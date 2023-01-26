ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSFS: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) _ WSFS Financial Corp. (WSFS) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $84.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had net income of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.38 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.37 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $278 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $258.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $222.4 million, or $3.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $923 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSFS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSFS

The Associated Press

