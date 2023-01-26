Read full article on original website
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York
The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation
There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
Winter Day Trips To Take In Western New York
The frigid days of winter are in full swing and if you're like me, you're over all of it already. Unfortunately, it seems that winter in Western New York seems to last forever. Just this winter alone we've had two major snowstorms that brought more than 100 inches of snow...
Calling All Bowlers: Junior Achievement Of Western New York Needs You
There are three things that everyone knows about Buffalo and Western New York. It snows here, chicken wings were invented here, and the people from Western New York love to bowl. Now you can take your love for bowling and help out a great cause in Western New York. The...
You Shouldn’t Eat Wings In Buffalo, New York On Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and you may want to err on the side of caution when it comes to date night decisions. Especially if you are planning to go out to eat that night. There are just some foods you should not eat, and as long...
11 Best Decisions You Can Make In Buffalo, New York
Major cities across the country have jumped on this trend, and Buffalo, New York just joined the bandwagon. There’s a trend where residents are sharing the best decisions when you can make while you’re in Buffalo, and while some of these choices may seem like no-brainers, they are just ideas that can be easily overlooked.
DIY Beer Taps at Brand New Restaurant in West Seneca
There are not many cities who have a better food scene than Buffalo. If you ask Buffalonians, they would tell you that Western New York is in the discussion for best food scene in the country, The wings, beef on weck and countless other dishes make this region special, but so does all the breweries and tap rooms.
Drag Brunch tradition alive and well in Buffalo
It's a celebration of good food and good fun at Buffalo's original Drag Brunch. This event happens once a month at Tappo Pizza on Chandler Street, but it's been an ongoing tradition for 6 years now.
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon
Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Earn College Credits At The New York State DMV
The second half of the current college session is underway and spring break will be here before you know it. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are thousands of students who are working hard to get their degrees and at the same time, getting ready for their next time off.
The Best Buffalo-Themed Gifts Your Valentine Will Love
Buffalo is full of unique, one-of-a-kind gifts to give to the one you “Buffalove” this Valentine’s Day. Corny? Yes. But Valentine’s Day is THE day to get corny when it comes to showing someone special how much you care. However, even though it’s okay to be...
Family, friends and Buffalo leaders remember 5 young lives lost in New Year’s Eve house fire
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Members of the Buffalo community are paying their respects for the Liggin’s family. The family lost five children between the ages of two and 10 in a house fire on Dartmouth avenue on New Years Eve. “It’s very sad, very somber, as anyone would expect. You know you see five coffins, […]
Famous Hollywood Star Tells Story About Being Stuck In Buffalo
Buffalo and Western New York are known for two things. Snow and chicken wings and one Hollywood star hopefully had a chance to enjoy plenty of wings because he was stuck here in Buffalo for two weeks because of the snow. SNL alum, movie star, and one of the greatest...
How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22
From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
What happened to the OnCore golf complex? Plans revised for $30 million project
Plans for the sports and entertainment complex are "moving forward" but with numerous changes, including its location.
Popular Buffalo Restaurant and Bar Announces One-Week Closure
One of the most popular places to get chicken wings in Western New York announces they will be closing for a week.
Upstate New York College Playing In Major Game This Fall
The college football season may have just ended but there is some exciting news for fans here in New York State. Open the calendar on your phone and get ready for something fun this fall!. Yes, it is barely February and the NFL is not even done with their 2022...
Wegmans Not the Most Popular Grocery Store in New York, Says Study
There are plenty of grocery store options in the United States. If you travel down to the south, then you probably have been to places like Kroger and Publix. The Piggly-Wiggly is another popular store. Then you have places like Food Lion and HyVee that are popular outside of New York state,
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
