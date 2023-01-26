ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York

The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
BUFFALO, NY
This New York City Amongst Gloomiest In The Nation

There are tons of great places in New York to visit during the spring and summer that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Whether it's the hustle and bustle of New York City or the raging waters of Niagara Falls, there is something about the Empire State in summer that just warms the heart.
BUFFALO, NY
Winter Day Trips To Take In Western New York

The frigid days of winter are in full swing and if you're like me, you're over all of it already. Unfortunately, it seems that winter in Western New York seems to last forever. Just this winter alone we've had two major snowstorms that brought more than 100 inches of snow...
BUFFALO, NY
11 Best Decisions You Can Make In Buffalo, New York

Major cities across the country have jumped on this trend, and Buffalo, New York just joined the bandwagon. There’s a trend where residents are sharing the best decisions when you can make while you’re in Buffalo, and while some of these choices may seem like no-brainers, they are just ideas that can be easily overlooked.
BUFFALO, NY
DIY Beer Taps at Brand New Restaurant in West Seneca

There are not many cities who have a better food scene than Buffalo. If you ask Buffalonians, they would tell you that Western New York is in the discussion for best food scene in the country, The wings, beef on weck and countless other dishes make this region special, but so does all the breweries and tap rooms.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo’s Lake Effect Snow Machine Not Done Anytime Soon

Snow is one of those things that are essentially synonymous with Buffalo. If you travel around the country and tell people you're from the 716, you can all but guarantee they say something like "how do you guys deal with all of that snow?" Which of course is often a valid question, considering that we live in one of the snowiest cities in America.
BUFFALO, NY
Earn College Credits At The New York State DMV

The second half of the current college session is underway and spring break will be here before you know it. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are thousands of students who are working hard to get their degrees and at the same time, getting ready for their next time off.
BUFFALO, NY
How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22

From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo NY
