Charles City Needs More Participants for Smart Home Project
After strong initial interest has tapered off, a pilot program in Charles City is in need of more participants. City Administrator Steve Diers says they’re looking for residents to take advantage of the Smart Home Project, made possible through a grant from AARP. Diers says they’ve got the Smart...
Jodi Cerwinske – New Hampton Community Schools
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton Schools Director of Food Service Jodi Cerwinske on the Nordic Pan Fundraiser to help funds for the Negative Balance Lunches. To purchase your pans, fill out the application here by February 1st. Depending on the demand of orders, the deadline may be extended.
Mayor Monday – Bobby Schwickerath 01-30-23
Rob Getz spoke with New Hampton mayor Bobby Schwickerath on changes/modifications to Farmers Markets, Senior banners, lead service line inventory and other updates. Click below to watch the conversation.
Patricia Goodrich, 78, Frederika
Patricia Goodrich age 78, of Frederika, IA, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at The University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, IA. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 6, 2023, at Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton. Friends may...
Lisa Welter – Chickasaw County Public Health 01-31-23
Rob Getz spoke with director Lisa Welter of the Chickasaw County Public Health Office. Among the topics discussed are radon testing, American Heart Month, and updates on blood pressure and foot clinics. Also mentioned is the new Facebook page which you can find here.
Roger Klingman, 86, Nashua
Roger Klingman, age 86 of Nashua, IA died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel in N. A Memorial Service...
Osage, Charles City Lead Charge for Area Girls State Wrestling Qualifiers
The following high school girls wrestlers have qualified for the State Wrestling Tournament this Thursday and Friday in Coralville. Listen for coverage between 9am and 3 pm Thursday and Friday and 5pm to 9pm Thursday and 6pm to 9pm Friday. Qualifiers:. Team Weight First Name Last Name Grade Wins Loses.
Shawver Steps Into New Role as Chickasaw County Sheriff
It’s the second full week on the job for Ryan Shawver in his new role as Chickasaw County Sheriff. Shawver was the Chief Deputy under former Sheriff Marty Hemann, who retired January 19th. Monday, Jan. 23, Shawver was appointed to take over and serve out the remainder of Hemann’s term as Sheriff, which runs through the end of 2024.
Howard County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Burglary of Hardware Store
The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public to the theft of tools often used to commit a crime that has seen a dramatic increase in recent years. A department Facebook post says the Sheriff’s office took a report of a burglary from a hardware store near Elma in the overnight hours of Friday night into Saturday morning. Items taken included cordless tools such as grinders, reciprocating saws, and batteries.
