck In Lufkin, Texas
Kids are getting a unique opportunity to explore the vehicles they see when driving around Lufkin. The Junior League of Lufkin's Touch-A-Truck is coming up on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 10 AM to 2 PM. This is a free event and the kids will get hands-on with all kinds...
Newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff turns Facebook comments back on, citing freedom of speech
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August. “Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. […]
Local Doctor Sets Up Benefit for Tessa Aycock at Lufkin Art Walk
In the Spring of 2022, I wrote an article on the artistic talents of Dr. George Fidone. The Lufkin pediatrician discovered only recently that he possesses a superb painting talent. I continue to be amazed at his creations. I'm not necessarily an art connoisseur, but I know enough to recognize...
Lufkin High School Students Shine at Regional BPA Conference
Congratulations are in order for a number of Lufkin High School students who recently competed at the Business Professionals of America (BPA) conference. The Area 5, Region 1 competition was held Saturday, January 28 at Dayton High School. Quite a few Panthers advanced to the BPA State Leadership Conference and...
Henderson logger indicted for felony timber fraud
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Rusk County logger was indicted by a grand jury on a felony charge of timber purchase with intent to defraud, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. The forest service said in a release on Thursday that Terry Aron Beall, 57 of Henderson, who did business as 2-Beall Logging, […]
4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses
Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
Arrests Made in Connection to Aggravated Kidnapping in Wells, TX
According to a post on the the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, two persons have been arrested in connection with an Aggravated Kidnapping that occurred at a residence on Greenville Street in Wells, Texas. The report states:. "...on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, officials with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes closed on SL 287 in Lufkin after crash
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The northbound lanes of SL 287 at Cedar Grove Road in Lufkin are closed due to a crash, according to TxDOT. “Prepare for delays as this scene clears,” officials said.
Hudson, PCA Swim Teams Excel at Regionals, Advance to State Meet
The Texas UIL Conference 4A, Region 3 Swimming and Diving Meet was held on January 26 & 27 at the McDonald family Aquatic Center on the campus of Lamar High School in Houston. Athletes representing Deep East Texas were among the 25 teams competing at this event. After all was said and done, swimmers from Hudson High School and Pineywoods Community Academy High School punched their tickets to the state meet in San Antonio.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
Entries Are Open For Reach For The Stars At Angelina County Fair
✨ Reach for the Stars will once again be a part of the Angelina County Fair. ✨ This event allows kids with special needs to be an exhibitor at the fair. The Angelina County Fair presented by Brookshire Brothers is coming up March 20-25 at the George H. Henderson Jr., Expo Center in Lufkin. This will be the 74th year that students representing FFA, FCCLA, and 4-H clubs from across Angelina County will be participating and competing at the fair.
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
