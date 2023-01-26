Read full article on original website
Jeff Foxworthy to perform at Firekeepers Casino Hotel
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Firekeepers Casino and Hotel adds another star to their 2023 lineup. Jeff Foxworthy is expected to make a return to Firekeepers on June 9, according to a release from Firekeepers Casino and Hotel Monday. Comedy: Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias to perform at Firekeepers Casino...
Arby's employees outrage, multiple fires at Lucky Girl, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. West Michigan snowed in: Remembering the blizzards of '67 and '78. 44 years ago to the day, West Michigan was just beginning to dig itself out from one of the worst blizzards to ever hit the region.
Go Red celebration back in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo community is gearing up for the Go Red for Women luncheon, an event aimed at educating women on cardiovascular health. “So, go red is really a way of life, right? You hear the words go red and think, this is my opportunity to be empowered." Erin Visscher, the 2023 Go Red Kalamazoo chairwoman, said.
"Que the Creek" BBQ Festival returns in 2023
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The city of Battle Creek has announced that the popular 'Que the Creek BBQ Festival' will return to Kellogg Arena for a third year on Saturday, Feb 4. The family-friendly event will feature live music by the Skeletones and other local bands, along with yard games, and craft drinks.
WATCH: Paddleboarder takes to the waves in South Haven in January
A paddleboarder endured the cold and took to the waves at South Haven's North Beach on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Jeff Clark/WWMT)
WWMT Resolves Technical Difficulties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — WWMT has resolved technical difficulties which prohibited transmission Saturday night to Dish and Direct TV subscribers, and to antenna users. The News Channel 3 engineering team has learned of an internet outage in the Middleville area which impacted our ability to get our signal to the transmitter.
Runner finds massive illegal dump site in Kalamazoo park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A massive dump site was under investigation by police in Kalamazoo Sunday. Fraud: Entity pretending to be contractor employed for Kalamazoo, officials issue fraud alert. Andy Boris told News Channel 3 he was running along a path in Spring Valley Park, when he and a friend...
K-9 Eli recovers from stabbing, returns to work with Grand Rapids police
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — K-9 Eli is cleared to return to duty!. The Grand Rapids police K-9, who suffered from two major stab wounds to his lung, has been cleared medically, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department Monday. He went through many training scenarios and exercises to ensure...
Portage Farmers Market to hold annual vendor meeting
PORTAGE, Mich. — The annual farmers market in Portage is expected to hold a vendor meeting for new and returning vendors who wish to participate in the 2023 event. This meeting is free to attend and is scheduled to take place Feb. 13 at 5:30 p.m., at 320 Library Lane, according to Portage Parks and Recreation.
Kzoo Parks pick up huge load of trash dumped at Spring Valley Park
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for the individuals who left dozens of trash bags and belongings at Spring Valley Park. Jogger Andy Boris stumbled upon mattresses, water jugs, clothes, ironing boards and several trash bags Sunday, Jan. 29, during his daily run, he said. Junk dumped: Runner finds...
Multi-million dollar housing project underway in Kalamazoo's northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A multi-unit affordable housing project will soon break ground on Kalamazoo's northside. A ceremony is planned for 4pm Feb. 3rd at 315 East Frank Street, according to city developers. The project includes 14 new housing units for tenants of varying income levels. Through a partnership with...
Local officials issue statement on Tyre Nichols' death
WEST MICHIGAN — The Memphis Police Department released footage on Friday in the brutal beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, stemming back from a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nationwide, law enforcement agencies have responded to the footage of the traffic stop that lead up to the death of Tyre Nichols, who died days after the assault.
Battle Creek Percy Jones Hospital remembered for its rich history on 80th anniversary
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — In Battle Creek, a federal office building once hosted the rich and famous of the early 20th century, and also cared for WWII and Korean War soldiers. This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Percy Jones Hospital. The building is wrapped in rich history. The building was first used as the Battle Creek Sanitarium, referred to by locals as "The Old San." It was rebuilt after a 1903 fire.
Three Rivers man dead in weekend house fire
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WSBT) — The St. Joseph County Michigan Sheriff's Office is investigating a fire Sunday evening that left one man dead. First responders were called out to a home in the 14000 block of Coon Hollow Road around 8:18 a.m. in response to a fire. Officials state...
Kalamazoo County man sentenced to prison for 2017 death of Vicksburg man
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County man is expected to spend 14 to 38 years behind bars after being sentenced Monday for the 2017 death of a Vicksburg man. On June 4, 2017, Joshua Wessel allegedly killed Ronald French, 71, after an argument at French's home, according to court documents.
Parts of West Michigan upgraded to Winter Storm Warning as snow moves in Saturday
KALAMZOO, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan were upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning Saturday afternoon as snow began moving into West Michigan. The heaviest snow is expected closer to I-96 through Ottawa, Kent and Ionia counties late Saturday through early Sunday morning. These counties along with several others were placed under the Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. for snow accumulations of 5-8 inches.
Road woes: K-Wings fall flat in 6-0 loss to Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Kalamazoo Wings (17-19-3-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Columbus Blue Jackets, held their ground early against the Toledo Walleye (22-14-4-1) but the game fell out of reach in the middle frame Saturday, ultimately falling at Huntington Center, 6-0. Plenty of pride: K-Wings can't hold early lead, fall 4-2 to Walleye on Pride Night.
Entity pretending to be contractor employed for Kalamazoo, officials issue fraud alert
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert Friday. An entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer, according to city officials. Voice your opinion: Public invited to provide input on Palisades...
Sturgis man pleads no contest to mutilation, murder of girlfriend
STURGIS, Mich. — A Sturgis man pled no contest to charges connected to the mutilation and murder of his girlfriend, and the sexual assault of a fellow inmate, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel Monday. “No sentence will be enough to overcome the grief of the victim’s family, or...
Man and woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Van Buren County
Van Buren County, Mich. — A man and a woman were found dead inside a home near Decatur on January 27, an apparent murder-suicide, according to Michigan State Police. Detectives from the Paw Paw post report the man and woman both suffered gunshot wounds. They were discovered Friday night...
